5 Zodiac Signs Have The Very Best Horoscopes All Week, Starting June 16

The entire week of June 16 - 22, 2025, will be a positive, uplifting time for the five zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes. Early in the week, the Pisces Moon adds dreamy energy to the collective. Things shift with Mars’ ingress into Virgo on the 17th, helping us to be more grounded and practical, especially in matters relating to love. The Aries Moon on the 18th brings courage and exciting energy, but Saturn is here to make us grounded.

The Sun entering the fourth zodiac sign makes the Cancer Season transit more tied to the home. Family and home will be the dominant themes for the remainder of the month, preparing us for the New Moon next week. Finally, the Taurus Moon helps us all to feel the romantic and blissful energy of Venus, bringing calm and peace for a brief period. Taurus, Cancer, Pisces, Virgo, and Capricorn zodiac signs will experience the positive flow of the transits in their weekly horoscope from June 16 - 22, 2025.

1. Taurus

Taurus, a lovely horoscope awaits with the Moon in Pisces early in the week, setting the calming tone. Mars enters Virgo on the 17th, in a fellow Earth sign, which can make this a very thrilling time for you. What will make this a fun transit is that Mars will activate one of your partnership houses, allowing you to have a lot of fun over the next several weeks.

The Sun enters Cancer on the 20th, helping you to make fruitful connections this season. With the new energy in the sky, you may feel a lot more romantic since these transits will influence Venus in Taurus. Expect to feel a surge of optimism over the next several days, as the planets in Cancer begin to align, preparing us for the upcoming New Moon next week.

2. Cancer

Happy Solar Return to early decan Cancerians! The week will feel a lot more magical with the potent Pisces Moon starting things off, bringing surprises and more romance. Once Mars enters Virgo on the 17th, this can bring a Venusian-type energy for you, Cancer.

For the next several weeks, Mars in the Virgo zodiac sign will have you more centered on friendships and spending more time with family. Utilize this period to have a nice dinner party, visit museums or other activities you may enjoy during your birthday season. The Sun enters your sign on the 20th, initiating more positive energy as the Sun and Jupiter meet and help you to feel a lot more pride and confidence in yourself.

3. Pisces

As a water sign, Pisces, you will be very appreciative of the energy this week. The Moon in your sign on Monday adds a dreamy and romantic vibe that sets the tone for what you may expect as the week progresses — a reminder to protect your boundaries.

On the 17th, Mars will enter your partnership house, and although it can bring up some challenges, this can also bring a lot of passion and increase your enthusiasm when it comes to the realm of love.

Mercury is still in the sign of Cancer, making your words feel like honey at this time. If you’re single, you have the opportunity to meet people or make new friends. The Sun enters fellow water sign Cancer on the 20th, further elevating the romantic energy and helping you feel surrounded by positivity. The week will make you more hopeful as Jupiter and the Sun dance together in a conjunction, bringing you a lot of love and stability.

4. Virgo

Virgo, the Moon in Pisces will take residence in your partnership house early in the week, allowing you to bond with your romantic partner or connect with friends on a deeper level. A time for honesty and transparency, so don’t mask your emotions.

Although Mars enters your sign on the 17th, this can be an exciting transit that pushes you into the spotlight. For the next several weeks, the dynamic energy of Mars could feel quite romantic and thrilling.

After all, Venus is in a fellow earth sign, adding surprises, comfort and pleasure. On the 20th, the Sun ingresses the sign of Cancer, making this a necessary period for you, which helps you have a more active social calendar. Get ready to have fun, meet new people, and become more extroverted over the next several weeks.

5. Capricorn

Capricorn, your weekly horoscope is best after Mars enters Virgo on the 17th, allowing you to take charge when it comes to expanding and growing your skills. Don’t close yourself off. Ask for help if you need it and learn from others. You have plenty of opportunities over the next several weeks to elevate them, to add more transformation to your career.

The Sun enters Cancer on the 20th, adding more planets to your relationship house. The shift can help you be more romantic and nurturing. Cancer season is here to show you how to evolve and transform when it comes to your romantic life.

You will learn to be more present as a partner, more patient and loving. Single folks have the opportunity to bring this energy to a potential romantic partner. Or, to those who are more career-oriented, you can make strategic business moves during this time, with the potential connections you make.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.