Your Love Horoscope For June 6, 2025 — The Bare Minimum Won't Cut It Anymore

On June 6, 2025, our love horoscopes reflect a sudden change as Venus, the planet of love, moves into one of its ruling signs, Taurus. Venus is at home in Taurus, which means that ease will return to your romantic life. Venus prefers to keep romantic matters peaceful and loving, which are two themes associated with Taurus.

This earth sign also carries an intense sense of sensuality and pleasure, which is known for abundance and enjoying life fully. Venus in Taurus is a beautiful time in your relationship, as it can help you and your partner reconnect, enjoy your connection, and receive the ease from genuine love. Venus in Taurus can prompt you to realize what you're really looking for in a relationship, since the bare minimum won't cut it under this energy. Use this time to step away from what is difficult so that you can have the space to receive the ease of an abundant love.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope on Friday, June 6, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

There’s no such thing as too much love, dear Aries. Venus will enter Taurus on Friday, June 6, helping you to feel fulfilled and abundant within your romantic life.

While this time will offer new possibilities for increasing your wealth, you will adopt an abundance mindset. This will help you feel satisfied in your relationship, rather than always waiting for the proverbial other shoe to drop.

You may want to watch your spending during this time. You will want to surround yourself with beauty, but there is no such thing as too much love.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Let your radiance shine, sweet Taurus. Venus will enter your zodiac sign of Taurus on Friday, June 6, benefiting your romantic life and physical appearance.

Venus in Taurus will make you physically attractive, but can also help you in updating your wardrobe or appearance. This is a fantastic time to schedule any beauty appointments for your skin or hair, as well as to ensure you’re presenting yourself authentically.

This energy won’t just help you feel better about yourself, but will also help you attract new love.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Let yourself receive peace, Gemini. As an air sign and one that represents duality, you may struggle to find peace both within yourself and in your life. This is due to your active mind and tendency to feel torn in different directions. However, as Venus moves into Taurus, you will also be moving into a place of greater peace.

This energy will help you learn that a relationship isn’t always about what’s next or dealing with a dramatic incident, but the everyday joy that comes from sharing your life with someone.

Step out of thinking there always has to be something wrong, so that you can realize just how right this relationship is.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Open yourself to enjoying life, dearest Cancer. As Venus moves into Taurus on Friday, June 6, it will immerse you in a deeply sensual energy.

While this will benefit your romantic life, especially in attracting new love, it will also help you let your guard down, allowing you to enjoy life more fully. Social activities around this period will intensify, as will your need for stability in your romantic life.

Be sure that you’re not prioritizing a connection in your life just because of the length of time you’ve known one another. This will help you feel free enough to approach love and life with a sensual perspective.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Cultivate a luxurious love, sweet Leo. Venus will move into Taurus on Friday, June 6, bringing in a desire for luxury within your life and relationship.

Luxury doesn’t always have to mean pricey material items, but in this case, it will. You will be focused on showing off your love during the coming weeks through trips, home improvements and updates to your wardrobe.

You may also attract new and older partners into your life as part of this. Just make sure you are clear on whether it’s going to be a summer romance or something longer-lasting.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Let yourself try something new, beautiful Virgo. As Venus moves into Taurus on Friday, June 6, it will activate your house of luck and adventure.

While it may feel difficult at times to step out of your comfort zone or the plans that you’ve made, it is encouraged during this period.

During this time, travel is highly encouraged as you will start to crave new experiences. Whether you’re planning a summer holiday or thinking about progressing your current relationship, try to let yourself take a chance on love.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You deserve to feel safe within your relationship, dearest Libra. As Venus moves into Taurus on Friday, June 6, there will be a focus on your feelings of safety within your relationship, helping you to feel secure and confident in the love you share.

Safety isn’t only about your physical self, though, but also your emotional and mental well-being. Being emotionally and mentally safe with someone means that there are no games like manipulation, love bombing, or gaslighting.

However, it also means that you can express any truth to your partner, and they will remain present to work through it together.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Love is everywhere, sweet Scorpio. You are moving into a powerful and exciting time in your romantic life as Venus shifts into Taurus on Friday, June 6.

Taurus rules over your house of love, relationships and romance, making this a lucky time for attracting new love or enjoying an existing relationship. Venus in Taurus turns your focus on your romantic life, helping you to believe in love after heartbreak or challenges.

During this time, you will be open to new opportunities as well as progressing a connection already in your life. Use this energy to prioritize your romantic life so that you can start to see that love is everywhere.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You are worthy of a lifelong love, dear Sagittarius. While you often need to experience multiple relationships before knowing what you genuinely want, you desire a true partnership in your life.

You crave consistency and support from your partner, knowing that no matter what happens, it will always be the both of you against the world. While Venus is in Taurus, you will return to this innate desire for love.

This can help you to commit to someone you’ve been seeing or let down those walls so you can enjoy the connection in your life. You are the only one who can decide that the search for someone better is over.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Tend to the foundation of your relationship, Capricorn. Venus in Taurus brings a need to ensure that you and your partner’s values and morals are in alignment.

While this doesn’t sound like it represents a great deal of magic, it is necessary to be able to let yourself surrender to this relationship.

By focusing on the foundation of your relationship and discussing your inherent traits, you can feel comfortable that you and your partner are both on the same page.

This will allow you to enjoy your relationship, let go of any fears and make the most of this loving time together.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The best memories are often made at home, Aquarius. You don’t always need to escape on some grand adventure to make memories with your partner. Instead, as Venus moves into Taurus on June 6, let yourself revel in the home life you’ve created.

While you may crave intimate dinner parties over exciting nights out, this energy can help you appreciate the simple pleasures of your relationship.

Besides bringing peace and love to your home, this is also an excellent time to revamp your outdoor space or redecorate.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Move through life with love, sweet Pisces. Venus will move into Taurus on Friday, June 6, intensifying your need for a mental connection within your relationship or with prospective partners.

Try to create space to discuss your beliefs, cultural events, or books you’ve read so that you can deepen this bond. As Taurus carries a sensual energy, you may also become a foodie around this time, so taking a cooking class if you’re single would be a great way to meet someone new.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.