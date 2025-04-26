5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Luck & Good Fortune On April 28, 2025

Five Chinese zodiac signs attract luck and good fortune on April 28, 2025. Monday’s Fire Rabbit Close Day brings a rare kind of luck that allows us to finish strong. In Chinese astrology, Close Days aren’t for launching something new, they’re about completing cycles, locking in wins, and bringing things to a satisfying, stable end. Add the Fire Rabbit’s clever, intuitive energy and you get a day that feels like tying up loose ends and finally getting the reward you’ve been working toward.

Advertisement

The Wood Snake year and Metal Dragon month have pushed a lot of us to keep moving even when things felt uncertain. Monday’s Fire Rabbit finally allows you to stop, look at what you’ve done, and collect your rewards. These five animal signs are especially aligned with today’s energy and could find that an ending, decision, or even a goodbye ends up feeling like a total breakthrough.

1. Rabbit

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Fire Rabbit is today’s day energy, and that gives you a double blessing. Monday could bring closure to something that’s been stressing you out way longer than you’d admit. If you’ve been waiting for someone to finally follow through or a relationship problem to settle down, Monday helps you get what you want.

Financially, you might receive something big that makes you feel like the hard work or patience was worth it, whether it’s literal money, a refund, or just an expense finally disappearing. I caught myself thinking while writing this that it's such a relief to realize you don't have to keep chasing what’s already yours. That’s your mood today.

Luck shows up when you don’t push. Let things resolve naturally, and you'll find yourself ending the day lighter, richer (literally or emotionally), and way more at peace.

Advertisement

2. Goat

Design: YourTango

The Fire Rabbit and your gentle Earth nature work really well together on Monday. Something you’ve been quietly hoping for like a change in a relationship, an answer about a home or financial situation, or even just peace in your family could finally settle into place. You don’t have to force anything.

Monday’s luck will be undeniable. Sometimes you don't realize how heavy something was until it finally lets go. That’s exactly the kind of closing energy you're stepping into.

Advertisement

Accept the relief. You earned it. Things you thought were stuck or broken are quietly starting to work themselves out with you on the winning side.

3. Pig

Design: YourTango

Today's Fire Rabbit energy helps you seal the deal on something you’ve been working toward for months. Whether it’s a financial move or even a big personal goal, the universe is saying that it’s done, it’s yours, and you don’t have to negotiate anymore.

Advertisement

There’s financial luck, too. Even something small like a surprise refund or a bill being less than expected could feel like a real validation. The big message for you today is that it feels so good when life finally meets you halfway instead of you doing all the heavy lifting.

You can trust that the doors closing today are the ones you don't need anymore. What's left standing is actually stronger and it's ready to carry you forward.

4. Dog

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You and the Fire Rabbit create a solid, dependable kind of luck today. If you’ve been wondering whether to walk away from a stressful situation, today makes it obvious. The luck is in seeing things clearly and choosing what brings you peace.

You could get a yes that ties up a job issue, a talk with your partner that feels like a massive relief, or even just a lucky break where something you thought would be complicated turns out to be easy. Sometimes winning just means knowing when to stop fighting. That's your secret today.

Let the endings happen. What’s leaving wasn’t stable enough to stay. What remains is real, valuable, and way more aligned with your future.

Advertisement

5. Tiger

Design: YourTango

The Fire Rabbit's intuitive energy syncs beautifully with your natural bravery today. Something you’ve been pushing toward in your job or a personal goal only you know about starts to show signs of real payoff. Monday’s Close Day brings closure, but for you, it feels more like graduation than loss.

You could receive final confirmation about something you were unsure about or even a little financial bonus that reminds you your risks were worth it. My message to you, dear Tiger, is that sometimes the universe answers our wishes by clearing everything else out of the way.

Advertisement

Today, your luck isn’t just in what ends, but in what stands strong after the ending. Trust that the foundation you’ve built is solid, and the luck and good fortune you see today is just the beginning.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.