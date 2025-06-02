Weekly Love Horoscopes For June 2 - 8 Are Here For Each Zodiac Sign

Weekly love horoscopes for June 2 - 8, 2025 reveal each zodiac sign can look forward to a fabulous week for love and relationships. The week begins with one of the most pleasant energies for love and socializing with others. It is a loving and peaceful influence that can also bring good fortune, abundance, growth, positivity, and personal happiness. Our focus on others improves once Venus, the planet of love, enters its home sign Taurus on June 5. Now is the time to focus on relationships and putting your emotions and feelings ahead of work or other demands. This is a relaxed time when we are focused on beauty and beautiful things.

This optimistic and happy energy continues throughout the week, especially as Mercury enters Cancer on June 8. Our communication will become much more emotionally driven. When Mercury is in Cancer, we intuit our feelings and conversation much more than during other times. We will be more concerned with our emotional life and the emotions as well being of those closest to us. However, the emotionality of Mercury in Cancer will be something we will need to watch as this can lead to extreme emotional displays, reactions, and feelings that can get deeply hurt. The key with Mercury in this sign is to learn to think things through rather than react spontaneously and emotionally to what is said. Regardless, this is a beautiful week for each zodiac sign to get their head aligned with their heart and in touch with their true feelings.

Aries

Aries, Venus has been in your sign since April 30, but this week it shifts into Taurus. With Venus in this sign, you may move toward a desire for a more grounded, as opposed to flamboyant, type of love life.

Since Venus rules values, you may also do a lot of thinking about whether or not your love interest’s personal values and desires align with yours.

June 5 stands out as the most positive day for love this week and a perfect time for conversations, getting to know someone, or creating a stronger bond.

Taurus

Taurus, Venus has entered your first house and will be there until July 3. You feel more upbeat and confident, and come across at your best with others — you could meet someone new.

The moon transits your fifth house of love for the first three days of the week, and your energies will lean toward love, socializing, or spending time with someone you are close to.

All is well until Sunday, when you could experience a minor emotional issue with a partner or someone you are close to — but don't get too in your head about it, as this will pass.

Gemini

Gemini, Venus enters your 12th house this week, which could make you want to be a little more secretive when it comes to your love life over the next month. This could be for any number of reasons, including just spending time alone with someone you enjoy. Or it could be that you simply don’t want anyone else to know about it.

The moon transits your fifth house of love on Wednesday and Thursday, so you may socialize and get together with someone special. Sparks may fly, but in a good way!

Sunday looks like a positive time for creating deeper bonds or getting to know someone and what makes them tick.

Cancer

Cancer, this week, Venus enters your eighth house, which rues intimacy, money, and the way you feel in a relationship. If you have a relationship, it could transform and move to a higher and more intimate level this week if this is what you are looking for.

Taurus is a great sign for Cancer, and you may lean toward a more grounded and committed relationship along with enjoyment, especially in the physical realm.

The moon transits your fifth house of love this weekend and you may feel much more loving and others toward you. A burst of positivity rules the weekend.

Leo

Leo, when Venus enters Taurus this week, your style of love becomes deeper and more prone toward long-term stability.

It's a great week for you. If single, this is a good week to put yourself out there and meet someone new. If you're with someone, the week's energy encourages deepening your bond or considering a romantic trip.

If you are involved in a long-distance relationship, this will be a great day to connect and enjoy spending time together, whether in person or on video.

Virgo

Virgo, as Venus enters Taurus and transits your ninth house this week, expect to pay more attention to your partner or love interest's basic philosophical concepts or world view.

Venus in Taurus is a great placement for Virgo. The two signs are beautifully matched, so this should be a great month.

As Mercury enters your 11th house, you will feel more of a desire to network or socialize with others. It's a good week to express your deepest feelings with a partner and seek a stronger connection.

Libra

Libra, Saturn has entered your seventh house of partners, which can make your relationship more difficult. Focus on making your relationship stronger now so it can withstand any future struggle.

On Wednesday, Venus sextiles Jupiter from your seventh house of partners, so make the most of this positive transit with a partner. You won’t be disappointed!

Scorpio

Scorpio, Venus enters your seventh house of partners this week, so expect to be more involved or spend more time with a partner or love interest. If you are single, this is a good week to meet someone new.

Mercury enters Cancer this week, encouraging you to get in touch with your true feelings as well as those of others and be more expressive.

Everything looks good until Sunday night, when you could experience a minor emotional issue or irritation. Of course, by being aware of this, you can often prevent anything from getting out of hand.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, Venus finally leaves your fifth house this week for the next year. You should have had a great time with this transit and perhaps even met someone new.

Venus in Taurus will cause you to look at love in a more grounded (if not sensual) way. Venus sextiles Jupiter from your fifth house of love midweek, suggesting an enjoyable time with a love interest. Things could go to a higher level around this time.

Sunday is a positive and upbeat day for spending time with a partner or someone you are interested in.

Capricorn

Capricorn, Venus in Taurus will transit your fifth house of love for the next month. Now is your time to relax and enjoy. Socialize and spend time with a partner or make the effort to meet someone you are interested in this week.

With Mercury entering your seventh house of partners, you may be curious about someone who catches your eye or communicate a lot more with an existing partner.

You are typically one of the hardest workers in the zodiac, but you know what they say about all work and no play — now is your time to simply enjoy.

Aquarius

Aquarius, this is the last week Jupiter transits your fifth house of love for 12 years, so make the most of it!

Sunday really stands out as a favorable day to do something exciting with a partner or love interest.

While you enjoy freedom more than most, Venus in Taurus may have you thinking about commitment this week.

Pisces

Pisces, Venus’s entrance into Taurus this week will be a blessing for your love life because it is so much more compatible with your sign than Aries. You may spend more time communicating and talking with someone you are interested in or a partner you get to know on a deeper level.

Mercury enters your fifth house of love this week, making you more creative and prone toward learning more about a partner or someone special.

Prepare for your love life to pick up when Jupiter enters your fifth house of love on Monday, June 9. Your time is coming!

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.