5 Zodiac Signs Have Good Luck With Relationships From May 5 - 11, 2025

Five zodiac signs have good luck with relationships during the week of May 5 - 11, 2025, when you can expect positive news or a breakthrough in your relationship. Don’t just hope your partner will be the one to bring up reconciliation, you may need to start the conversation.

Venus and Pluto align on May 6. Venus is unstoppable, and Pluto is looking for freedom. This is great heartfelt decision-making energy that intensifies when the Virgo Moon aligns with Uranus on May 7; you may take a leap of faith in your relationships, or have an important conversation. The week comes to a gentle close when the Moon enters Libra on May 8, helping to settle tempers and bringing compromise in challenging situations.

On May 10, Mercury bids farewell to its retrograde energy as it moves into Taurus; approach all conversations with assertiveness and kindness. You will be focused on how to keep your relationship together rather than tossing it all away. This is an amazing energy to end the week as you’re reminded about what matters most and that life truly is better together.

Five zodiac signs have good luck with relationships from May 5 - 11, 2025:

1. Scorpio

Uranus, the planet of shock and awe, has been in Taurus since 2018, creating a process of dramatic transformation in your romantic life, Scorpio. This period tested your boundaries and also aimed to connect you with your innermost truth. You’ve been on quite the inner journey, and this week, you have good luck in relationships as you rise to the occasion.

Through this phase, you were guided to honor what you want and need from a relationship. Except rather than dismissing it as impossible, you were encouraged to believe that it was. This has led to you feeling empowered in your romantic life, which means that you are entering the perfect phase to start taking advantage of divine opportunities in your life.

While this period has been intense and your romantic life looks nothing like it did before, this phase is almost complete as Uranus is set to move into Gemini on July 7. While this will involve a bit of a dance between Taurus and Gemini until next April, it is about reaching a place of fruition. Be mindful of this as Mercury moves into Taurus on May 10, which can bring about important conversations in your romantic life, as well as offers and declarations.

While this energy is always of benefit as it highlights your house of relationships, it will be felt more so because Uranus is just wrapping up its phase in this earth sign. It’s important to make sure you are rising to any occasion to speak your truth or embrace change, as this will be what will carry you into a new chapter in your romantic life.

2. Libra

On May 6, Venus in Aries will align with Pluto in Aquarius, bringing rebellion and independence to your romantic life. If you are in an ongoing cycle, then this energy may help you realize what it is you deserve and be mindful of where and with whom you invest your energy. You'll have good luck in relationships if you don't shy away from speaking up this week, Libra.

With Venus and Mercury retrograde in Aries for the last few months, you have been on an intense journey of reflection and learning within your romantic life. Although Mercury is preparing to exit Aries later this week, Venus is just beginning to return to this fire sign. This means while you thought you had clarity and got to the bottom of any issues, you may find yourself actually having to deal with matters on a deeper level.

The universe is truly trying to guide you toward the love that is meant for you, but it can’t do that if you continue to hang onto what you’ve already outgrown. Appreciate that some people are only meant to be lessons and not your forever love.

On the other hand, if you’ve been progressing in a healthy and dynamic connection, then this energy is about showing you the kind of love you truly deserve. Be sure that you’re letting yourself expand your perception of commitment and relationships during this time as you may find yourself drawn toward or creating an untraditional connection. Not that it won’t feel fulfilling to you, but it likely won’t just break status norms, but those you have previously held.

3. Aries

On May 8, the Moon will shift into Libra, ruler of your romantic sector. The Moon will remain in Libra until the evening hours of May 10, helping you to have the time and space to feel your emotions, which helps give you good luck in relationships.

So don't be afraid to be in your feelings, sweet Aries. Feelings aren’t a distraction or nuisance, but the truth of your soul rising to the surface of your consciousness. You can’t bypass your feelings and expect to have the relationship you’ve always desired, or the life you dream of.

It can be difficult to hold space for your emotions, especially if there are regrets or disappointments that you still find yourself hanging onto. However, you can’t pick and choose which emotions to feel. When you block what is uncomfortable, you also block what you desire.

Try to give yourself grace and the space to feel your emotions in the days ahead. Take time for yourself, journal, or simply breathe through it all. By connecting with your emotional space, you can be sure any choice you make is truly one that resonates with the truth of your heart.

You may find yourself reminiscing over an ex or find yourself besotted with a new romantic interest more than you anticipated. These feelings are here to help you, not to distract you from what is most important. Try to slow down in your body, practicing yoga or breath work and hold space for your emotions without judgment as that can help you truly understand what your next decision in love should be.

4. Sagittarius

Trust yourself, sweet Sagittarius. On May 5, Mercury will align with Jupiter, activating your houses of relationships and marriage and bringing you good luck with relationships. This could bring in dramatic shifts to your personal life as you may find yourself committing to someone you never expected, or finally back in the arms of the one you love.

Mercury in Aries will be highlighting conversations surrounding marriage, children, and the happiness you want to cultivate in your life. As it aligns with Jupiter, the planet of luck, in Gemini, you will receive the benefits in your romantic life. While this energy may lead to a proposal or engagement, if you’re single, it may also orchestrate a divine meeting with someone meant to be in your life.

Jupiter is finishing up its stint in Gemini before moving into Cancer on June 9, so this energy will be potent. You’ve had to go through everything you did to reach this point, which also means you must embrace an energy of acceptance.

If you were meant to reunite with someone, then you should begin to see that occurring this week if you haven’t already. And if you are still wondering when that great love will come around, stay aware this week, as you may find yourself having an unexpected encounter that changes the trajectory of your life.

5. Pisces

On May 7, the Virgo Moon will align with Uranus, bringing about the need to share your observations and feelings within your relationship or establishing a new one. Be honest so you can break past cycles and have good luck with relationships.

As a water sign, it’s no surprise that you often feel more than you express, especially in romantic relationships. With Pisces being your ruling Sun sign, you tend to observe and notice everything, even if you seldom speak on it. This is part of your mystery and intrigue; however, it’s also part of your downfall in romantic relationships.

You don’t need to be aware of your partner’s patterns or lies, watching to see what happens next. The person meant to be in your life won’t need endless chances to prove their commitment to you, which also means you must start speaking on what you notice and feel in your relationship.

The Virgo Moon highlights your romantic feelings, while Uranus in Taurus activates themes of communication and understanding. Uranus is being felt intensely right now as it is nearing the end of its cycle in Taurus, which also means you should be noticing a dramatic change in how you communicate.

Still waters may still run deep, but that doesn’t mean you should be afraid of creating a wave every now and then. Reflect on what you need to share with your partner, or love interest, for greater stability and transparency and trust yourself to simply start speaking from the heart.

