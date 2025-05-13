What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About Their Relationship On May 14, According To Astrology

On May 14, 2025, the Sagittarius Moon trines Mars in Leo, fueling desire in each zodiac sign's relationship and love horoscope. Mars and the Moon help you connect emotionally with loved ones and improve your relationships powerfully.

Today, embrace your confidence and listen to your heart. The Sagittarius Moon gives hope to impossible situations, helping you realize there is a divine purpose for everything you feel. Sit with your feelings and explore them nonjudgmentally. Meanwhile, Mars in Leo makes up for lost time. You are coming to understand that how well love works depends on the effort of everyone involved. Have confidence in yourself and what you crave in a romantic relationship.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Daily love horoscope for each zodiac sign on May 14, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Go after what you want, dear Aries. The Sagittarius Moon is in your house of new beginnings, while Mars in Leo is lighting up your house of marriage. Together, they are creating a beautiful opportunity for a romantic new beginning.

Short-term travel may be in your future, but you should also consider your long-term desires.

This can be a positive time to progress an existing relationship or open yourself up to an exciting new romantic connection.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Create the home that resonates with your soul, beautiful Taurus. Mars in Leo is currently moving through your house of home, family, and romance. While this may be a positive time to change your personal life, focus on remodeling or decorating your space.

As the Sagittarius Moon aligns with Mars in Leo, this desire for change will be intensified. Be sure that the home you are creating doesn’t just look good from the outside but genuinely feels good to your soul.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Let someone else take the lead, sweet Gemini. The Sagittarius Moon in your house of partnerships helps you to understand your feelings toward a particular person and what you want from a relationship.

At the same time, Mars in Leo is in your house of communication and sacred understanding. This can make you want to lead your relationship, direct the next steps, or make weekend plans.

However, you would be advised to express your desires and truth and let them take the lead. You are tired of feeling like you’re doing it all, so it’s better not to take anything else on your plate.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t sacrifice your well-being, dearest Cancer.

You are busy making money and ensuring your romantic partner honors your worth, but don't overextend yourself. The Sagittarius Moon in your house of well-being encourages you to prioritize your feelings and needs to ensure a healthy and reciprocal relationship.

Continue to create a life of value. Don't trade peace to make a relationship work.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be clear about what you want, Leo. After its long retrograde, Mars has finally returned to your sign, allowing you to process growth opportunities. Mars in Leo can help you decide, including considering your desires and needs.

The Sagittarius Moon in your house of romance and committed relationships represents what you truly desire, while Mars in Leo may make you act in purely self-serving ways.

Be sure that you’re clear on what you want, especially if you have an existing relationship, as this may create a problematic situation.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Embrace your inner homebody, dear Virgo. Relationships closest to you will be most important during the Sagittarius Moon.

This transit through your family sector creates a desire to stay home today. Meanwhile, Leo Mars intensifies your house of dreams and intuition.

Don't force any dates today. Consider a quiet night in or do a meditation practice. Trust that you need to give yourself this time to heal from what you’ve recently been through.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You are a natural social butterfly, Libra. While you’ve been through a great deal recently, today’s energy revitalizes your spirit and helps you to tap into your naturally social nature.

The Sagittarius Moon in your house of communication makes for deep, thought-provoking conversations. Mars in Leo is lighting up your social circle.

Head out with your partner for an exciting night or to make plans with friends later. Be social. Connect with those who benefit your energy.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You are enough, Scorpio. Your sense of worthiness isn’t determined by what you have or what you can accomplish. Instead, it is present simply by just sitting with yourself.

The Sagittarius Moon will be in your house of self-worth while Mars in Leo is in your sector of recognition and approval. This is your chance to tune into your inner self and ensure you’re setting the bar for how you want to be loved.

To receive the love you desire, you do not have to do anything or prove yourself to others. You can sit back knowing that whether you are single or not, you are already worthy.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Listen to your heart, Sagittarius. Mars in Leo inspires you to take action on your dreams, while the Moon in your sign of Sagittarius connects you with your inner self.

Mars in Leo has big plans for you, involving expanding your life by embracing a new beginning. This may have brought up many feelings, especially if you need to change certain aspects of your life.

Use this time to honor your feelings, listen to your heart, and trust that the visions you’ve been receiving are those connected to the divine plan for your life.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Make time for slowness, dearest Capricorn. The Sagittarius Moon in your house of the subconscious will make you quieter and prone to self-reflection. At the same time, Mars in Leo nudges you forward into a process of transformation.

Before you get wrapped up in making plans and all that must change, give yourself time to be. You don’t have to plan to do anything consciously. Instead, give yourself the chance to rest.

Plan a relaxing night with your loved one at home, or spend some time outside during sunset. It’s enough to simply be present and sit with the feelings that you’re currently having.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Allow yourself to receive, beautiful Aquarius. The Sagittarius Moon in your house of relationships and social connections is helping you feel emotionally fulfilled by those in your life.

The Sagittarius Moon aligns with Mars in Leo in your relationships, you will feel as if you finally have everything you’ve always wanted. This level of fulfillment may challenge your wounds surrounding receiving, but it is all part of the process.

Use this time to plan an evening with all that you care about, and don’t hesitate to say yes in progressing your current relationship — it may be where you are meant to be.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Give yourself what you need, Pisces. Mars in Leo is in your house of well-being, making you prioritize your self-care rather than your romantic life. This is OK now and not something you should worry or feel guilty about.

Becoming your best self emotionally, mentally, and physically will help you attract the love you desire.

You may have a surprise encounter with someone while out for a walk or at work today, so stay open and trust that when it’s the right person, it’s always the right time.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.