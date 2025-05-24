3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune All Week, Starting May 26

Three Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune all week from May 26 - June 1, 2025. Signs of positive outcomes will show up early in the week, particularly Monday through Thursday, as abundance seems to flow without much effort for Goat, Ox, and Dog animal signs.

This is the week to learn how to succeed and implement those traits into your life. There's a lot of luck coming and the New Moon helps us to start the week off strong. However, as we work toward the Quarter Moon over the weekend, it might feel like life takes a bit of a downward turn.

Friday, May 31 is a Destruction Day, so it's time to clear away negative energy. Clean the house, declutter personal and work spaces, and talk through problems in your intimate relationships without arguing. If you have any heavy lifting or dirty work to do (clearing the garage, donating items you don't need, or paying bills), make plans to take care of those tasks Friday and Saturday.

Then on Sunday, June 1, which is a Success Day in Chinese astrology, you will be ready to receive the rewards you earned from all your hard work. Congrats to the three animal signs attracting luck and good fortune all week through June 1.

1. Goat

Goat, on May 26, a Full Day, you will attract much luck and good fortune into your life. You might assume you must be forceful or aggressive to go after what you want, but the opposite is true. May 26 is a Full 'Wood Sheep' Day, which means that the more you fill your day with love, care and concern for others, the more you get back in return. It's the power of cause and effect at its finest, and the implementation of the most powerful energy secret that makes the Law of Attraction work: you get what you give.

As a Chinese animal zodiac sign referred to by two names (Goat and Sheep), your most admirable personality trait includes kindness. You are a giver and unafraid to do things that require hard work and effort. Because of your generosity, you aren't pushy or arrogant, and these beautiful personality traits work in your favor this week.

People won't forget what you've done for them in the past, and as you continue to build a reputation for yourself as a friend, good family member, lover and all-around positive human being, doors will open for you. You will get more help from people. The world views you as someone worthy of the blessings coming your way.

This will be an excellent week for you, Goat, and it's all because of who you are and the impact you have on the lives of those you affect most.

2. Ox

Ox, you attract luck and success this week, but good fortune may not feel like anything new to you initially. There's something really interesting about your animal sign: your grit and tenacity. You are almost always on the luckiest Chinese zodiac sign list because no matter what happens in your life, you find a way to make things work. You will find that this grit is your superpower.

Grit is what defines successful people who live extraordinary lives. You love the finer things in life, and you're not afraid to work hard for them. Since this week brings a New Moon, set a big goal for yourself that you can accomplish reasonably within one week's time frame. You don't want to block your success with complacency. You have to double down on your efforts.

You have a fairly easy week from Monday through Thursday, so don't be fooled into thinking it's time to rest and kick back. No, instead, double down on your efforts because what you build early in the week may easily be destroyed by others who have no idea how hard it is to get where you are in life. You will want to have built and fortified your efforts so that on your Success Day, June 1, 2025, you get what you've earned and deserve to have.

3. Dog

Dog, you're one of those personality types who loves to help others, and your helpful and loyal spirit often attracts luck and good fortune to you. People like you want to see you develop professionally and spiritually.

Your peak day for good luck is May 29, an Initiate Day. This is the day to start something new and begin a dream you want to realize. You might initially be shy and want to hide your vision from the world. It's not a bad idea to do on Monday through Wednesday, as you're creating your own luck. On Thursday, don't be afraid to share what you've been working on with someone you trust. The keyword is 'trust'.

There are two red days on the calendar this week for you: Friday and Saturday. These days, jealousy from others or even self-sabotage can kick in. Work harder and smarter these days because great things can come from resilience. You can learn a lot about yourself and how lucky people do things differently from others during this small window. Expect to see a sign that your work is paying off on Sunday. You'll get a reward or benefit that you'll be excited about!

