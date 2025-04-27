4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Much-Needed Sign From The Universe On April 28, 2025

On Monday, April 28, 2025, four zodiac signs receive a much-needed sign from the universe. Because of the astrological influence of Moon conjunct Uranus, we will be geared up for change, ready to shake things up, and do things in a very different way than we're used to.

This transit, Moon conjunct Uranus, tends to open our minds, or rather, it nudges us towards doing the very thing we held off from doing. It's on this day that we simply throw caution to the wind and pursue that dream of ours. It's not going to happen unless we make it so, so let us make it so!

Advertisement

Four zodiac signs receive a much-needed sign from the universe on April 28, 2025:

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

You’ve known for a while now that something needs to change, but you’ve been sitting in your comfort zone, waiting for the perfect time. The Moon conjunct Uranus isn’t here to coddle you, it’s here to push you.

Advertisement

That push might come in the form of an unexpected opportunity, an epiphany, or even a challenge that forces your hand. The sign you receive may appear subtle: a chance encounter, a line from a book, a message delivered through someone else.

Don’t dismiss it, no matter how random it seems. The universe doesn’t always send signs with flashing lights and trumpets; sometimes it speaks just loud enough for your intuition to catch. Once you take that first bold step, the rest will begin to unfold naturally.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

As a water sign ruled by the Moon, you’re naturally attuned to shifts in the emotional current, and this Moon conjunct Uranus alignment is like a lightning strike in still waters. A sign arrives, possibly emotional in nature, and it grabs your attention in a way you can’t ignore. Something long buried may come to the surface.

It may be a dream that leaves you rattled or a conversation that reopens an old door — don’t be surprised if your emotions lead the way. They are your compass, and this time, they’re pointing you somewhere new.

You’ve been craving change, but also fearing it. The universe is saying it’s OK to let go now. It’s OK to step into the unknown. You won’t lose your footing; you’ll find your wings.

Advertisement

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

For you, the sign comes like a flash of inspiration, an incredible new idea, an unexpected invitation, or an affirmative "yes" that seems to fall out of the sky. You’ve been waiting for a green light, and this is it. Moon conjunct Uranus doesn’t just encourage action, it accelerates it.

Your adventurous spirit thrives on these kinds of disruptions. This is not a time to second-guess yourself. You’re being shown a new route, possibly one that doesn’t make sense to others but feels right to you. That’s because it is right for you, Sag.

Advertisement

On April 28, all signs are go. Run with it. Say yes before your fear has time to catch up. This is your moment to take a leap of faith, guided not just by optimism but by undeniable cosmic alignment.

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

When Uranus speaks, you listen, and this time, it’s coming through loud and clear. This conjunction with the Moon stirs something deep inside you: a calling, a realization, or perhaps a sudden burst of knowledge.

The sign shows up in a way that only you would recognize as meaningful. It could be a strange coincidence, a technological mishap that reroutes your path, or even a random comment that lights up your entire inner world.

You’re not here to walk the well-worn path. You’re here to invent the next one. Trust what you receive, Aquarius. This transit is the signal you’ve been hoping for, and it’s uniquely tailored for your brilliant mind. Enjoy the ride!

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.