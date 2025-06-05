Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On June 6, 2025 — Venus Enters Taurus

Venus moves into Taurus on June 6, 2025, and our daily horoscopes take on a new energy when it comes to love. We suddenly get the craving for softness and stability, and beauty becomes harder to ignore.

From now until July 4, you might find yourself rearranging your space like it’s a sacred act, lingering longer in front of the mirror, or rereading that one message just to feel it again. Desire can be slow and steady while still being completely electrifying!

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, June 6, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, as Venus enters Aries on June 6, you’re invited to explore your relationship with your resources. Not just money or possessions, but your talents, time, and even your self-worth.

What feels abundant? What requires more care or attention?

Grounding yourself in practical steps will reveal new pathways for growth and stability that will last in the long term.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, beneath your usual steady demeanor, there’s a rich undercurrent of subtle energies stirring. Solitude is not emptiness but a fertile place where dreams and insights grow.

With Venus in your sign starting today, allow yourself to feel without judgment and to explore the hidden corners of your mind and heart. This period encourages healing and renewal through gentle awareness and compassion.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, your inner landscape is alive with activity. Thoughts and emotions that you might usually brush aside are coming to the surface.

Sometimes the deepest progress happens in silence, away from the noise of external expectations. This is a time to nurture your mental and emotional well-being privately.

By honoring your inner world, you gather strength and clarity that will serve you well as you navigate upcoming choices and conversations.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, friendships and emotional connections take center stage now, inviting you to experience the delicate dance of giving and receiving. This exchange, subtle yet profound, becomes a grounding force, a place where you can both find comfort and growth.

The question is: Will you open yourself to this flow, or stay on the sidelines waiting for something more obvious to arrive?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, when you bring a mix of playfulness and authenticity to your work, your self-expression becomes natural and compelling, drawing opportunities and recognition without forcing the spotlight.

Starting on June 6, let your originality lead the way and watch your professional path open in an unexpected, exciting direction. Instead of clinging to the old scripts, dare to play your part in a story still unfolding.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the call to find harmony between your external routines and inner emotional landscape is strong. This is a moment to clear out not only physical clutter but also the mental and emotional baggage that weighs you down.

If you can simplify and organize, you create sacred space for peace and clarity to take root. There’s great power in small, consistent acts of care toward yourself and your environment.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, vulnerability steps into the spotlight today, breaking down walls so understanding can bloom in unexpected places.

Relationships won’t always be neat, and sure won’t be easy. But the richest soil for connection is found in the willingness to show up fully, even when it feels risky.

Create space in your relationships to be more vulnerable, even when it feels uncomfortable. You'll be surprised by what can open up if you allow yourself to show up fully.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, beneath the surface, transformation is quietly unfolding. While it may not feel dramatic, subtle shifts in how you relate to those closest to you are setting the stage for profound change.

There’s strength in embracing patience and allowing evolution to happen at its own pace. Sometimes the most powerful changes are the ones that happen quietly, reshaping your foundation without fanfare.

Honor your emotions and your intuition today.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, simple pleasures and routines become sources of nourishment and comfort. There’s wisdom in tuning into your needs and honoring your limits without guilt or haste.

As you care for your body and mind with kindness, you create a reservoir of strength and resilience. Remember, even the wildest journeys begin with a single, steady step.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, your natural discipline and drive remain your allies, but now there’s an invitation to soften and bring more emotional presence to your goals.

Support from those closest to you may come in unexpected ways, encouraging you to blend strength with sensitivity. This balance will help you navigate challenges with greater grace and flexibility.

Try setting small daily check-ins with yourself where you pause to notice not just what you’ve accomplished, but how you’re feeling in the process.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, there is a powerful kind of strength in embracing what feels familiar and secure, allowing yourself to slow down and recharge.

This energy encourages you to honor the past, not as a chain that binds you, but as a foundation that supports your growth. When you focus on building warmth and steadiness in your daily life, you find a quiet power that radiates outward, influencing everything you touch.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, your intuition and empathy aren’t just soft feelings today. They're the radar that pulls you into the real pulse of what’s happening around you.

You might find yourself caught between tuning in to others and hearing that quiet, insistent voice inside. It’s tempting to brush these feelings aside, but what if they’re the compass you’ve been ignoring?

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.