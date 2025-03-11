Everyone has a set of morals that they live by, whether they realize it or not. Some people tune into those morals closely and let them guide them throughout their lives, while others view them as more of a set of loosely held convictions. Those who have stronger morals than others will find themselves led down very different paths in life in the best way possible.

According to novelist Hope Gillette, “Your moral compass is your personal set of beliefs and values regarding right and wrong. Morals aren’t fixed. They may change as you face new experiences in life, gain knowledge or cope with hardships. Everyone’s moral compass is unique.”

Advertisement

If you want to know if your morals are stronger than most people, there are some signs you can watch out for.

Here are 11 definitive signs your morals are stronger than most people, according to psychology

1. You stand by your beliefs

maxbelchenko | Shutterstock

One of the biggest signs that you have stronger morals than the average person is that you’re willing to stand by your beliefs and defend them. In today’s world, it’s easy to become fickle and let yourself be pulled along by each new trend and fad. The morally strong don’t let that happen. They stand their ground and hold true to their moral compass.

This can sound, and feel, like it’s incredibly difficult, but it may actually be easier than you would think. A study from researchers at the University at Buffalo found that when people tried to fit in with a group that disagreed with them, they were in a cardiovascular threat state. On the other hand, when a person worked to stand out with their beliefs among a group that felt differently, they were in what’s known as a challenge state, which lead researcher Mark Seery described as “more like feeling invigorated than overwhelmed.”

It can be hard to stand by your beliefs when you feel like you’re standing alone and the whole world seems to be against you. But doing so has real benefits, not just socially but psychologically as well. If you have strong morals, you won’t hesitate to stand up for what you believe in.

Advertisement

2. You feel guilty easily

Farknot Architect | Shutterstock

Our society presents guilt as a bad thing and something that should be avoided. However, guilt can be a huge sign of how strong your morals are. If you have strong morals, you are naturally more likely to feel guilty because you feel like you aren’t living up to the high standards you have set for yourself.

Just like you can feel second-hand embarrassment, you can also feel second-hand guilt. Similar to second-hand embarrassment, this occurs when you feel responsible and therefore guilty for and because of the actions of others. All of this has to do with being able to empathize with others, clinical health psychologist Marielle Collins, Ph.D., said. “Our brains are wired to be able to simulate the emotional experiences of other people and feel what another person is feeling,” she explained.

Feeling guilty is uncomfortable and something most of us would rather avoid if possible. However, feeling that way can be a sign that you have strong morals that you adhere to. The trick is to find the right balance between healthy and unhealthy amounts of guilt.

Advertisement

3. You live with integrity

Stock 4you | Shutterstock

Living with integrity is a huge sign that your morals are stronger than most people. In fact, according to Merriam-Webster, it’s practically built into the definition: “firm adherence to a code of especially moral or artistic values.” Living with integrity means that you hold your morals close and strive to live up to them in all that you do.

Multiple studies, including one published in the Society for Personality and Social Psychology, have verified the fact that living with integrity and choosing to focus on intrinsic values brings higher levels of self-esteem and life satisfaction than focusing on extrinsic values like wealth does. Jessica Koehler, Ph.D., said, “This finding suggests that adherence to moral and ethical principles contributes to a more fulfilling life, providing a strong foundation for overall well-being.”

Choosing to live with integrity isn’t always easy. Adhering to such a strong moral code has its challenges, and it would often be easier to do the opposite. However, living with integrity shows everyone around you that your morals are not only strong, but also very important to you.

Advertisement

4. You show respect to everyone regardless of their station

fizkes | Shutterstock

It’s easy to treat those who are your superiors with respect, especially when you think they can help you in some way. It’s a lot harder to be kind and respectful to absolutely everybody. It may be tempting to treat those that seem to be below your station with less respect, or maybe no respect at all. But if you have strong morals, you’ll understand the importance of treating everyone, from a shoe-shiner to a CEO, with the utmost respect.

CEO Lolly Daskal wrote about the importance of treating others with the respect they deserve for Inc. She pointed out that the way you treat others says far more about you than it does about them. For example, if you treat someone with disrespect, that shows that you are small-minded and rude, but does not reflect on that other person. She also said it’s important to treat people based on what their potential holds, not based on their past.

Showing respect to absolutely everyone, regardless of how it may benefit you or what their position is shows that you have strong morals that you stand by. Few people are willing to do this, so you’ll stand out from others if you do.

Advertisement

5. You don’t like to ask for things

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Asking for favors isn’t inherently bad, but it is often associated with people who like to take advantage of others. Writing for VeryWell Mind, Sanjana Gupta noted that being asked for “money, favors or other items” frequently is typically a sign that someone is using you. Those who have strong morals will avoid even the appearance of this at all costs.

