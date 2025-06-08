What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About June 9, According To A Tarot Card Reader

On June 9, 2025, the daily tarot horoscope reveals each zodiac sign will experience a sudden feeling of change as Jupiter enters Cancer. According to the tarot, Cancer is represented by the Chariot tarot card, a symbol of resilience in the face of adversity. When Jupiter is in Cancer, we may experience significant changes to our home life and relationships with our parents. We learn to build resilience in the face of hardships.

The feeling that life is no longer as we knew it can rock our self-confidence, but that's the message of the Chariot: hang in there until it's over. Things will get better! Let's see what this means for each zodiac sign and their daily tarot horoscope.

What your zodiac sign needs to know about June 9, according to the daily tarot horoscope:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

Aries, the Seven of Swords, reversed, is a perfect tarot card for you. As the first zodiac sign ruled by Mars, you're known for your bold honesty.

And what you're being asked to do on June 9, 2025, is to be honest with yourself. You may think that this is one of the easiest things to do; however, it may be more complicated than you realize.

Work on increasing your awareness today and cultivate curiosity about the things that happen. You may be surprised by something you didn't know about yourself and learn to work through it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed

Taurus, it's so wonderful when you wish for something and you get it. However, today's Nine of Cups, reversed, reveals that success, regardless of its nature, doesn't always bring joy and satisfaction.

There are times when your dreams come true, and then you wish they had not.

Should you experience any feelings of emotional discontent on June 9, ask yourself what the core emotional experience you desire? How might you find that sense of completion within yourself?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Find your tribe, Gemini, because it's when you are with people you like, and enjoy the same things that you do, that you feel a strong sense of joy and acceptance.

On June 9, you may be invited to an event or social gathering, and if you are unsure whether you should attend, consider it more seriously.

You can form an instant friendship that helps introduce you to a new community that matches your emotional needs.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Eight of Cups, reversed

Cancer, do you prefer something or someone because they are familiar to you and you know what to expect? The Eight of Cups, reversed tarot card, is asking you to evaluate your motives in a relationship. You may not like a particular person.

Perhaps you feel like you can't make other friends due to your schedule.

On June 9, reconsider thinking that what you have is everything, especially if it makes you feel unhappy. Instead, work on changing your life so that it mirrors what you wish to live.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

Leo, it's time to hit the reset button and start all over again. You can't unwind the tape and go back to the past, even if you wish you could.

This is why going back to an ex or old job rarely works out.

You want to return to something that once was, but now you've changed. On June 9, aim for closure instead. When something is over, allow it to be so and strive for acceptance.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Lovers

Virgo, even perfect relationships have moments of boredom. According to the Lovers tarot card on June 9, you may feel like your partner isn't giving you the attention or time you want.

So, you might be tempted to search elsewhere.

Try to avoid thinking this way for too long. Search for friendships and hobbies that help you to fulfill yourself.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Libra, you've made significant personal investments in your life, career, and relationships.

The Six of Wands is inviting you to celebrate your growth by reflecting on it, and thinking about what you want to do next.

Follow the 1% rule of personal growth when considering your following accomplishments. You don't have to try to do more than you are now. You simply need to think about one small thing you can do to improve your life.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Scorpio, what you do comes back to you in greater measure. Today's Three of Wands tarot card reminds you to invest with pure intentionality.

Don't waste time on things that entertain you in the moment but fail to provide lasting value.

Starting June 9, count your effort, and when investing doesn't make sense, reconsider your part.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

Sagittarius, did something happen that rocked your self-confidence?

The Queen of Wands, reversed, reminds you that life can take all sorts of turns in different directions, and there are moments when you may question yourself despite how fantastic everything is for you.

Reconnect with your inner power. As you scrutinize someone's greatest strengths, do the same for your own and remember that you're doing a great job.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

Capricorn, you're a giver, and when you extend help and support to others, don't forget to also take care of yourself.

On June 9, the Queen of Pentacles, reversed, reminds you to be sure not to pour from an empty cup.

Do things that fill your heart and mind with a sense of calm and ease. Get a good rest. Eat quality food. Slow down and make time to relax and meditate.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

Aquarius, when life gets busy, it's normal to feel emotionally overloaded. You may have a lot of things going on and want to do less.

Today, on June 9, the Queen of Cups, reversed, is inviting you to delegate busy tasks to others.

Hire help when and where you can. Seek barter relationships or find out who is looking to help you in exchange for you to help them.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Pisces, there is potential all around you. The Ace of Pentacles serves as a reminder that possibilities are limitless.

You're only held back by your belief and your dreams. Starting on June 9, take your vision a step further and dare to imagine what impossible thing you can accomplish. See the world as full of opportunity and not less.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.