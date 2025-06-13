3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Enter A Lucky New Era Starting On June 16

Three Chinese zodiac signs enter a lucky new era the week of June 15 - 22, 2025. We are still in the Yi Si (乙 巳) Wood Snake Year pillar, and the month Pillar for June is Ren Wu (壬 午) Water Horse. There are three days this week that bring good fortune and positive energy to the animal signs of the Dragon, Horse, and Dog, which help each sign advance their career professionally and make big decisions in love.

June 16 benefits Dragon signs the most due to its initiation energy. It's the perfect day to start a new project that involves home, bodily health or business ventures. On June 18, 2025, Wu Wu (戊 午) Earth Horse, an auspicious day, is the ideal time to initiate something that will yield a lasting investment in your future. This is the day to set long-term goals that produce tangible results, such as financial gain, a degree, or answers to an important question. Use this day to do things that show your commitment to what you are deciding to do. Then, on June 22, 2025, Ren Xu 壬 戌 Water Dog, Stable Day, this is a day for rest. It's fortunate because it allows us to appreciate the things we've accomplished all week and provides insight into how fantastic the future can be if we continue to invest our time wisely.

Now, let's see what else is in store for the three luckiest Chinese zodiac signs from June 16 to June 22, 2025:

1. Dragon

Dragon, you're first on the list for the luckiest Chinese zodiac signs, and the focus is on your career and love. Beginning on June 16, 2025, Bing Chen 丙 辰 Fire Dragon Open Day, you will see a boost in positive energy. An Open Day is the perfect time to do exactly what it says, open. Open your heart, your home, put up the in business sign on a practice or some type of venture you wish to begin, even if you don't feel ready. Sweep the front doorstep to invite positive and clean energy flow into your home. Let the windows open to allow fresh air in.

Think expansiveness on June 16, since this is the day that your good fortune seems to flow effortlessly to you. Live life without fear, seeing the world through a lens of abundance. It's a great day for planning or setting your wedding date or popping the question. You attract fortune through partners. Good fortune may come to you through relationships or partnerships with Rats, Monkeys, and Roosters animal signs.

If you struggle with having an open mind due to fear, consider reading the book "Man's Search for Meaning" by Viktor E. Frankl. Check out podcasts to listen to on your way to work or while exercising about open-mindedness. Declutter this week and remove mental barriers that distract you from seeing the world as you'd like to see it. Consider donating to a charity if you have the means to do so.

2. Horse

Horse, this week you're number two of the luckiest Chinese zodiac signs due to your playful nature. What helps you create good fortune is your ability to be receptive to social and professional cues and know when to take action. Both love and career are on the agenda this week. If you're given a job offer, this is a great day to start your first day or schedule your first day in the office for training.

If you're a business person, deals run smoothly on your luckiest day, June 18, 2025, a Wu Wu (戊 午) Earth Horse day, and you can close a deal or have something promising worked out. The most effective tasks to implement today involve actions that demonstrate your sincere commitment to starting or delivering what you have promised.

This week, your best luck occurs when working with the Chinese animal signs Sheep, Tiger, and Rabbit. They appreciate and value your quick wit and playful nature. Your charm opens doors for you at work, and your intelligence helps you to stay in the room. Want to know a few small tricks that may enhance your luck in business? Buy a bamboo plant and place it near a window or on a desk where you work. Wear jade and incorporate red, green, blue, and yellow into your wardrobe.

3. Dog

Dog, this is a week when you feel like you're on a lucky streak in love and work. Every day is great for you, but it's June 22, 2025, Ren Xu 壬 戌 Water Dog, Stable Day, that you feel like you're the luckiest person in the world. Part of your luck may involve Tigers, Horses, and other animal signs associated with the Dog.

This week allows you to accomplish several challenging yet essential work-related tasks. You'll want to be hyper-diligent at work, so when the weekend arrives, you're mentally free from work-related thoughts. You'll be able to focus on fun and be ready to celebrate or enjoy a relaxing day with the people you love.

This week, keep all workspaces free from clutter and organize them in a way that makes practical sense. Sweep the front door step and toss fresh, clean water on the entryway of your home and sweep it clear. Then, plan to open your home or a designated area of your workplace to others for collaborative purposes. This will help attract business and declare to the world that you're open and ready to do good things. Be receptive to offers of new projects or plans, as your input may prove invaluable and portray you in a positive light.

Show yourself to be a team player, since you are loyal and kind. You may be asked to help hire someone at work, and your leadership skills get you respect. In love, if you're dating someone and want to talk about the future, this is the week to discuss marital plans. If you want to clear the energy and add some positive vibrations to your home, pick up a windchime; for love, eat oranges!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.