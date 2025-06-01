Weekly Chinese Zodiac Signs Horoscopes June 2 - 8, 2025

June is off to a great start for each Chinese zodiac sign and their weekly horoscopes from June 2 to June 8, 2025. We have several positive days ahead, and it's the luckiest week of the entire month for all. The week begins with a Receive Day. So, if you need money or are waiting to hear back from someone about a decision that provides you with an important resource, June 2, will be the day to either call and follow up or wait and get a message delivered to you in some way.

June 3, is an Open Day where you can pretty much decide what you want to do and it works out for you. This is a great day for running errands and setting up your entire month's schedule. It's also a great day to spend time with children or aging parents doing things that they need to do.

Keep an open mind and open heart; you want 'go with the flow' energy. June 4 - 5, 2025, are crucial days for people who work in sales, law or any type of work where you have to close some sort of deal and get answers.

Every zodiac sign will want to pursue closure of projects and deals on this day as well, regardless of what they are or how important they are. Closure on these two days, clear up energy for June 6, an Establish Day.

For lovers who are looking to break up and have already discussed it, you can have an amicable ending on Thursday and establish yourself as a new single on Friday, feeling like you made a good decision. June 7 is a Remove Day, which is perfect for clearing clutter and removing negative energy from the home and environment. Sunday, June 8, is a great day for making any upcoming plans. This Sunday will be your busiest weekend day of the entire month.

Each Chinese zodiac signs weekly horoscope for June 2 - 8, 2025:

1. Rat

Design: YourTango

Rat, this week, watch your temper, since you may feel more combative than usual. Mars is stirring your defenses, making you ready to engage, but not every disagreement is worth your time or energy.

Some threats are imagined more than they are real. Don't let being tired or lonely get the best of you. Instead, pause before reacting and ask yourself whether the conflict is truly meaningful. A wise person knows the value of peace and protects it like treasure.

Practice silence, even when it feels impossible or incredibly hard. You may be surprised how tension relieves itself when you let things wait. If you feel tempted to argue, swallow your pride. It should never be what speaks for you.

2. Ox

Design: YourTango

Ox, everyone says that you are so patient and kind, the truth is, this week you truly are. You will be helping friends and solving problems, but in the meantime, you may feel like your patience is being put to the test. You can pass it with flying colors.

Pay close attention to personal triggers, especially those related to lending money or financial matters involving other people. Your shoulders are broad for a reason.

You are built for endurance. Stand firm on your boundaries even if a part of you would rather give in. Control may not be in your hands, but one thing you can always control is yourself.

3. Tiger

Design: YourTango

Tiger, every good idea is executed successfully when there is a solid plan in place. You're in a great position to be highly productive on a major project that starts on Tuesday, June 3.

On this day of the week, you'll want to treat each day in a way that's unique and dedicated to a goal that's attainable within 24 hours. Rather than wing it and go with the flow, this week calls you to be a strategist.

The only day you need to be more cautious of is June 8, since it is an Open Day. If you leave several items pending and unfinished to catch up on Sunday, you'll risk burning out and having no time for necessary rest.

4. Rabbit

Design: YourTango

Rabbit, not every person follows the same path. This week, your inner world is calling you to tune in to your soul and tune out the outside world. It's time for you to heal and be a little bit selfish with your time and energy.

Not every week requires you to pour yourself out to projects or work. You may have to work, but be sure to schedule time for yourself as well.

What do you tend to neglect that you genuinely enjoy doing? On your day off from work this week, try to schedule one thing that brings you pleasure and gives your brain a rest on June 4-5, a Closed Day. The more rested you feel, the more you're able to nurture others later.

5. Dragon

Design: YourTango

Dragon, you're about to receive some type of cosmic download of information from the universe that goes all the way to a soul level.

Your intuition is highest around June 6, an Establish Day, you may get a nudge to start something that's purposeful and fulfilling of your destiny and fate.

To prepare yourself, read spiritual lure or listen to music that elevates your vibrational energy on Monday, June 2. Eat healthy food and avoid becoming overly tired so you have the energy you need to be alert to the changes in your life before the week ends.

