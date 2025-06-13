The luckiest day for each zodiac sign this week, from June 16 - 22, reveals the best day to attract good fortune into your life. Beginning on Tuesday, June 17, Mars will be in the Earth sign of Virgo. Mars in Virgo is cautious, but it’s also skilled at taking long-term dreams and breaking them into manageable steps. Although Virgo is known as a practical and efficient earth sign, it’s also quite healing. From now until August 6, release the idea that you are somehow behind or not doing enough, and instead let the universe guide each step you take. Rather than rushing into immediate action, use this time for planning.

On Wednesday, June 18, the Last Quarter Moon in Pisces is a chance to reflect on the choices you’ve previously made so that you can create space for what you want your future to be. With Pisces carrying a profound spiritual energy, you can harness an optimistic view toward your life. This will help you release any regrets or doubts that you’ve had regarding your divine path. The Sun enters Cancer on Friday, June 20. Cancer Season is a time to focus on the home you create within yourself. Reflect on your emotions and heart's desires. You may want to adopt a homebody energy during this time or start working on renovation projects for your physical home. This energy on your zodiac sign's luckiest day this week helps you connect with your soul as you realize that it’s not what you have, but how you feel, that creates a heart-centered life.

Aries

Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Wednesday, June 18

Give yourself time, dear Aries. Instead of just plugging along and focusing on the next great conquest, try to slow down around the Last Quarter Moon in Pisces on Wednesday, June 18. Pisces rules your house of subconscious, which is the place where your healing and intuition reside.

Make sure that you are taking care of your mental health and only speaking to yourself in an uplifting manner during this time. Before you can achieve the success you desire, you must ensure that you are in control of your thoughts. Use this time to practice positive affirmations, forgive yourself, and listen to your inner intuition, so that you will be in a place to take advantage of the new opportunities that come into your life. Intuition is one of the tools of luck and abundance, so if you're hoping to tap into that resource, you're super close when you listen to your gut.

Taurus

Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Tuesday, June 17

What you want matters, sweet Taurus, and when you feel lucky, it manifests. Your happiness isn’t an accidental byproduct of your choices or circumstances. Instead, joy should be one of your intentions. You’ve been through a great deal recently, especially with Uranus traveling through your zodiac sign since 2018. As Uranus prepares to exit Taurus at the beginning of July, it’s time to start prioritizing your own happiness as Mars enters Virgo on Tuesday, June 17.

Mars represents your ambitions, and in Virgo, it helps you focus on joy, creativity, and love. It is enough to set an intention for a joyful life filled with love. You have already achieved a great deal of professional success, so it’s OK to start taking time to focus on your personal life. Mars will remain in Virgo through August 6, making this the summer of joy for you, and giving you a chance to make some long-term plans to support that.

Gemini

Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Wednesday, June 18

You don’t need to be so hard on yourself, Gemini. The Last Quarter Moon in Pisces will rise on Wednesday, June 18, in your house of career. A Last Quarter Moon represents a time to seek inner peace through release and reflection. In your job, it’s essential to reflect on the emotional baggage you’re carrying that may be limiting your current opportunities.

Reflect on how you feel about yourself and your professional life's path. Let go of thinking that you are never good enough, or that success will only be found in the next big venture. Instead, allow yourself a period of rest and be thankful and proud of yourself for how much you’ve accomplished. Be grateful for where you're now and let go of the thought that you aren’t where you’re meant to be.

Cancer

Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Tuesday, June 17

Seek to understand, dearest Cancer. Life can take you on a wild ride at times, so it makes sense that you’ve been struggling with the events in your life. Whether it’s feeling like you’re waiting for your big break or still reminiscing over an ex, you have to give yourself time to understand why everything needed to happen in the manner it did.

Mars will move into Virgo on Tuesday, June 17, helping you develop a new level of understanding about your life path and purpose. Not only will this help you move forward, but it will also give you a lucky perspective to see how everything is finally coming together. If you are preparing for or making plans for a new era in your life, this energy will also support you on your luckiest day of the week. Just make sure you’re allowing yourself to seek understanding, trusting in the divine timing of the universe.

Leo

Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Friday, June 20

Separate your ego from your intuition, sweet Leo. On Friday, June 20, the Sun will enter Cancer, igniting a deeper level of intuition and psychic abilities. While this energy can help you understand what choice to make to attract luck into your life, you do need to make sure your ego is in check. Your ego isn’t just the part of you that resists accountability or failure, but it can also be challenged when redirected towards a new path in life.

Try to remember that the plans of the universe will always exceed whatever you dream for yourself. The Sun in Cancer helps you to see where your intuition is guiding you and why, while also increasing your abilities to see into the future. Try to let go of any fears your ego may be holding onto so that you can take full advantage of this lucky and divine energy on your luckiest day.

