Your Daily Horoscope For April 28 Is Here — The Same Old Won't Work Anymore

On April 28, 2025, it's time to wake up and get real about the truth. The Sun is in Taurus, and each zodiac sign comes down from the cosmic download of information about this year's Taurus season from the Moon. Today, the Moon continues to travel through Taurus. When it aligns with Uranus, we wind up at a crossroads between comfort and disruption.

A Taurus Moon's steady, earthy energy craves stability, but with Uranus in the same sign, it stirs things up, shaking us out of our predictable routines. Imagine the familiar cracking open, making space for something new to grow. The lights are on, the truth is here, and it’s time to ask: What do we really need to feel grounded? Let's see what this means for each zodiac sign and their daily horoscope.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for April 28, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Design: YourTango

The stage is set, and it’s time to stop settling for scraps. You’ve been living on the edge of ambition for too long, but now is the moment to choose what truly holds weight, not just the hustle, but the quiet parts of you that need nurturing, too.

No more pretending. The world may be fast, but it's time for you to slow down and ask yourself: What do I need to truly feel secure in this world? This isn’t about chasing fleeting desires anymore. It’s about standing firm in your own truth.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Design: YourTango

For too long, you've bent and shaped yourself to fit into the molds others have cast for you. You've lived by their rules, adjusted to their rhythms, and tried to meet their expectations, even if it meant compromising parts of yourself.

Now, it's time to reclaim your power. The world you create can no longer be defined by anyone else's vision but your own.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Design: YourTango

Right now, thinking alone won’t get you where you want to go; you have to listen to your inner voice, too. You’ve been busy, too busy to listen to the whispers beneath the noise. What have you been avoiding? What has been quietly calling you?

This isn’t about making sense of it all right away. It’s about letting yourself feel, letting the fog clear on its own time. The answers you’re searching for won’t shout at you. They’ll speak softly, and only if you’re willing to listen.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Design: YourTango

The foundation that supports your relationships is being tested. What are you building your relationship's closeness and connection on? Are they built on mutual respect and shared vision, or are they just holding you together out of habit?

You don’t have to do life alone, but it’s time to choose carefully who you allow in. Seek the ones who support you, not just the ones who need you. The right connections will water you, not drain you.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Design: YourTango

Ambition is powerful when you pursue external goals, but inner alignment is where the magic happens and builds character. It’s time to rethink how you show up in the world.

You’ve been chasing success, but now, you’re being asked to chase something deeper, your integrity. Imagine being seen for the depth of your soul, not just the shine of your outward success. Legacy isn’t built on applause; it’s built on standing firm in your authenticity. Are you ready to shine from the inside out?

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Design: YourTango

Who wrote the rules you’ve been living by? It’s time to unravel the truths behind what no longer serves you. You’ve followed a path shaped by others, but now, you’re being asked to rediscover your sense of purpose.

The sacred can be messy. Defining purpose doesn’t always fit neatly into the boxes you’ve been given. Trust the parts of yourself that are still untamed. Allow them room to breathe.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Design: YourTango

Power is a tricky thing; we give it away, we hoard it, we forget we have it in the first place. You’ve been asked to shrink yourself in the name of love and acceptance, but now is your time to expand.

This isn’t about control. It’s about protecting your energy, treating it as sacred. Your energy is currency, and it’s time to spend it wisely. If it’s not mutual, it’s not worth it.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Design: YourTango

What if love didn’t have to cost you your peace? You’ve been holding on tightly, waiting for someone to meet you halfway, but now it’s time to reassess.

Relationships can be gentle without being fragile. And real love doesn’t ask you to disappear to make space for someone else. Choose the connections that allow you to exist fully, without compromise.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Design: YourTango

Stop treating your life like a race and start seeing it as a sacred journey. Your body has been asking for something slower, something more grounded. Your daily routines are your foundations, but if they feel like cages instead of containers, it’s time to rethink them.

Joy and discipline don’t have to be enemies. You can create a life that holds both, one where you feel rooted, not restricted.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Design: YourTango

You’ve been going through the motions, working hard, but what about the things that light you up? Your soul craves beauty and pleasure, not just productivity.

It’s time to ask yourself: What makes you feel alive? What would it look like to let joy back into your life, even if it doesn’t make sense, even if it doesn’t pay the bills? Your spirit is starved for something more; give it what it wants.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Design: YourTango

You don’t need to hold it all together. You need to be held. If you’ve been building your life without a solid foundation, emotionally or spiritually, now is the time to lock in.

What does stability look like for you, and more importantly, how does it feel? It’s time to soften enough to feel it. You don’t have to do it all on your own, and you don’t have to do it perfectly. Just let yourself be held.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Design: YourTango

The things you’ve avoided saying are coming to the surface, and they’re demanding to be heard. You don’t have to shout, but it’s time to speak. Whether it’s a boundary, a truth, or an idea in the background, now is your time to give it a voice.

The words you’ve been holding back are powerful. They’re waiting for you to breathe life into them.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.