4 Zodiac Signs Rewarded For Their Hard Work Starting On May 24, When Saturn Enters Aries

Four zodiac signs will finally be rewarded for their hard work by May 24, when Saturn returns to Aries. According to astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim, life hasn't been too easy for these signs as they've had to exert a lot of effort with limited amounts of energy.

"This was all thanks to Saturn and for much of it, Neptune in Pisces," the professional astrologer explained, but all this hard work will be rewarded as these four zodiac signs experience good fortune resulting from the lessons they've learned. "You're making sense of all the lessons you've learned dating back to early 2023. And you're realizing you have these incredible best practices you can apply to your life about how to approach your responsibilities, how to delegate tasks, how to anticipate consequences, and how to prioritize what's truly important to you."

Advertisement

On May 24, these signs will experience more effortlessness in their lives as Saturn leaves Pisces to enter Aries. Here is what these four zodiac signs can expect.

1. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, with Saturn leaving your sign, you're finally going to be rewarded for all of your hard work over the last two years. Saturn is a planet that causes major delays, but these delays aren't always bad, as the resilience and discipline Saturn bestows is exactly what you need to manifest your dreams into reality.

Advertisement

May 24 marks the end of two and a half years of exploring your identity. Moving forward, Grim said, you're "settling on a core set of responsibilities that you ideally feel good about." In a separate video, Grim explained that your "pessimism will dissipate" as you feel some relief from Saturn's pressure.

"You'll become inspired by the limitless possibilities that await you," Grim added.

While Saturn leaving your sign is undoubtedly a win for you, Pisces, when it enters Aries, you'll still be learning Saturn's lessons, just in a different (and arguably more manageable) part of life. Only this time, "the energy for you is all about a keen sense of self-worth," whether material or spiritual, a professional astrologer named May explained.

Advertisement

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

According to Grim, Sagittarius will be rewarded with new connections once Saturn enters Aries on May 24. While Saturn was in Pisces, you may have felt "burdened by tiresome responsibilities" at home. But with Saturn entering into a new sign, it frees up more time for you to create stronger and more fulfilling friendships and even a romantic relationship if that's something you're interested in.

In a video, astrologer Amy Demure explained that as a Sagittarius, "you've been moving through some of the deepest and most painful emotional healing of your life." But now that you've done the deep healing, "Saturn is yearning for something deeper" in these areas, said May.

Advertisement

"The sadness will fade," Demure said. "You will feel happy again," and ready to embark on doing things and connecting with people who bring genuine joy into your life.

3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Another sign that will finally be rewarded for their hard work by May 24 is Gemini. Right now, Gemini, you might be wondering who your true friends are. Shady behavior and mixed signals might be causing a bit of grief. Luckily, Saturn is here to bring you a reality check as some friendships slowly begin to fall away — but rewarding you with a renewed sense of focus on yourself.

"Not out of cruelty," May said, "but it's because you're going in a whole new direction now."

As Grim explained, starting on May 24, you stop caring about what other people think and start living life for yourself. In turn, this attracts more likeminded people into your circle.

While in Aries. "Saturn is going to help you cultivate your true people," May said. "The people that really see you for you and want good intentions in your life."

Advertisement

Throughout this time, expect your long-term goals to become more realistic and grounded as you finally feel like your everyday life aligns with your soul's calling.

4. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Virgo, you'll be rewarded with the feeling that you're really coming into your own as Saturn enters Aries on May 24, especially in terms of your career. Whether that means feeling more confident in what you do or stepping into a more public, powerful role, Grim said May 24 these areas of your life will "feel like less of a sore spot."

This is the time to heal and truly transform after spending months reflecting. And with Saturn entering your eight house, May explained, these rewards may also show up monetarily.

"I've seen a lot of people become extremely wealthy after Saturn was in their eighth house," May said, so, the time for financial independence and paying off debt begins now.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.