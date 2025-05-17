Hard Times Are Over For 3 Zodiac Signs After May 18, 2025

After May 18, 2025, hard times are over for three zodiac signs. Mercury square Mars can feel tense, even fiery, but for Taurus, Aquarius, and Pisces, this astrological fire forges clarity. Where there was once indecision, there is now a clear path forward. No more standing at the crossroads wondering which way to go.

This transit cuts through mental clutter. It demands action and rewards brave communication. You don't have to be the loudest voice as long as you speak the truth with conviction and listen to your inner authority.On May 18, these three zodiac signs will find themselves moving forward with focus, strength, and a sense of rightness that can't be faked. Stand aside, we are on the move!

Hard times are coming to and end for these three zodiac signs after May 18, 2025. And it's about time.

1. Taurus

In the bull-like way of yours, you don't mind moving slowly or deliberately, Taurus. Yet, lately, you might be moving a little too slowly, getting stuck overthinking things. May 18 brings the power shove you didn’t know you needed.

Mercury square Mars isn't here to watch you dawdle; it demands decisions. And strangely enough, you’re ready. You find yourself knowing exactly what you must do, while feeling confident enough to do it.

Trust your instincts, Taurus. They’re sharper than you think. This is the clarity you’ve been waiting for, and it is pointing you straight toward success. No bull!

2. Aquarius

Ideas are never your problem, Aquarius. It's choosing which one to run with that ties you in knots. Gemini suffers from this kind of overly abundant imagination as well. On May 18, clarity enters the room. You suddenly see which idea, project, or goal has real energy behind it, and you waste no time getting into action.

Mercury square Mars cuts away the noise and lets your vision shine through. You stop second-guessing. You trust the Universal way. You realize that sometimes the smartest move is also the simplest. That is a deep and valuable lesson.

Pour yourself into it, Aquarius. You are thinking like a winner now, and it feels good and right. Follow the thread and watch where it leads.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

As an empath, you feel everything, Pisces, and sometimes that emotional depth makes decision-making overwhelming. May 18 sharpens your senses in a way that makes it all feel a whole lot easier.

Mercury square Mars jolts you out of your brain fog and into a place of clear, determined action. It may feel a little abrupt, but you will recognize it for the gift that it is. Clearheaded thinking is no joke. In fact, it is the gift of life, in your case, Pisces.

You finally see what needs to happen next, and you’re brave enough to act on it without doubting yourself to pieces. Believe the clarity you’re receiving, Pisces. This new direction is not a trick, and it’s not fleeting. It’s the first step in a much more empowered future.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.