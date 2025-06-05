What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About June 6, According To A Tarot Card Reader

A new energy influences our daily tarot horoscopes on Friday, zodiac signs. The planet of love is in Taurus, starting on June 6, 2025. With her energy transferring to the Taurus zodiac sign, we feel grounded and determined to get the things we want in life and love.

Venus is about Justice in the tarot. What might the universe have in store for you, based on your readiness and needs? Let's explore and find out.

What each zodiac sign needs to know about June 6, according to a tarot reader:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Wands, reversed

Aries, what's your vision for the future? If you don't know right now, find out. Moments of uncertainty can be creative.

Don't be afraid to dream. Courage is a compass, and your ability to ask for the thing you need in your heart is a sign that you are ready for it. Don't be shy to ask for more than you could ever imagine.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed

Taurus, where have you placed your priorities? What do you think is working and what isn't? Today, center yourself and your expectations. No one said you had to be perfect to love.

You don't have to be a certain way or style of person. You can change any time you want. All you need to do is live with your heart open and ready to receive.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

Gemini, sometimes it's better to listen, but today, it's best to talk. Be expressive like you can in your own special way.

Open up about your thoughts and feelings. Speak up and share what's on your mind. Don't hold back since you may not have another tomorrow to say what you need to say.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

Cancer, if something isn't as pretty as you'd like to say so. Beauty can be in the eye of the beholder, but the pen is in the artist's hand, and today you're in creative mode.

The world is so focused on beauty, but some things can be improved when we are honest about their condition. You don't have to pretend to love or like a situation if it breaks your heart.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

Leo, make war. When you feel passionate about a project, argue in favor of it. You might think that being a peacemaker is always the higher route, but not if you are at risk of losing a chance to follow through on an idea.

Be brave enough to make other people unhappy so that you can have the wish that you desire with all your heart.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

Virgo, confront your shadow self, and then reveal it. There's something powerful in taking what's in the darkness and putting it into the light.

You have an amazing desire to protect yourself, but there's a lot of protection in owning up to a flaw and claiming it. Once you do, whose going to tell you wrong?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

Libra, there's a lot of wrestling in your mind when you need to make a choice. You may find that you have to really think over your position and figure out what you want and what you don't.

You may not need to decide something now, but give yourself a deadline so you know when to finalize your process.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Trust yourself, Scorpio. When you feel like a person is meant for you, you don't have to ask others what they think.

Your intuition can help you go in the direction you need to be. Your insight is enough to guide your heart in the right direction.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Sagittarius, love is such a powerful emotion that it can heal your heart in a way you did not expect.

Today, aim to let go of any hurts you feel since they may come to the surface. If you are still working through childhood grudges be willing to release them so you can enter a new era of your adult life.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Capricorn, there's a strength in keeping secrets to yourself. You may think that telling something about yourself will help someone love you more.

But, the truth is when you hold on to things that you're not sure will be safe with a person, it strengthen you to wait for later. Let the trust build first.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

Aquarius, make your home a sanctuary. Aim for things that beautify your surroundings and give you a sense of peace in your life.

What would provide you with pleasure to come home to? What would help you to feel like you have more control and ownership of your personal space as a place for good mental health?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

Pisces, it's easy to say 'trust the process,' but today you may face some doubts. You may have a lot of unanswered questions and wonder why you feel this way.

Allow your heart to go through this process since it awakens you to search for answers you didn't know you could ever find.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.