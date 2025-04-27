The Tarot Horoscopes Have A Message For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, April 28

On April 28, 2025, we find out who is in charge, and our tarot horoscope is here to deliver a message that each zodiac sign needs to hear. In today's astrology, our horoscopes reveal a battle between power, change and innovation. The Moon is in stubborn Taurus, and even though it speaks to Uranus, who loves to create chaotic changes that are sudden and intense, we resist change. The world at large may seem stagnant and unwilling to change right now.

Yet, Saturn is working nicely with the Moon; we may remain determined to avoid change and maintain the status quo. We still may want to change, but unless it's absolutely necessary, we may not do anything to initiate it. We see this energy mirrored in our daily tarot card horoscope, too. Here's what your zodiac sign needs to know.

A message from the tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on Monday, April 28, 2025.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

It's amazing how long you can believe something, and your entire outlook changes one day. Today, you may encounter a conversation or a concept that puts a spin on a belief you've held for a very long time. It will be as though the light has been turned on and the fog has lifted.

You'll feel less threatened by a particular situation and more in control or power. You will need time to adjust your thinking to this new realization, but you can't undo it once you have seen what you needed to see.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Life is a series of tests, and it can feel exhausting when they keep coming to you without stopping. You may wonder when the universe is going to let up. On days like these, when your life seems to be under evaluation by the cosmos, hang in there and don't lose heart.

You will find that your determination grows, your character deepens, and you feel happy you went through this trial when all is said and done. It's always easier to see things from hindsight, but keep your eyes on the road ahead for now.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

When you are hungry for success, you are willing to jump at opportunities when they present themselves to you. You may be the lucky beneficiary of a golden opportunity rejected by someone who doesn't understand what gift they were offered.

This divine appointment may be precisely what you hoped for, but the thought passed you by forever. Now, you get to demonstrate your talents and skills without fear. Once you realize something is meant for you, it's hard to let go until it's done to the best of your ability. Let your talent shine, Cancer, and show others what you can do.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

There are days when you must take the 'L' and start over again. Trying to revive a project or situation might cost more time than it is worth. Consider the long-term gains, especially if your decision concerns a replaceable tangible item.

If the only thing keeping you from letting something go is sentimentality or emotional attachment, put things into perspective by detaching. See if removing your feelings helps to frame the situation in a new light.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands, reversed

Not all arguments are necessary enough to win. You may not feel like battling about a topic that really has no meaning to you. From politics to sports, there might be things you feel less passionate about.

So, if you enter into a conversation that grows tense but realize it's not that significant to you, you can take the easier way out. Agree to disagree, drop the subject, and move on to something more enjoyable for you to talk about.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

A person can and often does become addicted to drama. You may see someone in your life having trouble letting go of an ex or a relationship that provides more sadness than joy.

It can be confusing to witness when you're an outsider looking in, but realizing things can be slightly addicting, even when unhealthy, can help you to discern what's going on. Some things, like breakups in unhealthy relationships, take longer than you may have hoped. Be patient.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

It's wonderful when you find 'your person', the one who gets you and understands where you are coming from. You may meet this special individual today or sometime this week. How will you know you've met the one?

You will see the world from a similar outlook. There's no need to argue. Life flows easily, and you look forward to your quality time together. In other words, things feel better when together than apart.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Swords

An invitation to share your thoughts isn't always about your opinion but more about your desire to hear your objective insight. Today, you may be invited to evaluate a problem, and it's good to remain wise and impartial to the entire situation.

Before opening up, get a pulse on what is really being requested. Do they want your professional insight or your gut reaction? Do they care for blunt honesty or prefer you give soft advice that they can take or leave?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Today, focus on mastery of what you're doing instead of keeping things the same as they always were. You can improve anything by doing one small thing better than yesterday.

Imagine how much better your life would be by consistently choosing excellence in micro-habits and giving your work a little more attention today. What might that do to your career? How might this inspire others?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Empress

How might you be more nurturing today? Your words can have such a positive impact on other people by speaking life into their day. Find new ways to complement others.

Allow someone to hear what you admire or what you feel they do well. It's so rare for people to generously share kind thoughts and feelings. Be one of those people who do so without thinking twice. What would you like to hear if the roles were reversed? Start with that.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Star

Something good is happening in your career, Pisces. You may see a boost in income or recognition from your peers. You might have gone through a professional lull that felt difficult to work through, especially if you were concerned that you'd lose your job or that things would not remain stable.

This is your chance to experience the benefits of your dedication and hard work. You see that patience and perseverance are the keys to success.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.