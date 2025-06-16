Weekly Love Horoscopes For June 16 - 22 Are Here For Each Zodiac Sign

Weekly love horoscopes for June 16 - 22, 2025 reveal a week when love comes first for each zodiac sign. We start the week with Mars entering Virgo on June 17, which can lead to a practical and analytical approach to love and relationships, focusing on common sense, responsibility, clarity, and stability. We will start paying more attention to the details of what makes a partner happy and offer gestures of practical help and support — just don't expect perfection since none of us are perfect. On June 18, Jupiter squares Neptune, the planet of illusion, delusion, and confusion as well as creativity and compassion. This makes love seem more ideal this week, but any relationship that seems ideal should be given the test of time. Only when these planets move apart or separate and we are no longer under the Neptunian spell of Jupiter square Neptune can we gauge accurately whether this feeling is lasting or not. As the two planets separate in a few weeks, things and situations may be revealed to be different from what we may have thought if this is a new relationship.

On June 20, the Sun enters Cancer, and the Cancer season is on! Whatever your age, this marks the start of the short three-month season of warm beaches, outdoor events and gatherings, sunshine, and romantic summer nights. Cancer season is all about getting in touch with what we really need on an inner level to feel happy and secure. These feelings will be even more expansive now with Jupiter, the planet of expansion, also in Cancer. The Sun in Cancer is much more about our feelings and what really lies in our hearts. You may find yourself feeling more protective of and comforting toward loved ones during this time. On June 22, Mars sextiles Jupiter, giving you strength, courage, and feelings of generosity. This is a good time to get to know and relate to others in a positive way, and is an optimistic week for love and relationships overall!

Each zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope for June 16 - 22, 2025:

Aries

Aries, communication may be a problem this week. You may need to rethink how you communicate with your partner or potential love interest.

Confusion may occur midweek, so be mindful of how you communicate and interpret what someone else is trying to tell you.

Cancer season is not the easiest zodiac season for you to navigate because it is typically too emotional for your liking, but you could benefit from getting in touch with your emotions this week.

Taurus

Taurus, this is a good week for love with Venus transiting your first house and Mars moving into your fifth house of love. Look to become more proactive in love if you don’t have a partner, and if you do, the relationship will be enhanced.

You may feel your emotions amplifying and creating a desire for deeper and more emotionally intimate times. The weekend will go especially well with the moon in your sign, so make the most of it.

Gemini

Gemini, a great deal of communication is likely this week.

You may find playful banter and flirtation strong, which can lead to opening new doors if you are single. If you are partnered, you'll notice a new spark in the relationship taking shape, which can lead to a stronger bond than before.

As the Sun enters Cancer on June 20, you will be considering a deeper and more committed connection — you're ready to take a big chance for love.

Cancer

Cancer, as Venus continues its transit through your 11th house, you should feel good about yourself this week.

You're ready for social opportunities to connect if you are single. If you are partnered, this week can bring heightened emotional clarity, leading to greater emotional depth and understanding.

As the Sun enters your sign along with Jupiter, you will have an optimistic week for love and feel quite good about things.

Leo

Leo, watch out for being overly impulsive this week. Focus on the bigger picture as opposed to the minutiae. If you are single, you have potential to meet someone new early in the week!

As Mars leaves your sign, you won’t be quite as frantic or busy as you have been and will want to spend more time with someone special if you have a love interest.

Don’t let miscommunication throw you off midweek and enjoy the weekend, as it should be great.

Virgo

Virgo, this week begins a period where you will be more inclined to express love through thoughtful actions as opposed to verbally communicating affection.

Venus in Taurus is a great match for you, and if you are single, you could meet someone through travel, education, or online.

The Sun in Cancer will favor your sign this week, which will bring you closer to someone special you have had on your mind.

Libra

Libra, don’t let old issues or negative thinking mess up a potentially great relationship this week out of fear.

If you have met someone, you are in a place where the relationship can become deeper this week. If you are single, the first part of the week will be the best time to socialize.

If you feel uncertain, trust that your intuition will lead you to where and who you need to be with.

Scorpio

Scorpio, with Venus transiting your seventh house, you will be more inclined to spend time with someone special. If you are single, you have a good chance of meeting someone new now.

This week encourages some deep reflection in terms of what you really want from a partner and whether or not you are currently getting it. Now is the time to let go of past hurts and be more open to love, whether you're partnered or single.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, don’t let impulsive moments change a relationship early in the week without thinking things through.

As the Sun enters Cancer on Friday, you will begin to think in terms of a deeper and more solid relationship than you have had. The weekend promises to go well with someone special — you may find they are more on your wavelength than you thought.

Capricorn

Capricorn, with Venus transiting your fifth house, you're more inclined toward spending more time with a special person this week, which improves your connection.

Since both the Sun and Jupiter have entered your seventh house, you will be thinking in terms of commitment if you are single. If you are partnered, things will go better than you even believed possible this week!

Aquarius

Aquarius, this is a good week to spend time at home with someone special. Perhaps dinner and a movie?

You may experience a bump in the road in the early part of the week, but don't worry — this won’t last.

Make sure your communication is clear this week, since the stars show potential for miscommunication. By week’s end, however, it should be smooth sailing!

Pisces

Lucky Pisces, did you know both Jupiter and the Sun have entered your fifth house of love, promising a great week?

Saturn has been a thorn in your side for quite a while now, but you can expect your luck to change for the better this week.

Communication will be key this week, and it should go well whether partnered or single. If you are single, get ready to meet someone who really stands out to you quite soon!

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.