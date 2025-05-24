5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Success The Week Of May 26 - June 1

Five Chinese zodiac signs attract financial success all week from May 26 - June 1, 2025. The week begins with a Full Day on May 26, which coincidentally is the same day as the New Moon, making Monday the perfect time for working hard and creating a foundation for meaningful future financial pursuits. This is the day to schedule some conversations with people that can either help you grow the money you have or help you earn some more.

Tuesday, May 27, is Balance Day, when we look for opportunities to do things we love while also taking care of projects we dislike. This can be a good day for financial success because you can delegate tasks to someone who will happily be paid to complete them, leaving you time to do things that make you profitable and enjoy doing a bit better.

The weekend may feel difficult for some Chinese zodiac signs, but due to Rat and Pig's tenacious personality traits, they rise above the hardships and find a way to make the best of their challenges. Friday's Destruction Day on May 30 can be a great time to go thrifting to find things that you can flip online. Saturday's Danger Day can make room for risky decision-making that reaps huge gains for people unafraid to take advantage of them. Let's see what else is in store for the financial success of Monkey, Rooster, Rat, Dragon, and Pig this week.

1. Monkey

Monkey, something about your playful nature makes you both creative and quick to react to circumstances that work in your favor. Because you're cunning this week, you'll know when something is meant to become a source of revenue for you. You may be offered a new job that allows you to earn more money.

This week, however, you may find out that you have a talent that's untapped but easier to do in your spare time using technology. You don't want to add more work to your plate than you already have, so May 27, a Balance Day, is the best day to succeed this week financially. A balance day is a time to find pleasure in life's little things and enjoy what you already have.

Do you have a computer? Do you have a small window of time? Dabble with AI and learn a little bit more about how to use it. You may discover an opportunity perfect for your needs.

2. Rooster

Rooster, you attract financial success on May 28, a Stable Day in Chinese astrology. You tend to be pretty easy-going regarding the finer things in life. So on your special day, you find a way to maximize the use of what you have and not worry too much about what you don't.

This is the perfect day to do things that encourage you to avoid problems, especially costly ones. Use this week to remove financial drains on your budget, like subscriptions you're not using.

Pay special attention to your daily habits and how you tend to act around certain people, especially friends who are not the best influence when they come over or you spend time with them. The best thing for you to do right now is to see how to stabilize anything that can potentially cause catastrophic harm to you monetarily. Fix broken things.

3. Rat

Rat, you are adventurous, and sometimes that's when you stumble onto things like untapped markets or opportunities others aren't paying attention to, but can attract financial success. On May 31, Danger Day, you might have a problem and find a solution that you wonder why others never saw before.

Where there are moments of weakness or problems, there are solution-finders. You have this one admirable trait within yourself, and this is where you can turn a hardship into a success.

4. Dragon

Dragon, you are naturally one of those Chinese zodiac signs who attract financial success wherever you go, and you naturally win on May 30. This is the day to finalize contracts or ask for money that is due to you. You might have a few things to tidy up that are holding you back from getting paid.

Submit your invoices. Check credit card receipts to see if you've been charged for things you didn't buy. Ask for refunds or return items you know you'll never use. This week can be a highly profitable one by finding out areas that are already ripe for you to get money without putting in much effort in doing something new.

5. Pig

Pig, you have a natural sensitivity to others, and this week, you may find a friend is in need. While this is an unfortunate situation, it can also attract financial success into your life. You may acquire things that are unwanted, and you can sell them or use them and avoid having to buy them yourself.

Pay special attention to May 30, Destruction Day. You'll want to listen to your gut, especially if a person you know is moving or trying to donate items and they don't have the time. Offer to help. You may find out that you get to help them and also help yourself, which is a win-win situation.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.