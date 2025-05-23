6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On May 24, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune on May 24, 2025. Saturday’s astrology is layered and kind of intense in the best way. It’s a triple Snake day (year, month, and day all hold Snake energy), which is rare. And it’s happening on an Establish Day, a time meant for building, not fixing, not manifesting, just choosing what’s worth your time and making it real.

The Snake is strategic and intuitive. It doesn't chase. It knows. Which means May 24 is perfect for any kind of decision you’ve been quietly working through, especially something no one else knew you were holding. For six animal signs, luck and good fortune show up when you stop doubting what you already know is right. Today’s astrology rewards internal certainty with external confirmation. You’re not hoping for a sign anymore. You are the sign.

Advertisement

1. Snake

Design: YourTango

This is your day. Not just because the calendar says so, but because you're finally hearing yourself again. You’ve been second-guessing a decision, not because you’re unsure, but because you were worried how it would look to other people.

Advertisement

Today, something gives you permission to stop caring. Maybe someone else validates your choice, or the thing you were nervous about just works out. That internal tug-of-war quiets down. You finally get to make a move without negotiating with your own guilt. Whether it's personal, financial, or emotional, you know exactly what you’re doing, and the universe meets you there and offers luck and good fortune as a reward.

2. Rat

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You’ve been feeling like things are happening around you, but not for you. Everyone else seems to be moving ahead while you’re still waiting for your turn. May 24 breaks that pattern. Someone makes space for you, not because you had to ask, but because they noticed.

That might look like getting invited where you were expecting to be forgotten or being included in a decision you thought you had no say in. Either way, the win today is inclusion and it feels different than usual. You’re not trying to fit in. You’re being chosen for exactly who you are.

3. Tiger

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You’ve been trying to play it cool about something that actually matters to you in a connection, a creative project, maybe even a financial goal you didn’t want to say out loud. But you’ve been holding back. May 24 changes that.

Someone sees the effort you’ve been hiding. Or something lands that confirms you’re not the only one invested. The Snake day energy doesn’t just boost your luck, it clarifies who’s real. The good fortune for you today is validation. You’re not out here doing this alone. And the proof shows up in the details.

4. Rabbit

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Lately, you’ve been managing the emotional labor in your circle trying to keep things light, trying not to be a burden, trying to make peace without making waves. And it’s been costing you more than you admit.

Today, someone takes care of you without being asked. Maybe it’s as simple as someone checking in and actually meaning it. Or a plan shifting to your advantage without you lifting a finger. You finally feel like someone’s got your back. You’re no longer being punished for needing softness, you’re being reminded that it’s OK to receive it too.

5. Horse

Design; YourTango

Advertisement

You’ve been trying to stay optimistic, but something recently knocked you off balance. Maybe it’s a delay, a ghosted message, a no that hit harder than expected. You haven’t been sure how to bounce back. But Saturday’s energy flips that fast.

You hear something that changes how you see the whole thing. The luck for you today is mental and emotional momentum. You’re not stuck anymore. You get your confidence back without forcing it. It’s not about proving anything. It’s about remembering what you’ve already come through.

Advertisement

6. Goat

Design: YourTango

You’ve been holding onto something just in case. Maybe it’s an option, a backup plan, or a way to keep the peace even if it drains you. But you’re tired. And you’re starting to realize that keeping every door open is what’s keeping you stuck.

May 24 delivers an opportunity to choose. And when you do, you don’t feel regret, you feel calm. Something falls into place right after, like the universe was waiting for you to commit. Maybe it’s a message, a discount, an unexpected offer. But it shows up after you make the decision. That’s how you know you’re aligned with the right thing this time.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.