Virgo

Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Tuesday, June 17

Become the person you’ve always wanted to be, dear Virgo. Everything that occurs in your life isn’t happening to you, but rather it is happening for you. This means that no matter where you find yourself in this moment, no external factor should prevent you from becoming the person that you’ve always felt you were meant to be.

On Tuesday, June 17, Mars will enter Virgo, where it will be until August 6, helping you focus on areas of self-improvement. Whether you are becoming physically healthier or improving certain aspects of your mental and emotional well-being, you will make significant strides during the weeks ahead. Mars in Virgo helps you dedicate your time and energy to create luck, enabling you to grow within yourself and live your best life. During this period, your power of attraction will be heightened, so make sure that anything you say yes to is a part of the life you always imagined.

Libra

Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Friday, June 20

The wait is over, beautiful Libra. On Friday, June 20, the Sun moves into the water sign of Cancer, bringing luck into your career sector. You’ve been diligently working on establishing yourself professionally over the last year, even when romantic matters threatened to stifle your success. However, you are moving into a new era now, especially as Jupiter moved into Cancer at the beginning of June.

While the Sun brings luck to your career, it also brings the necessity to take action. This isn’t just about setting an intention for your dream job or college, but instead, doing what it takes to achieve it. During this period, consider revamping your resume, starting your own business, or investing in any matters related to your career aspirations. If you are currently focused on educational pursuits, use this time to research colleges, work on your application essays, and inquire about early decision options.

Scorpio

Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Wednesday, June 18

Let go of the excuses, sweet Scorpio. You've many dreams for yourself and your life; however, you’ve also used excuses to take action toward achieving them. As the Last Quarter Moon rises in Pisces on Wednesday, June 18, you are guided to let go of excuses that prevent you from attaining growth and success.

Reflect on the dreams you have, whether for your career or personal life, and then pay attention to what you tell yourself. Any dream followed by a 'but' is one that you are self-sabotaging. Instead of listing the reasons why you can’t, or that the timing just isn’t right. On your luckiest day of the week, Scorpio, you can catch the winds of luck. Take this as a chance to let go of the excuses. Life is waiting, but you must take action, as your happiness truly depends on it.

Sagittarius

Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Tuesday, June 17

Focus on investing in your long-term success, Sagittarius. As the perpetual wanderer, you often become attracted to those situations where you can attain instant success or wealth. However, a quick fix will also meet a quick ending. What takes time to build and come together is what can genuinely last, which is what Mars in Virgo will remind you of beginning on Tuesday, June 17, the luckiest day of the week for you.

Mars in Virgo will move through your house of career from June 17 to August 6, making this a powerful time to make plans and significant strides in your professional life. However, you will want to avoid any instant gimmicks as this is about long-term stability and success. It may mean making sacrifices in the coming weeks, especially if you’ve planned a summer holiday, but remember why you started this path so that you can find the fortitude to keep progressing.

Capricorn

Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Wednesday, June 18

Let go of what isn’t serving your highest good, Capricorn. While, at times, in life, you can’t simply let go of what isn’t serving you, when it comes to your thoughts and mindset, you can choose what is in your best interest. On Wednesday, June 18, your luckiest day of the week, the Last Quarter Moon in Pisces will rise in your house of mental acuity. This area of your life represents your mindset and how you communicate your needs and dreams to others.

There are no blocks to you living the life of your dreams, except what it is you believe about yourself or what you deem as possible. Use this energy for a quiet period of reflection to refocus your energy and change the way you think. You may also want to challenge yourself to refrain from complaining or talking negatively about anything or anyone (including yourself) for a month, as this one act has the potential to change your entire life.

Aquarius

Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Friday, June 20

Do what is best for you on your luckiest day this week, Aquarius. The last few months have brought a change in your energy. You felt off and sought greater solitude than you usually do. While this may have been interpreted as a rut, it was a period of preparation so that once the Sun shifts into Cancer on Friday, June 20, you can burst back to life.

The Sun in Cancer represents an inner light returning to your life as well as the realization that you need to do what is best for yourself. This energy can bring about changes in the workplace or in your personal life that help you create time and space for what supports you being your best self. By allowing the sensitivity of Cancer to govern your choices, you can use this time to cultivate a truly heart-centered life, knowing that you are honoring what is most important to you.

Pisces

Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Wednesday, June 18

During your luckiest day of the week, think about how you'd like to reinvent yourself, sweet Pisces. The Last Quarter Moon on Wednesday, June 18, will occur in your zodiac sign of Pisces. This represents your innermost self and helps you understand what's prevented you from living an expansive life.

You have been burned in the past, and few, if any, plans have turned out as you would have hoped. However, that is no reason to think that you have somehow veered off the path meant for you.

You need to spend time checking in with yourself about your core beliefs to ensure that you’re not still carrying around any pain or disappointment. These energies can work against you when manifesting, so try to release them during this time so that you can be confident you are precisely where you are meant to be.

