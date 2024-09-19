8 Ways To Ask For (& Receive) Support From The Universe When You Really Need It

Are you struggling with something in your life isn’t working the way you want? That’s the perfect time to ask the Universe for help. The Universe is ready and waiting — if you would only ask.

What is the Universe in this context? The Universe represents everything out there. The stars, the sky, the sun and earth, and our solar system, as agreed by NASA. But wait, you are also a part of the Universe!

In other words, the first thing to realize is the Universe is the source of everything, as explored in a study on universal structure and spirituality. Some people think of it as God or Gods/Goddesses. But it also includes your higher self and soul, nature, the faery realm, elementals, angels, spirit guides, ascended masters, and more.

After all, the Universe is huge and inclusive, offering limitless ways to interact and request help.

Eight ways to ask for and receive support from the Universe when you need it

1. Write the Universe a letter

The easiest way to ask for help is to take out a pen and paper and write your request. Get it all on paper, explaining why you need help and what will work to resolve your problem.

Once that’s done, the best practice is to finish with a statement like, “This or something better.” There might be a faster, easier way you haven’t thought about! Allow the Universe, which is all-knowing, to choose your best solution for your highest good.

Next, you can burn the letter to transform the energy. In addition, some cultures believe your request goes out to the Universe on the smoke from the burned paper. End with expressing gratitude for the help you are sure to receive.

Pol Sole vus Shutterstock

2. Follow your body's clues

If you are in tune with your physical body, here’s another simple method to try. Ask the Universe your question or request the help you seek. Say it out loud with clear intention. Then, close your eyes and get into a calm, meditative state.

Now, pay attention to your body and notice any sensations. Do you feel hot or cold, and where do you sense that? Some spots might tingle, buzz or feel energized. Are some places relaxed while other areas feel tight or constricted? Your body will provide feedback about your situation.

For example, if your throat feels tight, perhaps you need to express yourself. If you have a pit in the bottom of your stomach, there could be something in your situation you can’t stomach or put up with any longer.

It takes a bit of finesse to unravel the symbolism and understand the meaning, yet it’s often enlightening when you pay attention to what your body is telling you. Remember, you are part of the Universe, so you have answers too.

3. Use 'sugar bowl magic'

In case you are craving a bit more sweetness in your life, this is the perfect way to create and attract it. A fun and easy method of requesting help from the Universe, this tip has produced remarkable results for me and many of my clients.

Get a sugar bowl — any kind will do and put sugar in it. You don’t need to use the sugar — it stays in the bowl. Take a tiny piece of paper and, as small as you can, write out your request for help. Use as few words as possible so the paper is small. Then, roll it up and put it underneath the sugar.

Every morning, or any time, get a spoon and stir the sugar while making your request. For example, I say this statement as I stir the sugar three or four times while making my first cup of tea, “A sweet and healthy life for my husband and me.”

You can sweeten any relationship, sweeten a deal or job, or sweeten up an entire season. Whatever you want, a little sweetness will improve your experience, and sugar bowl magic can bring it into your reality.

4. Chant to Ganesh

Ganesh is an elephant-headed God from the Hindu religion, also called the Remover of Obstacles. Tradition says Ganesh is honor-bound to answer your plea for help, as explored in a study of Ganesh. He will do what is needed so you can resolve problems or roadblocks. Here’s a link to the Sanskrit chant I have used so many times with great success.

If you're the kind of person who enjoys chanting or singing to lighten your spirit, you will appreciate this suggestion. An additional benefit of chanting is it lifts your vibration and elevates your mood as well.

People suggest repeating the chant 108 times to activate your energy and get your life force flowing. However, you can do it for as little or as long as you like to see what feels right to you. I often chant several times a day because it's soothing when I'm stressed. Take the time to discover what works best for you.

Anant Jadhav via Shutterstock

5. Reach out to the faery realm

If you feel drawn to the world of faeries, experts say they are willing to help. But there are specifics you need to know and follow. First, be respectful and polite when requesting the faeries. Clearly state what you want help with and avoid being vague.

Be sure to leave an offering or gift for them, which can be chocolate, cookies, crystals, flowers, or something sparkly like jewelry or a small mirror.

Always finish the ceremony with gratitude for their help, even before you receive it. The fairies can work amazing magic in many ways, so anything is possible if they feel inclined to come to your aid.

6. Contact your ancestors

Psychic mediums connect with your loved ones because they are interested in your life from the other side. Keeping that in mind, feel free to reach out and ask for their help. They still love you!

You don’t need the medium to request help from your ancestors. Just ask by stating your needs aloud. Talk to them like they are right there with you. Another option is having a ceremony by lighting a candle, doing a short meditation or prayer, and then making your request.

Even though you may not get an audible response, it doesn’t mean they won’t do what they can to help you sort things out or achieve what you want.

7. Request a sign

This suggestion is a classic! Wondering if you’re making the right decision or headed in the right direction? Ask the Universe for a sign! The simplest method is to make your specific request and then express your appreciation in advance for the help.

Next, keep a watchful eye out for signs. The Universe might answer you with “angel numbers,” such as 1111, 444, 333, etc. You can see these on a clock, license plate, or street number, among other places. If you see a number like this, it is a positive sign things are going your way.

Other signs can include animals that cross your path outdoors, like birds, butterflies, deer, and more. Look up the spiritual meaning of whatever presents itself.

A song with meaning might play on the radio or pop into your head. Lyrics can have a message for you, and even movie, TV, and book titles can provide confirmation. Keep your eyes open to notice any sign that might come your way, as suggested by a 2023 study.

Lopolo via Shutterstock

8. Ask your angels

Spiritual people say the angels are waiting for your requests for help, and they cannot come to your aid until you ask. Go for it!

There are so many different angels to call upon for help. The four well-known archangels include Michael for protection, Raphael for healing, Gabrielle for communication, and Uriel for wisdom and guidance with your life – how perfect!

You can say a prayer and make your request or write your request in your journal. If you have an altar, place an angel figurine or a framed photo there to remind you angels are at work for you.

What to expect after you make your request

While most of these suggestions might not produce a direct or audible response, that does not mean you won’t get the support you’re seeking. This is when faith is important and maintaining a positive outlook.

Keep a watchful eye to notice if a sign does come into your life. Or you might start to notice small moves towards the resolution of your situation as the energy shifts to provide help or grant your desire.

This can take time, so be patient and hold firm to your beliefs. Know you are always surrounded by a team of angels, spirit guides, and ancestors who work to guide and help you through life at every step. This is true, even if you are unaware of this support.

When you believe help is available and within reach, you will feel less isolated and more supported by the Universe. Sometimes, just reminding yourself of this fundamental truth can help strengthen your belief and bring you a measure of peace.

Ronnie Ann Ryan is an Intuitive Coach and Past Life Reader. Her audio course How to Ask the Universe for a Sign can help you get the answers you need from a higher source within 24 hours.