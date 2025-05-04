On Monday, May 5, Mercury in Aries will align with Jupiter in Gemini offering each zodiac sign's love horoscope a lucky time to take advantage of new opportunities in your romantic life. Mercury in Aries creates assertive confidence that brings clarity to what happened in March. Jupiter emphasizes manifestation as it prepares to leave Gemini on June 9. This is your chance to choose the path of luck and to get what you’ve always wanted.

Mercury has just a few days left in Aries before shifting into Taurus on May 10. Mercury in Aries is a profound time due to its retrograde that began in this sign back in March. While there was an extended period of reflection and learning, you’re now moving into the place of being able to make decisions, seize opportunities and the ability to become lucky in love.

What the love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on May 5, 2025:

Aries

Say what needs to be said, Aries. As Mercury in Aries aligns with Jupiter in Gemini you will be given a beautiful opportunity to share your inner truth and hold space for a conversation with your partner.

While this energy will amplify your ability to communicate, do make sure that you’re letting your partner of love interest get a word in edgewise.

This is your chance to talk about what you’ve been through as well as where you’re hoping this relationship will go. Be your full self, and let your truth help you attract greater luck in love.

Taurus

You are on fire, dear Taurus. Mercury in Aries will be amplifying your intuition and inner voice, while Jupiter in Gemini has finally taught you what it is you deserve.

This energy can help you approach your romantic life through a new lens as you’re no longer willing to give second or third chances. Instead of thinking that hopefully matters will improve, you’re taking the outcome into your own hands and choosing the path that is right for you.

Don’t worry if this does bring a break-up, as it’s definitely part of creating space for the love that you genuinely deserve.

Gemini

Live out loud, beautiful Gemini. You’ve been so focused on work, and your personal growth, that you haven’t had a great deal of time to just enjoy life. All of that is about to shift though as Mercury in Aries aligns with Jupiter in Gemini.

Mercury in Aries will be increasing your social life, while Jupiter in Gemini will create a magnetic aura around you.

This is a wonderful time to meet someone new if you're single, or to go out for a night on the town with your partner and friends. Let yourself prioritize your joy and return to living life on your terms.

Cancer

Listen to your heart, Cancer. As Mercury in Aries aligns with Jupiter in Gemini, you will feel a deep need to listen to your heart and intuition.

Jupiter in Gemini has been encouraging you to focus your energy on cultivating a deeply spiritual and meaningful connection.

While it may have brought lessons in the past, you are now in the place to attract or progress the relationship you’ve been dreaming of.

Be sure that you are taking an assertive approach to your relationship or dating if you’re single. Don’t settle for less and listen to your heart in all matters.

Leo

Everything has meaning, if you’re willing to look, Leo. You may be preparing for a trip as Mercury in Aries aligns with Jupiter in Gemini.

While Aries energy represents luck and travel, Gemini highlights your friendships and romantic relationships. Whether you’re taking off on a trip with your beloved, or preparing for a fun getaway, trust that there is a deeper purpose at play.

You may not have romance on your mind, yet this adventure you’re preparing to take is one that will leave a lasting impact on your life.

Virgo

Don’t apologize for being yourself, Virgo. As Mercury in Aries aligns with Jupiter in Gemini, you may be preparing to take your professional life in an exciting new direction.

This doesn’t mean romance is out of the question though, but you do need to make sure the person you choose is truly aligned with your vision for life.

You may have had a recent break-up or are still considering one. While it’s natural to have doubts, be sure that you are focusing on yourself during this time and not apologizing for your success or dreams.

Libra

Life is all about choices, sweet Libra. Jupiter has been in Gemini since 2024 highlighting your house of luck, adventure, and expansion.

Since the start of the year, you’ve been through a great deal in your romantic life due to Venus and Mercury both retrograde in Aries, in your house of relationships.

As Mercury in Aries aligns with Jupiter in Gemini, you will be taking a new and lucky direction in your life.

This will involve an important choice on your part, but it is also one that is a longtime coming. Trust in where it feels like you’re being led, and in your ability to choose what is meant for you.

Scorpio

Your best never means perfect, dearest Scorpio. Mercury in Aries has been moving through your house of well-being since April 16, bringing clarity and awareness from it’s recent retrograde.

As Mercury in Aries aligns with Jupiter in Gemini in your house of transformation it’s important to focus on ways you can improve yourself and your relationship.

It may be time to look into couples counseling or find a therapist that you can talk through matters with. It’s okay to need help, and remember it’s never about being perfect, but simply becoming better.

Sagittarius

Everything you want is within reach, Sagittarius. In the past few years, you’ve been through some rough lessons in your romantic life. This brought heartbreak and the feeling that you may be better off alone.

However, as Mercury in Aries aligns with Jupiter in Gemini you will realize the importance of never giving up on what or who your heart most wants. Mercury in Aries is in your house of marriage, while Jupiter in Gemini is moving through your relationship sector.

This could bring about the meeting of someone new and important to your life, a proposal, or another significant pivotal moment. Continue to hold space for the unexpected, and trust that everything you want is closer than you think.

Capricorn

You must create space for the love you want, Capricorn. As Mercury in Aries aligns with Jupiter in Gemini, you will be encouraged to focus on how to make space in your life for love.

Whether this involves the rearranging of your schedule to create quality time with an existing partner, or focusing consciously on dating, you must create greater space in your life for love.

Mercury in Aries is in your sector of home and relationships, while Jupiter in Gemini is encouraging positive change. If you want that amazing love, then you must also cultivate the space for it to grow.

Aquarius

Wear your heart on your sleeve, Aquarius. Mercury in Aries in your house of communication is helping you to become assertive and confident with how you approach romantic situations.

At the same time, Jupiter in Gemini in your house of romance and marriage is bringing new possibilities and opportunities. This is your chance to wear your heart on your sleeve and take a risk for love.

Whether it’s sharing your true feelings, asking someone out, or popping the question yourself, take the lead and the risk because it will be worth it.

Pisces

Embrace the abundance of love, beautiful Pisces. Jupiter has been in Gemini since 2024, bringing a deep satisfaction and abundance within your romantic life and home. While it is just finishing up this phase, Mercury in Aries is in your house of abundance and wealth.

Whether it’s the fruit of combined incomes, or finally having the love that you’ve always deserved, you are now starting to reap the rewards for all of your past work.

Use this energy today to enjoy what you’ve already created, while still focusing on the future. It may be time to progress a certain relationship in your life or sell a home in order to start a life together.

Regardless of where your path is leading you, trust that abundance is here to stay.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.