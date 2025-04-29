Your love horoscope is here for April 30, 2025. On Wednesday, Venus reenters Aries and each zodiac sign will feel this energy in their relationships. Venus in Aries helps you make good on your promises to that special someone and yourself. Venus retrograde may feel challenging, but it also greatly benefits you in your life. Whatever fell apart during this year's Venus retrograde from March 1 to March 27, happened for your highest good. Retrogrades often undo the decision you are meant to make, which commonly causes relationship challenges.

Now that Venus is direct, you come full circle. You can take action on what happened from February 4 to March 27. Use this time to reflect on what was happening in your love life, knowing you can embrace change and manifest the love you genuinely deserve.

The love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on April 30, 2025:

Aries

Clarity will finally arrive, dear Aries. As Venus enters Aries, your zodiac sign, you will finally understand what the previous retrograde was meant to bring into your life. One of this time's major lessons has been learning to love yourself with greater authenticity.

Instead of waiting to be chosen or basing your value on whether another loves you, you can give yourself what you’ve always sought from another. This fills your cup and lets you start making decisions in your romantic life with greater confidence and trust.

Taurus

You can never hide from the truth, sweet Taurus. Venus retrograde in Aries was when secrets were discovered in your relationship or simply the truth of your feelings.

You were guided to lean into your truth and learn to trust your intuition. However, recent information requires that you pause to process what it means for you and your relationship.

As Venus reenters Aries, you are finally in the place to make decisions and trust that it’s better to embrace change than ignore its opportunities.

Gemini

Focus on what resonates with your soul, Gemini. You have been on a journey learning to self-validate rather than basing any romantic decisions on the thoughts or opinions of others.

While this may have brought up the need to change who is in your inner circle, as Venus enters Aries, you will finally feel up to the task.

Be sure you aren’t wasting time second-guessing yourself, whether saying yes to a date with someone unexpected or cutting a longtime friend from your life. You know what is best for you.

Cancer

How you view love, will determine the love you receive, dear Cancer. The last few months have invited you into a space to view love differently. Instead of boxing yourself into a particular kind of relationship or focusing on the superficial, you finally know what you truly need.

Venus in Aries represents a divine time to focus on being yourself and embracing your new and deeper view of love and relationships. Don’t shy away from speaking up in your relationship; that is how you will finally receive the love you’ve always desired.

Leo

It’s safe to make a decision, dearest Leo. You’ve been reflecting deeply about your romantic relationship and the brewing changes you’ve felt. This could be ending a particular connection or reentering the dating world.

While this period has felt difficult because you needed to be patient, you are now on the other side. There is no reason to delay making any decisions in your life. If you want to attract a new love or simply companionship, this is your sign to go all in and go after what you want.

Virgo

Find balance, beautiful Virgo. Aries energy governs your house of transformation and intimacy, meaning these themes happened during Venus's retrograde in this fire sign.

This phase has been potent for you, as Venus retrograde also shifted into Pisces, the ruler of your relationships. You can be resistant to changes, which can also make compromise difficult. While you have been made aware of what needs to change or transform within your romantic relationship, you haven’t been able to advance.

All of that shifts as Venus reenters Aries, helping you to find the balance between surrendering and asserting your romantic needs.

Libra

Don’t push yourself to do anything, Libra. Venus first entered your house of relationships on February 4 before stationing retrograde at the beginning of March.

This was a profound time in your romantic life as you were urged to reflect on whether the relationship you're in truly aligns with your growth.

Karmic cycles and patterns have been a central theme throughout this period, along with your ability to speak up in your relationship instead of choosing silence to keep the peace. As Venus moves into Aries, you will have the clarity to advocate for yourself or finally end a karmic cycle for good.

Scorpio

If love is what you want, then love is what you must become, Scorpio. Venus in Aries highlights themes connected to boundaries, well-being, and daily life changes.

This retrograde period has been designed to help you understand what healthy love looks like by helping you focus on yourself and your healing.

It hasn’t always been easy to call yourself out and realize that you keep getting the same results because of yourself. But the work will be worth it as Venus moves into Aries, and you can attract the love you have been working to manifest.

Sagittarius

Let yourself say yes, Sagittarius. Aries governs over your sense of happiness, themes around children and family, and your committed relationship.

This can include engagements and marriage, so this may have been something you’ve been reflecting on recently.

During this retrograde, you were called to reflect on a relationship in your past that you couldn’t get over and were given a second chance.

As Venus moves into Aries now, you will either begin to make progress on this connection or receive the closure needed to open your heart again to new love.

Capricorn

Your life should reflect what and who is most important to you, Capricorn. Venus in Aries brought up themes connected to your healing, home and family. This would have been especially intense in a relationship where you live together.

While this period may have brought delays or challenges, you’re finally moving into a place where you feel you understand the purpose of what has been happening.

Venus in Aries lets you focus on what is important in your life, which includes your home life and relationships. Now is the time to commit to what you value most and trust that everything else will work out.

Aquarius

Take your time, Aquarius. Aries energy rules your house of communication, meaning themes connected to how you advocate for yourself and what you share have arisen during the last few months.

This journey, especially as Venus entered Pisces, became a lesson on self-worth to encourage you to speak up. As Venus returns to Aries, this is your chance to have that critical conversation, end a relationship, or finally share the depth of your feelings.

Don’t worry about doing it perfectly. Instead, express the truth and trust that if this connection is meant to be, it will be received precisely as it is meant to be.

Pisces

The past is only truly over when you can let it go, Pisces. During the last few months, you’ve felt a clearing of past relationships from your heart and mind. It wasn’t that you were hung up on them per se; however, they did tug at your mind as you searched for answers.

Throughout the phase of Venus retrograde in Aries, you began to think about past partners less, which also brought in a more profound sense of peace and self-worth.

Now, as Venus returns to Aries, you will be able to know what you deserve in a relationship and will recognize that the space created by these break-ups was precisely what you needed to manifest new love.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.