4 Zodiac Signs Attract Powerful Luck & Abundance On May 24, 2025

On May 24, 2025, four zodiac signs attract powerful luck and abundance. On Saturday, Saturn officially enters Aries for the first time since 1996 and it’s as if the cosmos just lit a fire under our long-term goals. This is a significant moment in cosmic history, as it marks the beginning of a brand new 29-year Saturn cycle.

When Saturn was in Pisces, where it just spent the last 14 months, the focus was on endings. As the last sign of the zodiac, Pisces guided us to complete the last chapter of the novel through themes of humanitarianism, surrender, trust, and having faith in the divine timing of the universe.

Saturn in Aries wipes the slate clean. Aries, the first sign of the zodiac, symbolizes the identity, the self, our physical appearance and our body. Now, we’re being called to integrate the spiritual lessons of the past and to start fresh this time, learning through self-directed initiative and an unrelenting, solipsistic pursuit of our goals. This marks the start of a journey that’s rooted in self-actualization.

Saturn in Aries rewards action and steady perseverance. This is a call to align our ambitions with integrity and to pursue what we want with decisiveness. No more waiting through the Piscean waters of wishful thinking. This is about proving to the universe that you’re serious by showing up and doing the work.

You may feel an urgent push to initiate something new, but Saturn in Aries reminds you that anything worth having must be earned through patience and staying power. This is your chance to turn long-term visions into reality with unwavering determination. Saturday's energy asks you to be your own authority.

And when this happens, abundance will gush from the confidence and determination you exude. If you’re willing to meet the moment with courage and resilience, the universe will meet you halfway with opportunities and momentum exactly where you’ve been willing to put in work. Congrats to these four astrological signs powerfully attracting luck and abundance on Saturday.

1. Aries

Aries, you’re the sign blessed with the most powerful luck and abundance on Saturday. You’ve got the vision, the grit, and the drive to see your goals all the way through to the end. With Saturn entering your sign on May 24, you’re being called to face everything you underwent during the time it spent in Pisces head-on.

This spiritual reckoning demands that you face the truth about who you are and how you present yourself to the world. The consequences of past actions may show up in ways that challenge your usual solipsistic “me first” approach, grounding you in the tough reality that it’s time to take full responsibility for the choices that have led you to where you are now.

The image you once held on to so tightly may no longer hold up. And while this can bring feelings of dismay, this is also your chance to rebuild something more honest, more authentic and more aligned with who you are now. Saturn’s arrival in your sign is asking you to establish new structures, new discipline and a more mature way of being.

This astrological transit can be a time of powerful transformation, where your personality is rebuilt so you can finally step into who you’re meant to become. So, it’s time to stop being such a hot head and start getting real about who you are. Make the practical changes that will lead to a positive impact.

If Saturn's time in Pisces represented the collapse of your old identity, this transit is about healing, strength, and self-discovery. You may feel more vulnerable, more aware of what needs to change. This is your opportunity to stop falling back into old patterns when things feel uncertain. Instead, lean into your truth and stay committed to your growth. You might realize that certain paths, dreams and personas no longer fit. While that realization can be painful, it’s also extremely freeing.

Today, you’re being asked to accept who you are and make the necessary changes with integrity and courage to become all you’re meant to be. Saturn loves to reward hard work, so if you rise to the occasion now, your persistence will be honoured the next time Saturn comes back around in your sign. Because while this time marks a shedding of an identity that no longer serves you, it also blesses you with the potential for enormous, lasting achievement.

2. Cancer

Oh, sweet, Cancer, as Saturn enters Aries, you’ll enter a powerful period of luck and abundance. On May 24, a long-overdue period of reevaluation and realignment begins with what truly gives you a sense of security, purpose and accomplishment.

This transit shines a spotlight on your career, sense of responsibility and the overall structure of your life. When Saturn was in Pisces, you likely faced a shift in your core beliefs. Perhaps there was even a crisis of faith that forced you to redefine what you really trust in. With Saturn blazing through Aries, you will be tested on whether those new beliefs can hold. Were those beliefs built from resilience or were they born out of hurt? Saturn in Aries demands that you take everything you’ve learned and apply it to the real world.