6. Snake

Design: YourTango

Snake, this week, you sense things more than usual, and you may feel like you have to be more cautious around friends, family and coworkers for a reason you can't put a finger on.

You won't be suspicious for no good reason either. There may be a reveal of what the problem is on June 7, a Remove Day. So, pay close attention to patterns that seem to build up until the weekend.

You will feel like you're being tested, and one of the things you will want to do is avoid taking everything personally. Instead, remain open and collect data. Listen to what's said and let people speak. They will reveal themselves early in the week, perhaps when you have to make decisions around June 4 - 5. Stay in charge of your emotions, rather than letting your feelings take charge of you.

7. Horse

Design: YourTango

Horse, one of your strengths can be a weakness for you this week. Your desire for freedom can lead you to feel caged in and unable to make an important commitment to a project, team, or work assignment due to your fears. This week, be extra cautious of this personality trait on June 4-5, as both of these days are Close Days.

You might change your mind after making a decision, so if you need time to sort out your own schedule, ask for it. Don't be definitive in the negative or positive until you know what you need and what you want.

8. Goat

Design: YourTango

Goat, you're built to take on plenty of work, but there are weeks when the work doesn't call you — your social life does instead.

You'd rather do fun things and play instead. If you can't take a day off or have too much to do that you are unable to relax, this is the week to double down and find a way to squeeze some pleasure in. Is there nightlife in your community that you often wish you could participate in?

Find events and venues that intrigue your interests and schedule a social evening out with a partner or friend, or go solo. This week, around June 7, you may feel a tug of wanderlust in your heart. This is a day set for adventuring at museums, parks or a night out with friends doing something fun and simple.

9. Monkey

Design: YourTango

Monkey, your playful nature is working in your favor this entire week. You have luck and love coming to you, and you bring charm and charisma, so you don't disappoint fate when it's knocking on your door.

This week, your big project is to work on yourself. Be crystal clear about what you want in your life, because you will have many options and paths opening up to you, and this can cause you to feel confused about what to choose.

But, it can also hurt you in the long run if you believe that your choices will wait for you to decide while you have fun. Be extra careful with pride or arrogance on June 4 - 5, Closed Days, as you may be the one who shuts the door on a chance you need due to thinking something is better, but you did not do your homework to find out.

10. Rooster

Design: YourTango

Rooster, as the only bird in the entire animal zodiac, your insight is often a gift to friends and family. This week, you spot things that others miss.

You sense the problems that people can't seem to catch, and this is more of a burden to you than help because you may warn, but feel ignored. The best day to deliver your important message to friends and family who need to hear it is June 2, Receive Day, and June 7, Remove Day.

You may need to repeat yourself on Friday about what was said on Monday. Have patience with people who initially reject your wisdom, but later seem to see things differently.

This week, you may make a new friendship or strengthen a relationship bond with a partner on June 6. Plan something special to create a positive encounter filled with love.

11. Dog

Design: YourTango

Dog, this week, one personality trait that you value in others is going to be challenging for you: loyalty. You may need to evaluate who deserves your loyalty and who doesn't. It's not an easy question to ask, and you could struggle with this on June 7, a Remove Day.

You may be reviewing your job requirements and wondering if the relationship is mutually beneficial and reciprocal. This can lead you to asking questions and wanting to schedule a meeting to discuss the future with a boss around June 6.

You may decide to end a friendship because you feel used or undervalued. This can be a tough week for you, especially on Friday. However, Sunday can be a great day for you if you address the problems you face. You will feel a sense of relief knowing you thought about your current situation and know what you need to do next.

12. Pig

Design: YourTango

Pig, everyone has needs and wants, and last week, you may have experienced a lot of positive energy that delivered money or resources that you feel incredibly grateful for. The week of June 2 - 8, you may find out that someone you care about isn't in a good position financially.

Their situation can be emotionally stressful for you, and you'll want to help in any way possible. The idea of how to pay it forward may come to you on June 6, an Establish Day.

Pay attention to your relationships, especially with single parents or younger family members who are striving to self-improve, as you could be approached for support on June 7, a Remove Day.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.