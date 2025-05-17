The Tarot Horoscope Has A Message For Each Zodiac Sign On May 18, 2025

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope is here for May 18, 2025. The Moon enters Aquarius on Sunday, May 18, bringing new energy for innovation and change into our daily tarot card reading. Another event involves the ruler of Aquarius, planet Uranus, which is dancing with the Sun for a final time in the sign of Aquarius.

Whenever we have Aquarian energy taking over, things start to change. We feel like we need to do things in a new way. We want to embrace opportunities that are eclectic and innovative. This same energy is found in the Star tarot card, which Aquarius rules. The Star reminds us that wisdom isn't about lofty thoughts or intense emotions. Instead, it's about keeping yourself rooted in firm concepts while you share knowledge with others via your workplace or online. Let's see how this energy works for you and what it means for your life, career, friendships, and more.

Daily tarot horoscope message for each zodiac sign on Sunday, May 18, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Aries, it's good to meet new people, and emotionally, you're ready to open your heart to friendships based on mutual interests.

The Three of Cups reminds us that friendships should feel natural. If a relationship feels forced, it may mean you need to grow, or it isn't meant to be.

The best friendships are supportive and uplifting. They bring out your strengths and help you overcome your weaknesses. Smile a little more today. Send out a signal to new people that you're approachable and see what happens.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

Taurus, have you felt emotionally guarded lately? On May 18, you might feel more sensitive to feedback from others, especially about an area you've worked hard to improve.

If you feel sensitive when something comes up, consider their motives. Are they coming from a good place? Are they trying to be helpful and kind? Do you know if they tell you what you need to hear because they care?

The Ace of Cups, reversed, reminds you to be open. See all sides of what you hear, even when it feels more like a critique than constructive criticism.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

Gemini, faith gets restored on May 18. Even when you thought it was all gone, your heart finds a way to revive itself.

It's so tough to see the good in people when you have been hurt in the past. However, on Sunday, something may happen to give you a ray of hope and show you that not everything is as dark as it once seemed.

You may get a kind word from a friend. Someone you thought didn't care makes an effort. The Five of Pentacles, reversed, reminds you not to give up on people because they will surprise you with their kindness when you least expect it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

Cancer, is your energy running low? Take time for yourself and do things that make you feel much better. Self-care seems like such a small thing to do that you may often skimp on it, but it leads to deep healing.

Small tasks that show your body and mind that you love yourself are really important. Go for a walk and enjoy time in nature. Exercise and go to the gym. Talk nicely to yourself the way you would with a stranger.

Don't cut corners with your health. Give your body and mind what they need to take care of you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Leo, actions really do speak louder than words, and with the Knight of Swords, you're encouraged to do something significant.

When you are determined to get things done, you are incredibly productive.

What is it that you've put on hold? What have you promised someone you'd do that you have not done yet? On May 18, write down your list of priorities and plan to complete it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

Virgo, you're ready to live by your own rules, which may mean breaking a few hearts along the way.

Your family may have certain traditions they love because 'that's how things have always been done,' but if those habits fail to resonate with your calling or beliefs, it can be hard to follow them and follow along.

You don't have to do things in the same way everyone else has done them. You can decide for yourself, even if it means going against family tradition. Take a stand and explore what this may mean for you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed

Do you need to fill your love cup, Libra? You may go through a small period of emptiness due to a lack of something important in your life.

Perhaps you miss learning or having a more vibrant social life. Maybe you have a hobby you've not pursued and want to do it again.

Consider all the things that have made your life feel complete and see which one you can start again to regain a sense of joy that was lost.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Scorpio, May 18 is a perfect day to start your own business adventure.

You don't have to launch something big and formal to begin. Some starts are humble on paper as you map out your ideas.

Consider your overall goal, write down a mission statement, and do research to understand your big picture idea.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

You are one of the boldest zodiac signs, so you may not buffer the message when you feel like saying something to someone you care about.

On May 18, consider how other people may be slightly emotional or sensitive to particular messages. Understanding where others are can help you to deliver your desired message with a little bit of buffer so you're heard and able to make the breakthrough you want.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed

Capricorn, you're ready to make a big commitment and you know exactly what you need to do to show your sincerity.

On May 18, aim to express what you want to do to be there for a friend or a colleague. Offer a small, thoughtful gift. Fine-tune your schedule to make time for what you plan to do.

Coordinate with others and show up as you promise.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

Aquarius, self-doubt is normal when you think you are right and then find out you are not. It's normal to question whether you are making a mistake when you have experienced a setback in the past.

On May 18, test the waters and don't be afraid to make errors. The way to learn is through experience. Why limit yours if it means you can be better tomorrow than you are today?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Pisces, the Queen of Wands symbolizes inner strength and courage. Like her, you can lead others in the best way for you, and it doesn't have to follow the same path that others take. You can listen to your heart and know what needs to be done — the key is to trust yourself.

Not all leaders will be bossy. Some are gentle and kind and lead with love and empathy. If that's the style you're aiming for, try it and see how it works. Do what feels right to you.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.