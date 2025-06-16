Hardships Start Coming To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs Before June 22

The week of June 16 - 22, 2025, hardships finally start coming to an end for three zodiac signs. This week, Mars enters Virgo and the Sun enters Cancer. Virgo is the sign that rules the sixth house, which governs work and health, so this is a good week to start new health regimes and get any health issues of concern checked by a doctor. Our actions and approach to what we are doing will be much more detailed and thought-out. You will be determined to be productive, take care of your affairs, and not make mistakes. The downside is that you may become overly focused on perfectionism.

On June 18th, Jupiter squares Neptune. Neptune is the planet of illusion, delusion and confusion, as well as creativity, and psychic abilities. Neptune is frequently associated with lies, deception, lack of clarity and self-deception. Things may not be what they appear this week, and we can easily be deceived into believing something is one way when in fact it is another. This can be a theft on multiple levels, so be vigilant around finances and avoid falling victim to scams.

On the other hand, this can be beautiful, spiritual and creative energy. Compassion can be given or received, and creativity is at a high. Love can seem ideal, and a new relationship should be given the test of time to see if it truly is ideal. June 20th, the Sun enters Cancer during the summer solstice. The Cancer season is all about feeling happy and secure with ourselves and our relationships with others. June 22nd, Mars sextiles Jupiter while the Sun squares Saturn, which can be tiring and slightly negative, but the good vibes of Mars-Jupiter should pull us through! Three zodiac signs will face a more difficult week, but their hardships come to an end during these energies. They are: Aquarius, Scorpio and Aries.

1. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, you overcome the hardship of family strife, so be mindful during the week of June 16 - 22, since sudden and unexpected arguments with family members, especially elders, could occur. Disagreements can also affect other family members, including siblings. This could happen as a result of a controversial comment, politics or impatience. While the issue may appear to be related to family, it could also be connected to extended family or others in your day-to-day life, such as work associates. As a result, this could lead to such problems as overspending to make yourself feel better, overthinking, and general stress.

Mars square to Uranus, along with the Moon’s opposition to Mars this week, is quite powerful and disruptive, so the first thing to do is to be aware of the volatile energy and try not to get into an argument or negative situation with anyone. Of course, you can control your actions, but you can’t control the actions of others. This is a stressful week, and the best thing you can do is associate with people you know have your back, confidants and seek support if you feel you need it.

Pluto’s retrograde will lead to clarity and your hardships ending, even if it doesn’t all come at once. You will be able to discern those who are most in your corner and those who aren’t. Addressing any problem is advised, and whether this occurs sooner or later in the week is something you will have to determine, depending on how things are left between you and the other person. Lastly, self-care, whether it's meditation, nature, a spa, or something else that invigorates you and boosts your energy. With self-care, you should soon be ready to bounce back easily.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, you overcome the hardship of romantic problems the week of June 16. You may experience heightened emotions and energies early in the week, particularly with a partner or someone you interact with regularly. Some communication challenges may be part of the problem that can leave you feeling drained and potentially in an emotional low spot, which can harm your self-confidence.

First of all, it is essential to recognize that we are under the influence of the Mars-Uranus square, which is known to bring about sudden and unexpected issues, and in the worst cases, separations. With this knowledge, you can act accordingly and try to steer clear of any problem that you believe may lead to conflict. Even if you avoid the argument, it looks like you are feeling a little low and less confident than usual, which really isn’t like you.

This can be easily overcome by focusing on and embracing your passions this week, regardless of what they are, which can help you hardships start coming to an end. Challenge your self-doubt by focusing on your many successes, and try some self-reflection to get to the root of why you feel this way. Self-love is essential, and sometimes this isn’t the easiest thing to come by. If this is the case, spend time with those you know love you. With this, some self-care and as much relaxation as possible, you will be back to yourself in no time!

3. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, you overcome the hardship of limitations this week. The week of June 16, you may feel as though you are being held back in some way, either through circumstances or financially. The potential exists for an unexpected financial issue or bill, but the bigger problem is the feeling of restriction that can occur when you feel like someone is holding you back.

It’s important to understand that the Jupiter-Saturn square is aspecting your first to your fourth houses, which rule you personally and your foundation. This is undoubtedly a time to review your finances and make any necessary adjustments that could benefit you, or, if required, make cuts. Being an Aries, your fundamental nature is to feel like a race horse straining at the gate to run. This has an impact on your forward movement, and the only solution is to exercise patience and take a realistic look at whatever you believe is holding you back.

If it’s money, do what you can to improve your finances so that your hardships end soon. If it's a person holding you back, you need to ask why. Are they trying to serve your own good, or is this for another matter? Of course, only you can determine this, and if you believe you are being held back for nefarious reasons, you may want to change the relationship. Either way, this energy is very powerful this week and will lighten up with every passing week, and this will soon pass. Use this time for self-enlightenment and know that things will change.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.