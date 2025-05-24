Your Daily Horoscope Is Here For May 25 — A Day Of Power Has Arrived

What will May 25, 2025, bring to each zodiac sign's daily horoscope starting today? On Sunday, the Moon in Taurus is squaring up to Mars in Leo, and today asks if you can stay true to yourself and hold your ground without losing yourself in the heat? Can you be both steady and wild, patient and passionate?

This dynamic square transit between two planets asks you to reckon with that tension, to find power in the push and pull, and maybe, just maybe, discover a new way to move forward that honors both your strength and your desire to shine.

The daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Sunday, May 25, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, slow down to feel the weight of what really holds you up.

You might catch yourself snapping at someone or feeling restless, like a fire you can’t quite control (totally valid, by the way). But before you storm off or send that impulsive text, ask yourself: What are you really defending? What’s beneath the noise?

Sometimes, the foundation we think is solid is actually cracking. That frustration, all of those itching places inside of you that want to break free, is trying to tell you something.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, there’s a tension in your bones between wanting to feel safe and wanting to be seen.

Maybe you’re craving quiet comfort, but also itching to show the world the wild, radiant parts of yourself you usually keep tucked away.

That’s OK. It’s all OK. Stability doesn’t mean hiding your flame, it means building a fire pit that can burn brightly without burning you out.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, underneath all that chatter is a quiet room only you can enter. It’s the one where your secrets live, where your deepest truths settle like dust in the corners.

Try to slip inside, even if just for a minute. Listen to what’s whispering there, under the surface. It might feel like the past pulling at you or a shadow you’ve tried to ignore.

Don’t push it away. Instead, acknowledge the messy, beautiful, tangled parts of yourself no one else sees. When you do, you’ll find unwavering clarity.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, a part of you today wants to curl up and disappear to hide from the noise and expectations.

But there’s also a part that’s aching to be seen and celebrated for your fierce, soft heart.

It’s a strange dance, wanting to protect yourself and crave connection. The ache you’re feeling is real, and so is the fire.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you want to roar and show the world exactly who you are and what you can do. But on May 25, there’s a quieter, steadier voice beneath that roar to ask for attention.

It’s the voice of what grounds you. Your values, your roots, and the small things that make your brilliance sustainable.

You don’t have to choose between patience and passion. There's power in both, and right now, your challenge is to hold them both like a sun that doesn’t burn out because it knows where its strength truly lies.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You’re wired to fix, solve, and perfect, Virgo, but what if the solution is to loosen your grip?

There’s a creative energy waiting for you that isn’t neat or tidy. It’s messy and wild, a little unpredictable.

Try letting go of the need to have all the answers. In that surrender, you might find something unexpected, like joy. The kind that makes the work not just doable but intensely alive.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, on May 25, you’re balancing between keeping the peace and letting your true colors burst through.

You could be tempted to smooth over the cracks to keep things pretty and polite. But what if harmony isn’t about avoiding conflict but finding a deeper truth through it?

If you can hold the discomfort of being seen (really seen, flaws and all), you’ll step into a new kind of grace. How perfect is that?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You might feel pulled between holding on tight to relationships that give you a false sense of security and letting go to find what is real and those full of passion.

If something feels dead inside it’s time for it to go through the portal of renewal.

The key is knowing that whatever burns down, whatever falls apart, is making way for something new, something stronger, wiser, and freer.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Adventure is tempting, sure. New places, ideas, and people are all appealing. But without roots, you’re just a flame flickering in the wind.

The question isn’t whether you can chase freedom, but how you can carry it with you in a way that doesn’t burn you out.

That might mean slowing down, reflecting, or even turning inward when your instinct is to run outward. It’s hard, but grounding yourself is the first step to soaring.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You’re an expert at building, conquering, and reaching the top, Capricorn, but on May 25, a whisper reminds you that even mountains need rest.

You might be tempted to push harder and hustle through the discomfort, but what if success isn’t just about the climb? What if it’s also about the moments you stop to laugh or create?

Don’t just fixate on the peak. Position yourself in a frame that sustains you far beyond the next goal or achievement.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Your mind is racing with ideas that could change the world, but on May 25, you’re being asked to slow down and figure out what these ideas need to grow.

It’s easy to get lost in the rush of inspiration, but true innovation takes root and wings.

You become unstoppable when you hold space for wild invention and steady care.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It’s more than alluring to float away into fantasy and escape the harsh edges of reality, but the magic happens when you bridge the two. That might mean facing a truth you’ve been avoiding or taking small, practical steps to bring your visions to life.

It’s not about losing your softness but sharpening it, turning vulnerability into strength.

When you balance your imagination with grounded intention, you craft a reality that feels both enchanted and real, like a secret only you know how to hold.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.