At the same time, this Saturn transit could begin a new chapter in your public and professional life. You’re being called to clarify your long-term goals and pursue a version of success that feels true to who you are. You very well could’ve already undergone a period of study, behind-the-scenes soul searching or quiet preparation that already laid the foundation and solidified your path.

Now you must keep working towards the opportunities that will allow you to achieve success and leave your mark in this world. You very well have the potential to gain recognition for your work right now, in how you show up in the world and achieve your long-term goals, but only if it comes from a place of integrity and self-trust.

But of course, Saturn doesn’t hand out rewards without pressure. Over the next three years, expect to face challenges that test your determination, grit and willingness to grow. You may experience anxiety or doubt, even when things seem to be going well.

But this could also be a sign that your goals need recalibrating to ensure they reflect who you are now. This is your time to define success on your own terms, not by others’ expectations or what your past self would’ve wanted.

So stay flexible, stay open, stay courageous and don’t let fear stop you from showing up. This Saturn-in-Aries transit for you, Cancer, is about rising to the challenge of becoming yourself and finding the place where you truly belong.

3. Scorpio

Scorpio, today, abundance and luck may hit you hard in the best way. It’s going to finally feel like you’ve gained your wings in the realm of joy, creativity and self-expression. Over the past year, while Saturn swam through Pisces, you may have felt your energy wax and wane, making it difficult to act on spontaneous urges to create.

Perhaps creative sparks fizzled out before they could even ignite, or emotional blockages made it tough to show up as your full, expressive, creative self. You may have even come face to face with the habits or self-doubt that left you questioning your self-worth or ability to be loved.

But this wasn’t the universe punishing you. It was preparing you. Saturn was sculpting you from the inside out, urging you to dig deeper, to find the creative expression that wasn’t performative but deeply personal. Now that Saturn has entered Aries, there’s a fire in your belly. You’ve broken through the walls that once held you back, and now you know what true, honest self-expression looks like.

With Saturn’s shift into Aries, you have clarity and are ready to begin. You’re ready to start restructuring and organizing your life around your creativity, joy and passions. You’re more disciplined now, not in a restrictive way, but in a way that lets your creativity thrive with purpose. You're prepared to work to create something real, born of passion and heart, that reflects the true spark of creativity stirring in your soul.

You’ve likely also matured in love, too. You now know what consistency looks like, and you’re ready for a love that’s grounded, wiser and more reliable. You finally understand the discipline it takes to build the vibrant, creative, fun-loving life you dreamed of during Saturn’s time in Pisces, and now, you’re ready to make it happen.

4. Pisces

Pisces, you attract powerful luck and abundance on May 24, 2025. Saturn has finally left your sign. Can you believe it? You probably thought it would never end. Over the past year, you likely underwent an intense period of spiritual reckoning (a journey that Aries placements won’t forget anytime soon!), where you were likely forced to confront the shadows that lurk beneath the surface of your being. The image you once took pride in may have dissolved, leading you to come face-to-face with your true self.

You likely had to face the stark reality of your past decisions and the paths that led you to where you are now. You were being called on to do the inner work, the soul-searching, the surrendering, and to rebuild your entire identity from the ground up. Saturn demanded that you take responsibility for your life’s direction, and in doing so, you’ve emerged stronger, wiser and more aligned with your purpose than ever.

With Saturn moving into Aries, it’s time to take your new and improved self and use them to secure the achievement that will ground you even deeper into your values and material success in this realm. This is a period of consolidation and stabilization. Where Saturn in Pisces forced you to figure out who you are and what matters to you, Saturn in Aries is about putting your head down and doing the work.

This will be the time to focus on building financial success and a solid understanding of everything you stand for. This transit might bring up anxiety or looming questions about money, self-worth or long-term stability, but ultimately, Saturn is here to help you mature in how you handle them. You’re being asked to work and create a reality that truly supports who you’re becoming.

This is your time to solidify your foundations and align your outer world with your inner growth. If you’ve already begun building something stable, Saturn may guide you inward to strengthen your personal skills.

Either way, you’re being allowed to reassess how you’re using what you have — your time, money, talents — and whether you’re making the most of your abilities to support the next chapter of your life best.

You have a few years (until 2028!) to cultivate a deeper sense of self-worth and expand your skillset. And by the time Saturn enters Taurus, you’ll have gathered the internal and external resources needed to be well on your path towards becoming a fully integrated, whole individual.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.