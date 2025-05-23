The Tarot Horoscope Has A Message For Each Zodiac Sign On May 24, 2025

On May 24, 2025, two changes affect each zodiac sign's tarot card for the day. The Moon enters Taurus, and Saturn changes signs, making us wonder does the future bring and what could be unfolding in our lives right now.

Saturn, the planet of structure, will enter Aries, which is best described as organized chaos. Aries invites fresh starts, and Saturn creates a structure that makes what we do last. It's the perfect day to set a goal that you want to accomplish long-term. You don't have to do anything right now, but figure out what your vision would look like and what the process would be. There's an additional message for your zodiac sign. Let's see what is in store for you today.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

What your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope has in store for you on Saturday, May 24, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

Aries, today's tarot card, the Queen of Swords, reversed, suggests that your greatest weakness will be emotional control and objectivity. You are strong-willed, and since Mars rules you, the planet of war, your temper could get the best of you on May 24.

Rather than becoming a victim of circumstance, today's suggestion is to stay aware of your emotions. When you need a break, ask for it. It's so much easier to step aside to regain composure than to give in to anger or frustration and later say something you regret.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Taurus, it's rough doing the same thing over and over again. At one point, you may prefer the mundane and like the idea of how simple it is to get through your work. But you love to use your mind, too, so there will be a part of you that wishes you could do more.

Today's Eight of Pentacles tarot card message is to let the learning process do what it's meant to: help you gain experience and integrate knowledge to the point where your tasks are nearly automated without much thought. You'll know when you're ready for much more.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Lovers

Gemini, how is your love life right now? The Lovers tarot card indicates that you are thinking quite a bit about romance lately. You may be in the perfect relationship, but feel like something is missing, and you might want to see what that is.

Or you may be single and wondering if you'll ever find your soulmate. Today's tarot card message is to remain fully present in the moment.

Remain conscious of your current situation, maintaining an open heart. It's normal to have all sorts of emotions, but you may not need to act on all of them.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Cancer, you are always so cautious about making a decision, especially if you think it will affect others or hurt someone's feelings.

Today, you may have to make a quick choice, and not want to. So, you'll need to ask yourself, "What matters most for me?" Knowing what your personal convictions are can help you to do what's best for you, and give you the courage to stand by a choice even if it isn't what people feel you ought to do.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Leo, what do you need to feel stable in life, and what small needs are being overlooked? The Knight of Pentacles encourages you to work to fill in the gaps of your life that make a big difference, but aren't difficult to fulfill.

Aim to be more efficient with your schedule and look for ways to improve your life holistically. Little wins can add up to huge gains that lead to more happiness.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Virgo, you can be such a passionate individual. When you want something, you go for it; you often don't stop until you see a dream come true.

Today's tarot card reading for May 24, 2025, tells you you have everything you need to succeed. Your ambition and actions will produce significant results in your life. Go for your dreams because you have the potential to accomplish them.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Libra, how do you weigh your options and determine the best course of action to pick the right one? Do you know what you need to identify your situation? Have you taken the time to clarify what your vision is and what it is that makes you unique and defines your needs?

Today, the message from the Two of Wands is to anticipate what your future needs to be like. When you see yourself as a person in process and not stagnant in this moment, you can think about the future differently and make a better choice.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Star

Scorpio, the truth is you can be a little intense at times, and when you overthink, you often envision what the future will be, and you're usually right! On May 24, 2025, you may get a glimpse of what you will be doing next month, and it gives you hope.

The Star tarot card invites you to imagine your future possibilities. See what you are doing and get a strong feeling for it. Allow hope and optimism to fuel your emotions. Let your heart guide you, especially if your heart is in the right place.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

Sagittarius, are you doing much more than your fair share at work? Today's Two of Pentacles, reversed, wants you to know that you are seen. You may be working to help cover the work of a friend who needs help.

Perhaps you're working overtime to earn more money for a holiday or personal reasons, and sacrificing other things to do so. Today's message is to pat yourself on the back for such a good job and to rest and reward yourself when the tasks are done.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Empress

Capricorn, it's apparent how much you're growing right now. You are becoming a better friend to the people you care for. You're learning what works for you and what needs more balance.

You're making these changes out of the goodness of your heart. It means a lot to you to be there for people you love. Today's message from The Empress is to stay in tune with your heart. Always know your big why so you can stay motivated.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Aquarius, never fear financial hardships because it's through tough times that you learn new ways of doing things. The Five of Pentacles is a heads-up to start working on the next thing you want to start.

If you're dealing with economic uncertainty, be sure that this message is heard; it's permission to work on your future and make sure you're future-proof.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: King of Wands, reversed

Pisces, what type of leader are you hoping to be? You know that to help people get to where they desire, you have to be that gentle nudge at the right time, but also the firm text or chat when they need a push.

Today's message is to keep loving people the right way with your honest support that's patient and kind.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.