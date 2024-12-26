People Who Have Radiant, Joyful Lives Consistently Do These 5 Things, According To Happiness Coach

I’m not talking about people who seem to say the right things to be perceived as optimistic or in control. I’m talking about the people who genuinely emit joy and heartfelt feelings in most of their actions. A lovely feeling accompanies their interactions that leaves an impression on those they encounter.

How do these people maintain such a level of exuberance? More importantly, perhaps, how can we begin to be more like them in our own daily lives?

Over the years, I’ve been fortunate enough to encounter several people who seem to radiate joy in their days. When I think about them across the board, I can glean a few specific and effective habits they each seem to possess on some level.

People who live radiant, joyful lives do these things consistently:

1. They rely on a higher power

Joyous people seem to have a strong spirituality about them. They believe in something greater than themselves, not just in it, but trust in that higher power without a waiver. This ability translates into a beautiful life perspective. They seem to understand, know, and act as though they are fully supported in every avenue of their lives because they believe they are.

Regardless of perceived hardships or when things don’t go as planned, they can rely on this spirituality — this higher level of understanding of how the world works — which carries them through every situation.

When tapping into your spiritual self, spiritual coach Roland Legge suggested, "Remember you are a spiritual being. You don’t have to be part of a religious institution to be spiritual. Spirituality helps you to acknowledge you are part of something more significant. It reminds you we all are interconnected and you are not alone. There are family, friends, spiritual communities, and professionals to help support and encourage you."

2. They challenge themselves to grow

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

Joyful people seem to have a vast knowledge of their patterns of thinking and acting. This understanding gives them a step up from everyone else because not only are they able to see their limitations, but they are then able to create circumstances to help them grow and expand beyond constraints rather than staying stuck where they are. Their acceptance provides them with a window of opportunity for growth.

Depending upon the situation, joyful people who know themselves seem to attract other people who complement their strengths and weaknesses in a way to support their lives.

3. They spend time with themselves

People who seem to radiate joy make time for moments of solitude, as research from The Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin found, "Solitude could lead to relaxation and reduced stress when individuals actively chose to be alone." They don’t need every second of their day planned or occupied with screen time.

They use their alone time doing what they want, whether exercising, taking a nap, reading a book, enjoying a cup of tea, going to a museum, or something else. They’ve built a solid relationship with themselves and seem to enjoy their own company, which fuels their inner joy.

4. They discern the important things in life

AYO Production via Shutterstock

People who exude joy discern what to spend mental and emotional energy on and what not to. They seem to have a relatively failsafe method of not sweating the small stuff yet knowing which small stuff matters. They can make a simple moment great and a horrific one manageable for themselves and others.

5. They help people help themselves

Due to their joyful nature, People bring their joy to lift the energy of a room, a conversation, or a team. They create a space for others to grow, open their hearts, and encourage a different perspective for everyone’s benefit.

Creating compassionate space for others can make a cycle of joy, as psychotherapist David Schroeder explained, "When you can connect more fully with a person’s heart rather than seeing them as just a personality with its traits, temperament, behaviors, and body, you can be more compassionate and less judgmental toward them. Compassion is an act of love. [...] The more compassionate you are to yourself, the greater your willingness will be to offer compassion to others."

When I was growing up, a woman in my neighborhood always seemed happy — she glowed with light-hearted vibes. Whenever we would stop to chat, I could feel her good-natured personality come through in all we discussed. I consistently noticed the little gleam in her eye, and her mouth was always turned up softly like she had something to smile about with every sentence.

Even through life's challenges and experiencing the death of a child, this woman always seemed to radiate a joyous energy that never went unnoticed.

Hopefully, we have all had the pleasure of knowing such a woman who always seems to smile on the inside regardless of what’s going on externally.

When we realize it’s not too far-fetched to become more joyous versions of ourselves. With a little attention and awareness, we, too, can develop these habits and shower that luscious goodness over all aspects of our lives.

Pamela Aloia is a certified grief coach, intuitive/medium, and author of inspirational books. Pamela supports people through change and helps them enhance their lives and experiences via energy awareness, meditation, and mindfulness.