On May 8, 2025 we have a beautiful Moon in Libra all day, influencing each zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope. The Sun is in Taurus, so both the Sun and the Moon are Venus-ruled, and we are focused on relationships and love. The tarot cards reveal that we are working through a lot of personal problems with family, friends and coworkers, and tough decisions will need to be made.

The Moon in Libra is symbolized by the Justice tarot card, which emphasizes fairness in love and community. We must remember how these things work in our lives and apply those lessons to ourselves and our actions. Let's find out what message or advice we can get from our tarot for the day.

What each zodiac sign needs to know about May 8, per a tarot card reader:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

It's good to ask questions, Aries. The Ace of Swords, reversed, often reflects a period of confusion and uncertainty. When you're uncertain about the status of a relationship or where a situation is going, don't assume anything. Instead, show your curious nature and ask smart questions, showing your intentions and desire to explore the other person's thinking.

Don't be afraid to open up, even if it means you are vulnerable. Everyone feels emotionally frail at times. It's part of the human experience, and you are part of it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Strength

The Strength tarot card indicates your need to realize your power. You have to rebuild strength after a setback. A lot happens when you experience disappointment. Your ego gets bruised. You start to wonder what you could have done differently or if you were ever meant to have what you wanted.

You may think other people bounce back easier than you do, but they don't always. Regaining traction is a process that takes time, and you may need to explore what that means for you. Don't add insult to injury, though. If you need longer than others, let it be.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

The color green looks great on you but it's not the best shade for relationships. The Three of Cups, reversed is a sign of jealousy and you may think someone else has a better connection with your partner than you do.

You might be prone to think that other people are happier than you are and it cause you to feel even worse. Stop the negative self-talk and focus on your blessings. It's best to look at the big picture and realize that others wish they were you, too.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands

Being the leader of a family is not easy; it's super tough work because no one ever comes with an instruction manual. You may be going through a transition period in your home life.

The King of Wands indicates you are learning to lead and create a vision for your home life. You may not know where you're aiming yet, but your focus will become clearer with time.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Speak what you want into existence. The Seven of Cups during a Libra Moon means that the gates of abundance are wide open for you.

You can write down an intention and start working on it, and it will come to pass. You will find that it's easier to acquire your material wants and needs. You may see your wishes manifest quicker than usual. Speak what you desire into the universe and see it come to you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You must work hard for what you want, and the Chariot encourages you to remain steadfast and committed to your goals. You may go through points where you want to quit and give up. You may feel like the work is too hard.

The biggest risk is becoming satisfied with good enough instead of working for the best. Don't settle for less than you have decided you need. Even if you get comfortable, push through so you can see the miracle of your work be born.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

You have to pick yourself first. When you sense a person is disloyal, you must choose yourself above and beyond the relationship. It will strike at the core of your heart.

You will feel the sting of a breakup if you notice that cheating or infidelity has taken place. They hurt themselves as well, for hurting you, and they may have harmed another person. Love is very complex when people blur the lines of faithfulness, so you need to do what's best for you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

A good thing will happen for you, but an unwanted ending may first accompany it. Changes are rarely easy to experience. You have to adjust your thinking about how things are meant to be.

You need to go through a few adaptations before you get comfortable. The Eight of Wands tarot card is here to prepare you in advance to adopt new thinking. Open your mind to the possibilities, and don't block your ideas.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Love is not control. Sometimes you want to protect your friends. You want them to understand that your intentions are good when you give advice. But, people don't always view it that way; they sense control issues, and you being overly opinionated

They want to do what they want to do without you judging them, and even if you're not, it may still be met with disdain. So, keep opinions to yourself and allow time to teach the lessons you hoped they wouldn't have to learn through hurt or sorrow.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Lately, being a kind human has taken time and a lot of thought. So often, you may feel like you want to hold back and refuse to show up for people who don't act like they deserve it.

Yet, here is the Queen of Cups revealing how you are a person who holds yourself to a high standard, no matter what the world tells you to do. You care about your reputation, and you protect it at all costs.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Do you wonder if you need to learn something new to remain competitive in the workplace? The Ten of Pentacles indicates concerns about wealth and providing monetarily for your family.

When the Moon is in Libra, you may be inclined to think about education and higher learning. Look into what's growing and needed. Consider studies that help advance your edge and make you increasingly valuable at work.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Are you keeping specific thoughts about work problems to yourself? Maybe you should talk to a supervisor or explore other options regarding your workload and schedule.

Today's Three of Pentacles, reversed, indicates that you might be at risk of being overwhelmed and burnt out. Don't push beyond your limits if it can affect your health. Consider what is best for you to do and then follow through.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.