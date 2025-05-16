The Tarot Horoscope Has A Message For Each Zodiac Sign On May 17, 2025

The daily tarot horoscope for May 17, 2025, comes with the waning gibbous Moon in the zodiac sign of Capricorn. Capricorn rules work, and the waning gibbous lunar phase is about grateful reflection, meaning we are extra thankful for our work on this day. We love to feel the energy of progress, and gratitude fuels greater results. We find satisfaction in putting in a solid day of productivity at our jobs. And, we want to appreciate the fruits of our labor and savor the moment. We have earned it.

There are many opportunities for reflection found in each zodiac time to give thanks for what is, and when we open our hearts to gratitude, it's a period of deep reflection and love. The takeaway message is to search for joy in everything you do that's time-consuming. From relationships to career, your work is an extension of yourself. Let's see what else the tarot reveals for you.

The tarot horoscope message for each zodiac sign on May 17, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

Aries, what are you focused on lately? Priorities are such a crucial part of your daily life. When you lack focus or misplace your energy, it can do more damage than you realize. Your resources get drained, and you wonder why you aren't as successful as possible.

Saturday's tarot horoscope message from the Queen of Pentacles, reversed, is a warning to go beyond goal setting and check your intentions.

What's at the heart of your motives? Once you understand your motivation, your actions can fall back into order.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

Taurus, there's no pain worse than emotional pain, and the problem with hurt feelings is that they sometimes appear healed until one day the ache returns and the process starts all over again.

While it may feel like you will never get beyond a certain point in this healing journey, you will. Time isn't enough to heal all wounds — you must work to improve yours.

Do things that care for your heart and get the help you need to process and move on.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

Gemini, problems sometimes resolve themselves. It's strange to wait and see how a situation will unfold and not do anything. But when you can't control an outcome or give anything to solve a crisis, there's nothing else you can do but pray.

Ask the universe for help when your problems are bigger than your capacity to handle them. Some issues are small tests of faith to help you learn to trust when you let go and let God.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

Cancer, it's hard to let go of the past, especially when so much of it defined who you are as a person.

What you've experienced — the good times and some of the bad — will forever be ingrained in your memory, but there comes a point when you must go forward.

You'll see why things in life happen now, and one day, you'll be glad you were brave enough to release this moment and live your life as it was meant to be lived.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Star

You're capable of great things, Leo. Did you know that whatever you set your mind to do is meant for you? You wouldn't have a certain goal or dream if it weren't part of your fate or destiny.

The journey can be harder than you ever dreamed, but each challenge is a stepping stone to the future meant for you.

Your hardships build character. Each provides a lesson that helps you grow so you are prepared for what you desire.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Virgo, what's your financial game plan? You may not have enough knowledge to make one for yourself right now. So, rather than wing it or try to do your best, seek advice from experts in the field.

Podcasts are a great place to start, and you can also read articles about money. However, few things will beat sitting down with a financial advisor to help you brainstorm a plan that works for your situation.

Know your goals and look for someone to help you reach them.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

Libra, good relationships take two people to make them healthy. Constant arguments can be productive when handled correctly.

Still, if you find yourself in a situation that makes you feel unseen or unheard, it's time to consider the overall state of the situation.

Explore your feelings about love and partnership. Allow yourself to ask honest questions about your future and what you want your romance to feel like. It's one thing to improve a relationship, but don't work without results.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

Scorpio, The World, reversed, is a wonderful tarot card when struggling to build a career and find your field super competitive. You may not know how to beat your competitors, and sometimes you doubt yourself.

However, the one ticket to your success is to keep pushing ahead and not quit. Be curious. Search for ways to improve. Ask questions and look online for answers to learn from others in your situation.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Wisdom is inside you, and the path becomes easy to find when you look in your heart. Do you ever doubt yourself? Self-doubt creates noise that blocks the still, small voice that shares wise words generously.

You can hear this voice in moments of silence, but it's still speaking even when life is loud. The point isn't to hide from life but to continually know how to tune in even when working and busy living.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

Yes, Capricorn, you can build a dream even if you feel like it's an impossible feat. Negative self-talk is your mind trying to protect you from all the costs of your vision: hard work, sacrifice and effort.

These are the dues you pay for excellence, and it's not easy. If it were, the result wouldn't feel so satisfying. You will need to mentally prepare yourself for what's ahead, but once you do, it will be much easier than you realize.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Empress

Aquarius, The Empress tarot card is a sign of intuition and wisdom that leads to the birth of something new.

Everything you create that was not there before is like giving birth to a child and caring for it as a mother. Each day is a gift that you can generously give yourself.

You can nurture any project or person you want to see grow. Use kind words. Be open and loving. Meanwhile, give to yourself as well. You're only as capable of giving as your heart is fulfilled.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Pisces, the Eight of Pentacles shows a person working hard to learn a new craft. This individual understands that before being a master, they first have to take on the role of a student.

So, Pisces, this means practice makes perfect, but only if what you do repeatedly is done correctly. When you sense your routine is off, it's super important to stop and retrain your mind.

You may tell yourself that it doesn't matter, but the truth is it does. Every single time you make an effort, you are forming a habit. Be a student of the process and make it a point to master it well.

