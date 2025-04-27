Hard Times Start Coming To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On April 28, 2025

On Monday, April 28, 2025, hard times start coming to an end for three zodiac signs. When the Moon aligns with Saturn, we get to see the end of a certain kind of drudgery. However, when we speak of drudgery, we are mainly focused on what we can no longer tolerate; that which has become a burden, a weight we can drag no further.

Saturn's energy is strict and powerful, and when aligned with the Moon, this astrological transit reminds us that we needn't carry around unnecessary baggage. This could mean leaving a job, or ending a relationship that needed ending a while back. Sometimes we just have to think of "number one," because if we don't spare ourselves, we'll get sucked into the muck and mire.

There's hope here, as three zodiac signs regain their sense of confidence and centeredness and see their hard times come to an end.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

You’ve been carrying something heavy, maybe stress, maybe responsibility that was never really yours to begin with. This Moon-Saturn alignment comes in with a kind of no-nonsense vibe that actually benefits you.

It might be a good time for you to say, "I'm done." Letting go doesn’t come naturally to you, but you are nothing if not courageous. You may have felt pressure to keep pushing through, but Saturn says it’s time to set boundaries and reclaim your energy. You don’t have to prove yourself anymore.

Freedom comes in strange ways, Aries. Whether it's through ending a toxic connection or walking away from a situation that stifled your spirit, the sense of finality here is a gift. You’re not broken — you’re lighter.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Your mind has been spinning in circles, trying to fix things, make sense of people, or figure out how to keep everything balanced. But this transit gives you something better than answers — it gives you permission to stop.

Whatever you’ve been trying to hold together with duct tape and hope, you can now step away from. You’ll notice a shift in how you speak to yourself. That inner voice starts to sound less panicked and more supportive. It’s like the pressure lifts, and suddenly, you realize you’ve outgrown a struggle that used to define you.

That’s growth, and Saturn respects growth. You’re not escaping your responsibilities; you’re releasing the ones that were never yours to begin with. Let that bring you peace. You deserve a new kind of clarity, and it begins with saying no to the chaos.

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

You know Saturn's energy well as it IS your ruling planet, after all. This alignment with the Moon hits close to home, but in a way that gives you a much-needed emotional release. You’ve been holding on, enduring — but you're not meant to live in survival mode forever.

There’s something you've been carrying like a badge of honor, even though it's been quietly draining you. Maybe it’s a role you’ve been stuck in, or a responsibility you’ve been guilted into. The truth is, it's time to step back and reevaluate what really matters to you.

This transit offers closure, but it also brings you back to yourself. That inner core of strength and self-respect? It’s still there. The end of this chapter is not a defeat — it’s a hard-won victory. Stand tall. You’ve earned your peace.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.