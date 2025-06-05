4 Zodiac Signs Are Done Chasing & Start Receiving, Starting On June 6

Starting on June 6, 2025, four zodiac signs are done chasing and start receiving instead. On Friday, Venus enters Taurus, where it is at home — and that means everything slows down just enough for us to feel the beauty around us. Ironically, the message from the universe is to stop searching for validation outside of ourselves, as it's already within us.

For Gemini, Cancer, Leo, and Capricorn, this planetary calmness brings us an opportunity to reconnect with our own bodies. While that might sound odd, what's really going on here is that we seem to have forgotten what it's like to simply be. We're so obsessed with social media that we forgot to heal our hearts. Venus in Taurus delivers a gentle reminder that we are, indeed, our own best friend, which is just the nudge these zodiac signs need to stop chasing and start receiving.

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Venus in Taurus brings a strange but welcome stillness into your life, Gemini. On June 6, the universe gently asks you to listen to what your heart tells you. Something is taking place with you, and you must tap into that.

This transit encourages you to go deep when it comes to how you look at life and how things are going for you. You may not want to look, but once you do, you'll realize that so far, it's been a really great ride, and it isn't over by a long shot.

This kind of self-appreciation is what the universe wants of us, and it's a strong message, indeed. It's one thing to fill up your day with meaningless action, and another to pause, reflect, and simply exist for the sake of existence. Nourish yourself with good vibes, Gemini. It's time.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Venus in Taurus is super special for you, Cancer, because it puts you in touch with your own heart. On this day, you get the message loud and clear: it's OK to receive. While giving is cool, it's a two-way street.

Venus here helps you to open up to yourself. It's true that sometimes we don't want to look at ourselves for fear of what we might uncover. However, on June 6, reconnecting with who we are works wonders.

It's your turn to be comforted, so don't stand in your own way, Cancer. You're still the giver, the one who people can rely on, but this transit signals a time for you to be the one who opens their arms to receive. It's healing, go with it.

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

Venus in Taurus reminds you that your worth doesn’t depend on anyone else's response. You're pretty much used to being approved of, and you also know that when someone out there doesn't exactly like you, you feel devastated.

It's on June 6 that the universe tells you to relax and take a load off, Leo. We can't please everyone all the time, and why should we? Or rather, why should we care to? That will be a big lesson for you on this day.

What's even better about this day's message from the universe is that you'll be able to pat yourself on the back and say well done. What that means is that you'll come to terms with the idea that you don't have to be perfect, and that it's OK to just be you.

4. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

You are strong and you are wise, Capricorn. Of this, there is no doubt. However, you are also super self-critical, and sometimes you believe your own lie. The universe wants you to wake up from this harsh take you have on yourself.

And Venus in Taurus is anything but harsh. In fact, it's the soft touch you've needed in your life. You have a bit of a perfectionist streak to you, and Venus wants to show you that it's OK to be less than perfect.

What truly matters is being safe, feeling good about life, and moving on without putting yourself through too much pressure. Imagine that, Capricorn? Well, imagine and make it so, because you deserve to slow down and drink in all the goodness you can get.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.