Your Weekly Chinese Horoscope Is Here For May 26 - June 1 — There Are Two Fantastic Days To Look Forward To

The week of May 26 - June 1, 2025, brings incredible energy to each Chinese zodiac sign's weekly horoscope. We have some fantastic days at the start of the week. If you have big plans with major hopes and dreams, Monday, May 26, during the New Moon is the time to reach for the stars.

Our best days of the week will be May 26 and June 1. On May 26, a Full Day, you can accomplish your errands and hit major milestones. If you have a lot of things to accomplish on your to-do list, this is the day you can easily mark them off with a giant check mark. Then, on June 1, a Success Day, is perfect for counting your blessings and watching you get what you have coming to you in all the right ways.

We have a few red days to watch out for: May 30, a Deconstruction Day, and May 31, a Danger Day. While these days are considered difficult periods in this week's astrology, note that it's also an opportunity to learn. You can remove emotional roadblocks, work on things that are problematic and see improvements before the week is over.

Each zodiac sign's Chinese horoscope for May 26 - June 1, 2025:

Ox

Ox, be strong and brave because you may have to set some very important boundaries in relationships this week. You are most affected by the two difficult days of the week, May 30 and May 31.

During this period, remember that tough times often come to a person when they are most ready to handle them. You may feel overwhelmed with problems, but these situations demonstrate your leadership capacity and ability to handle responsibilities even when you face adversity.

Use the first half of the week through Thursday to complete your personal things. Once you have your most important tasks handled, you will have the emotional energy you need to think clearly and address problems from a solution-based perspective.

Tiger

This week, there's something romantic in the air, and it doesn't matter if you're involved or single. You are going to have a wonderful time if playfulness and flirtiness are in your horoscope forecast.

You may be invited out on a date on Sunday, June 1, and if this happens, consider accepting it. You may find that you can meet your soulmate on a dating app around Monday, and things could escalate quickly if you have chemistry.

This is the perfect time to pick a summer scent and to consider what type of clothing you like to wear. If you have not done your spring cleaning, consider doing so on Friday and Saturday.

Rabbit

Rabbit, this week, focus on personal development and cultivating a strength mindset. Pick books that you want to listen to on audio or prefer to read this week during the summer.

You will want to feed your mind and avoid distractions that drain your mental energy early in the morning, especially on Thursday, May 29, 2025. Reserve this day for starting a new project quickly. You may not have time to play ahead, so don't be surprised by the sudden start of a new group project at work or something that you need to handle at home.

Overall, maintain an optimistic attitude, especially on May 30 and May 31, the more difficult days. You will want to protect your sensitive nature from relationships that aren't balanced or equal in energy. You will carry many responsibilities mid-week, so plan your weekend to have a full calendar with many reasons to decline unwanted social invitations.

Dragon

The week of May 26, you will want to practice listening and paying attention to what others have to say. While you don't tend to talk over others, you can be so focused on your goal that you ignore advice or are too busy to hear other people's opinions.

You may be prone to tunnel vision on Thursday, May 29, when you want to initiate a new project or business venture. Schedule time to set aside work and talk to people if you need to have any important conversations.

Be sure to pay close attention and not let distractions like multitasking cause you to pay only half-attention. You are prone to errors when you do this, and if you aren't careful, you will find out what they are on Saturday, May 31. Overall, this is a great day for you, so plant seeds for future success.

Snake

Snake, be extra careful not to let this week go without aiming for your goals and going for them. This is a very powerful week for you since May is a Snake month, and you are still in the Year of the Snake. This week, express yourself openly.

Write down your ideas. Be in tune with nature and imagine what you want the future to hold for you. Withhold counting your blessings before they have manifested. Instead, focus on hard work and effort, knowing that when you have to put in the time to get what you want, it's because the object is hard to have and much more valuable.

By Sunday, reflect on what worked and what didn't work this week. Then, jot down tips for yourself to follow to make small improvements for a strong month of June.

Horse

Horse, this week, work on your overall perception of yourself and others, since it will affect your experiences.

If you tend to be optimistic, great, but don't let your free spirit sabotage your success this week. Remember that sometimes you also have to be a realist. Balance will be the key to your success from start to finish.

You won't want to assume that things will get done, especially if you work in management and have to delegate tasks. Set up a checks-and-balances system early in the week to ensure that everything runs smoothly and each person knows what is expected of them.

Goat

Goat, you're headed into the week with much positive energy. You are tenacious in business and you've got ample grit to get through just about anything.

In fact, you get a lot of open opportunities on May 26, a lucky Full day for you. This is the time to ask for the things you need and want from others.

Even though you prefer to be independent, get comfortable working within a team. You'll find that you can accomplish much more in a collaborative environment.

Monkey

Monkey, you often wear your heart on your sleeve, and this week, someone may not think you're serious when you share your feelings. Coming across as insincere may feel hurtful, but you can work on the relationship to show your intentions are pure.

Be extra cautious about risky activities such as disclosing secrets to foster intimacy and trust, especially on May 31. Instead, focus on quality interactions to create positive memories and long-term social opportunities.

Rooster

Rooster, what are your big dreams for the summer? You will be thinking about the future and want to start a new adventure project, perhaps with an Ox or Rooster. This week, avoid scheduling important meetings at the end of the week, especially Friday.

If you work over the weekend, Sunday can be a great day to have a meaningful conversation with a boss or decision-maker. One thing to do around Wednesday is establish a type of routine that you want to remain consistent with throughout the month of June.

Clear clutter away from the front door of your home so when you enter and leave you have a clear mind as well and it helps to bring you more luck.

Dog

Dog, this week, feelings of discouragement may be hard to ignore, but you will want to avoid procrastinating on Monday, especially if you have a full schedule. It's best to take very good care of your physical health at the start of the week so you have the energy you need to finish the week strong.

One thing to do this week is to focus on your loyalties. Who are your friends, and who do you prefer to spend your time with?

Be clear about your priorities, especially with work-related friendships, since you may be prone to blur the lines of friendship and professionalism. Avoid doing so on Friday, May 30.

Pig

This week, work on your personal weakness and do your shadow work. While it's not always a fun thing to do, you'll find that you benefit significantly from a personal inventory.

If you've struggled with financial luck during the month of May, you may realize some emotional blocks that have hindered your ability to acquire the luck you desire.

If you participate in a deep dive into your fears, you might be able to work on them quickly, especially on May 27, a Balance Day. This could be the springboard to a financial gain by the end of the week, June 1, 2025.

Rat

Rat, this week, break out of any old patterns of thinking that stop you from personal growth. You may be presented with a novel idea from a friend or coworker.

This unexpected suggestion may be a timely nudge in a direction you hadn't considered, but it's a change for you to spread your wings and fly. If handled well, you may learn a new skill and outgrow an outdated way of working that frees you from where you feel stuck in life right now.

Consider opportunities seriously, especially if you have recently considered leaving a job or starting a new venture on your own.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.