Furthermore, Joachim I. Krueger, Ph.D., pointed out, “Having to ask for a favor puts you in a weak position. You expose a deficit (which the favor is supposed to fix) and you empower the other party to make a yes-no decision.” There may be times when it is appropriate to ask for a favor, but at other times it simply exposes a weakness.

If you have stronger morals than the average person, you won’t want to put yourself in the awkward position of depending on someone else for help and owing them something. You’ll avoid asking for help often because you know it can be perceived as taking advantage of another.

Advertisement

6. You are fair and just

fizkes | Shutterstock

Fairness and justice are two of the strongest signs that you possess strong morals. Treating everyone with fairness is a sign that you view everyone with equality. And fairness cannot exist without justice, which means you act in a way that is right.

A study published in Public Library of Science One proved that as long as people are shown that they possess distinct traits and stand out when they are in a group, it’s equally important to treat all members of the group with the same fairness. “This type of treatment is key to fostering individuals’ sense of belonging in the group,” researchers said.

Everyone deserves to be treated fairly and justly, which is something that people with strong morals understand. If you give everyone around you the same equal amount of kindness and respect, there’s a good chance that your morals are stronger than most people.

Advertisement

7. You hold yourself accountable

fizkes | Shutterstock

Pointing out others’ faults and holding them accountable for them is something that is pretty easy for most of us to do. What’s not as easy is doing the same for yourself. Few people enjoy admitting when they’ve made a mistake or done something wrong. But people with strong morals know they must hold themselves responsible for their actions, even, and perhaps especially, when it is difficult.

According to Maggie Wooll, MBA, “Accountability is closely related to self-discipline because it demands that you remain honest about your actions and intentions.” In this sense, holding yourself accountable really connects back to living with integrity. It means you choose to live honestly, something others will appreciate.

If you choose to hold yourself accountable instead of brushing mistakes under the rug, you are showing that you have a strong moral compass and really care about other people thinking highly of you. And, most likely, they will.

Advertisement

8. You call people out when it’s necessary

fizkes | Shutterstock

Loyalty is important, and treating people with respect and fairness is essential. However, there are times when you simply have to call someone out. If someone is acting inappropriately or in a way that hurts others, people with strong morals won’t just let it slide.

Perhaps calling someone out isn’t the best way to go about doing this, though. According to Harvard’s Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging program, “Calling out is bringing public attention to an individual, group or organization’s harmful words or behavior.” On the other hand, “Calling in is an invitation to a one-on-one or small group conversation to bring attention to an individual or group’s harmful words or behavior, including bias, prejudice, microaggressions and discrimination.”

While we typically still use the phrase “calling out,” this practice may not be as effective or as kind as “calling in.” However you go about it, if you have strong morals, you’ll be willing to let people know when they’ve messed up instead of just acting in a way that appeases them.

Advertisement

9. You don’t have an inflated ego

fizkes | Shutterstock

Having an inflated ego is a trap many people fall into. In a world that values wealth and materialism so highly, it’s easy for this to happen. But those with strong morals will understand the importance of remaining humble.

It’s easy to assume that those with bigger egos are happier because they have so much confidence. It turns out that the opposite is actually true. Tiara Blain, MA, said, “Humility can produce more happiness, positive emotions and well-being because a person has a clearer understanding of the self. They are able to be comfortable with who they are and who they are not.”

People who live with humility instead of inflated egos have more clarity and positivity. If you have strong morals, you’ll know that this is worth more than any supposed benefit of having a big ego, including the fact that people may perceive you as stronger if you are less humble.

Advertisement

10. You keep your promises

antoniodiaz | Shutterstock

Keeping your promises shows that you have strong morals because it is a sign of living with integrity and honesty. It shows that you view others highly and that your commitments matter to you. It’s really a way of putting others first, something that people with strong morals tend to do.

Journalist Michelle Gielan wrote for Psychology Today, “When we don’t keep a promise to someone, it communicates to that person that we don’t value him or her. We have chosen to put something else ahead of our commitment. Even when we break small promises, others learn that they cannot count on us. Tiny fissures develop in our relationships marked by broken promises.”

If your morals are stronger than most, you’ll hold your promises close and treat them with the importance they deserve. This will show others how important they are to you and how much your relationship matters to you.

Advertisement

11. You walk the walk and talk the talk

Hitdelight | Shutterstock

Perhaps the most important sign that your morals are stronger than most people is that you’re willing to not only appear to live with strong morals, but that you actually do live that way. You don’t just talk the talk, but you walk the walk. You don’t just want people to think you are a morally upright person, but you actually are.

Truly living out the principles you say you believe in isn’t always easy. Taking the moral high ground can be hard. Nevertheless, showing people that you truly do believe in what you say is important, and a sign that you have seriously high moral standards.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.