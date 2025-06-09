The One-Card Tarot Horoscope Is Here For Each Zodiac Sign On June 10

What will each zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope on June 10, 2025, reveal during the Moon in Sagittarius and the Sun in Gemini? We are fast approaching the Full Moon's energy, which brings a dynamic sense of instability into our daily lives. There's a need to find the right balance between what we want and what others desire.

We want to be people who please others, but we don't wish to be people-pleasers at the expense of our well-being. When the Full Moon arrives tomorrow, the scales will tip, and what we must surrender is released. There is a message about the energy today in each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope. Find out what's in store for you today.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope has in store for you on Tuesday, June 10, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

Aries, don't let yourself become burned out today, even if you feel like you need to push through to accomplish your tasks on June 10.

Aim for a moderated approach if possible. Nothing is worth more than your emotional and physical health. Put those things at the top of your priority list.

And, as the Knight of Pentacles, reversed warns, avoid overworking when there are other options to choose from.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

Taurus, refocus your drive and energy to channel them into productive outcomes on June 10. The tarot Knight of Wands, reversed, is a reminder to pay attention to the long game.

You want to have a goal in mind, not just wing it. As much as you depend on your zest for life fueled by enthusiasm, it's always good to have a plan in place.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Be fair when possible, and when you do need to lean toward one thing over another, try your best to use good judgment.

The Queen of Swords warns you not to favor one person over another at work or in the family on June 10.

You can come across as biased, which can harm your reputation with others. Step back and see what is the right thing to do, regardless of however you feel.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Cancer, reliability is the ticket that rides you to success. Today's overarching message from the King of Pentacles card is to be hyper-diligent about the work you do on June 10. You want to pay close attention to the details and ensure that each step you take matters.

Don't be afraid to go the extra mile. Aim for excellence, as establishing a reputation for good work earns you respect and recognition for your worth.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

Leo, you're about to have a genuine breakthrough. In the past, you thought you were stuck in a particular situation (relationship or job), but now you see that there are other options available to you.

You didn't see them in the past, but today, June 10, is different. The Eight of Swords, reversed, is a sign that your mental clarity arrives on June 10. You can cut through the fog, and the light shines through.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Virgo, you don't need thousands of followers on social media to be considered an influencer. Every day, you have an opportunity to persuade someone to feel a certain way or see the world in a new light.

The Six of Wands tarot is a signal to be open and expressive of your ideas on June 10. You have a story, and while you don't have to disclose details, small things you do that show your perspective amount to positive energy for others.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

Libra, what drives your decision-making? Do you dwell in fear, or are you hopeful to gain control by making confident choices in life? Today's The Emperor, reversed, is about releasing what is out of your realm of power.

You can test fate and see if your lack of activity makes any difference on June 10. Do things still happen for you that are for your highest good? Can you feel calm within the storms of life when you surrender?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Scorpio, eventually, what you avoid comes around, and you have to pay attention. Today, the simple message from the Seven of Swords is that when there's a problem, face it head-on.

Don't pretend it doesn't exist. Instead, do the hard work at the beginning, and you won't regret your decision.

Many things could distract you and prompt you to hold off or ignore a problem on June 10. Ignore the temptation to do that; instead, be straightforward.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Strength

Sagittarius, strength comes in many forms, and on June 10, you can dabble with various ways of exerting your power in life. Do you need to take a gentle approach with a friend, but be more firm with your boundaries at work or with a partner?

There's no one-size-fits-all with anyone. On June 10, the Strength tarot card reminds you to be open to exploring what works for each situation on an individual basis.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Capricorn, something good is going to happen in your career, and if you have been working very hard lately, the Page of Pentacles reveals a change that's in your favor on June 10.

Work can be competitive, so you'll want to put your best foot forward. Offer to help when you can. Let your works speak for themselves.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, reversed

Aquarius, pause before speaking. It's so easy to get triggered or want to interrupt someone before you forget what you're going to say. However, today, June 10, Knight of Swords, reversed, is reminding you that it's best to listen.

You may change your mind by the time the other person finishes explaining their thoughts or ideas. Intentional listening is not easy, but it can be done.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

Pisces, life is a series of events, and sometimes you have to go through cycles before a life stage is completed. The World, reversed, is a reminder that you aren't finished yet. You may wish that the process would be over.

There may be times when you feel like it is, especially on June 10; however, there's still so much more left to do. Take a step back and consider the big picture, noting that the journey takes time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.