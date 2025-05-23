6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Experience Major Abundance & Luck On May 25, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are experiencing some major abundance and luck on May 25. Sundays are for restoration, but today doesn’t just give you peace, it gives you answers. It’s a Wood Horse Remove Day in a Snake year and month, and the message couldn’t be clearer: You’re allowed to let something go and be rewarded for it.

Remove Days don’t always sound lucky, but when paired with the fast-moving Wood Horse energy, they help clear the last bit of resistance that’s been blocking abundance. You don’t have to try harder today. You just have to stop giving your time and energy to what isn’t working. And for these six animal signs, that decision changes everything.

Some of this luck shows up as emotional relief. Some of it shows up in actual shifts that come in the form of invitations, money, opportunities and validation. But for all six signs, this Sunday doesn’t ask you to wait for better days, it hands you a reason to believe they’re already here.

1. Horse

Today is yours. Not just because it’s your animal day, but because you finally feel like you can breathe again. You’ve been pushing yourself to hold everything together, trying to pretend you’re not exhausted, but it’s caught up with you.

Your specific abundance today? Someone else steps in. Or something gets rescheduled, canceled, or handled without you. You didn’t ask, but you get a break anyway. That’s the universe meeting you where you’re at. And it’s also proof that when you stop trying to manage everything, everything falls into place exactly as it should.

2. Monkey

You’ve had a weird feeling lately like you’ve been this close to something good happening for you, but you couldn’t name what it was. You’ve been watching for a sign from the universe, rereading messages, and even second-guessing your next move.

Sunday cuts through all of that. A piece of information, a message, or even a change in tone from someone finally gives you clarity. It’s not vague. It’s actionable. And it’s lucky because it puts you back in the driver’s seat. Whatever you’ve been waiting for? It’s not on pause anymore. It’s in motion.

3. Pig

You’ve been quiet about something you’ve wanted, maybe because you were scared it was unrealistic or worried people wouldn’t take it seriously. But you haven’t let it go. You’ve just been holding it gently in the background, hoping it might become real one day.

May 25 says, why not now? You get confirmation that this dream or desire isn’t out of reach. Maybe someone brings it up without knowing it’s been on your heart. Maybe you find a way to start small, but it feels big to you. The abundance here is belief. The kind that feels like permission to finally want what you want without guilt.

4. Ox

You’re usually grounded and slow to react, but lately something’s had you emotionally spun out. Maybe it’s family stuff, money worries, or just an accumulation of things that have felt off. And the more you tried to fix it, the less you felt in control.

Today resets the vibe. Something resolves without a big scene. Maybe a conflict dies down or you finally get time to yourself without interruption. The good fortune is the kind that resets your nervous system, not with a bang, but with real relief. You remember what it feels like to not be in crisis mode. That’s a blessing, and you needed it.

5. Rooster

You’ve been dealing with people who say they’ll show up but don’t. And it’s made you question your own expectations. Are you asking too much? Are you being unrealistic? The truth is, no. You’re just asking the wrong people.

May 25 brings a little twist. Someone unexpected meets you where you are. They follow through. They get it. And even if it’s not a huge moment, it shifts your sense of what’s possible in your relationships. Your abundance shows up through people, the right ones for a change, and it reminds you that you don’t have to shrink just to be easier for others to deal with.

6. Dog

You’ve been sitting on a decision. It’s not that you don’t know what you want, it’s that you’re scared of what happens once you finally choose. The commitment, the consequences, the way people might react.

Sunday brings peace with the choice, even if no one else knows you’ve made it yet. You let something go. Maybe it’s an expectation, a backup plan, a version of yourself you don’t want to carry anymore and immediately feel more like you. The luck comes through alignment. You’ll hear something, run into someone, or notice a pattern that confirms you’re right to trust your own timing and that the universe does indeed have your back.

