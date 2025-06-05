3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On June 6, 2025

Starting on June 6, 2025, three zodiac signs enter a powerful new era when the Moon aligns with Mars. On this day, the universe is moving briskly and with purpose. There's a definite rush of energy going on, and we're all going to feel it. This is a day when emotions run wild, so hang on tight, as this day is really going to ruffle feathers.

For Taurus, Libra, and Sagittarius, this alignment marks the end of hesitation. We feel the power, but more than that, we want to do something with it. We feel inspired to change things up, and during this Mars transit, we finally get up the nerve to do so. This is how we create the environment for positive revolution and make our world a better place to live in. We permit ourselves to be powerful. We aren't hiding in the shadows anymore.

1. Taurus

On one hand, you love the idea of change, but so often, you're not willing to actually go the distance to enact that change. On June 6, this Moon-Mars alignment has you feeling as if you have no choice but to act, and you know what? It feels good, empowering even.

You could apply that power to any topic in your life, be it romantic, professional, or even health-related. This transit helps you to recognize what you need to know, and to change if necessary.

You'll see that change is part of the plan, and that it was only waiting for you to walk into it. That's how Mars energy works in your Taurus world. You get the message and you act accordingly. Break on through!

2. Libra

The idea of entering a powerful new era for you is so enticing that you actually get on board with the notion on June 6. It's hard for you to sit still during the Moon-Mars alignment, and when you see how this transit inspires your creativity, there will be no such thing as sitting this one out.

You feel good, as if a new chapter has just opened up in your life. Sometimes that's all it takes, Libra, to know that there's something to look forward to. Sameness really gets on your nerves.

It's one thing to feel comfortable and at home doing the same routine again and again, and it's another to recognize the moment you seriously need to change it up. This is that day, Libra. Get to it, and enjoy the heck out of it. Power to you!

3. Sagittarius

It's during the Moon-Mars alignment of June 6 that you get up the courage to just do it. Whatever it is, you'll find that it's much better to say yes than to sink back into the comfort of doing absolutely nothing.

This is where you regain your power, Sagittarius. It's all about a shift in mindset, and Mars really stimulates your mind. You'll find that the comfort zone is a place of very little power or inspiration. And you, being a creative type, need to feel inspired.

This is a positive and powerful transit, and it's going to get you right out of that oh-so-comfy place of laziness and right into where the action is, in all the right ways. Get ready to rumble!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.