The Tarot Horoscope Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign About The Week Of April 28 - May 4

Weekly tarot horoscopes for April 28 - May 4, 2025, reveal important messages for each zodiac sign during a week of reflection. The Moon will spend the start of the week in Gemini, enhancing our curiosity and creating social opportunities. We have problems. Pluto opposes Mars, so there's a war between what society wants and what governments or world leaders desire.

Even though it's Taurus season, we still have three planets in Aries, the sign that Mars rules, so there are apparent power dynamics that give us a sense of instability. Whenever life or society feels unstable, our nature is to turn inward, be self-protective, and be critical of others. We see this reality reflected in the eight reversed tarot cards; only four are upright, and the tarot cards selected deal with loss, change, and money.

Weekly tarot horoscopes for April 28 - May 4, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card of the week for Aries: Three of Swords, reversed

Well, Aries, here we are. It's just you and your independence. Now that we're at the tail-end of Aries season, the Three of Swords, reversed, reveals you've learned some incredible lessons about loyalty, injustice, and betrayal.

The Three of Swords is typically drawn when someone has been stabbing you in the back, and you recently find out about it. Your optimistic nature may have glossed over the offense, since you believe people can change.

Whether or not your betrayer is in your life any longer, it does not matter. You're ready to heal and move on. You've gained the lesson, have the t-shirt, and now you're focused on what you can do to improve your life, with or without anyone else there to help you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card of the week for Taurus: King of Cups, reversed

You're the bull, and when you get the King of Cups, reversed tarot card, you may realize that being stubborn is less desirable than swallowing your pride and admitting you need love, help, and support right now.

People often cite your stubborn nature, but they usually don't see the soft side you hide from the world. This week, you'll have trouble keeping face because the pressure is too much, and it's time to show that you're not as strong as everyone seems to believe.

It's good to admit when you need a hug. It's going to be OK, Taurus.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card of the week for Gemini: Death

If there is one zodiac sign that loves a fresh start, it's you, Gemini. The Death tarot card signifies endings, and you may be at this wonderful place where the end of one book shuts, and then you get to open an entirely new one with a blank page in the front.

Things that you held on to in the past can't go with you in the future because you've outgrown them. You may not like the idea of putting something to rest permanently because of the love and energy you put into a project; however, there's a lot more to you than what you've recently completed.

Consider this day's death the birth of a new you. This can help reframe goodbye into a more positive hello.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card of the week for Cancer: Six of Pentacles, reversed

How do you feel when someone acts incredibly kind or generous toward you? Does it make you happy or do you feel suspicious first? With the Six of Pentacles reversed, this week's challenge is knowing whether you should accept an offer of money or help.

You may worry that a person's offer to help is more for control than genuine care. You must listen to your gut during this time. Ask yourself if your fears are rooted in past hurts or if you sense something is inauthentic about the person giving something to you.

It may be hard to discern, but your heart can guide the way. What's the intent? Think about it and then decide.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card of the week for Leo: Five of Swords, reversed

You tend to have a strong personality, and when it comes to winning, you don't necessarily care how long it takes. You want to be the one to get the prize.

But do you need to have the final word when it comes to arguments at the expense of your relationship?

Sometimes your Leo nature makes you unwilling to compromise or take a loss, especially if you're right in a debate. But, the Five of Swords, reversed tarot card reminds you to put relationships above ego and peace in front of disagreement.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card of the week for Virgo: Ace of Cups, reversed

Falling in love is a big deal for you, and you don't give away your heart lightly. So when a relationship ends or your feelings change and become confusing, love leaves you a little detached or numb.

This week, you may seem emotionally unavailable, even if you are willing and able to love with all your heart. You may need to do inner work to heal areas where you feel insecure and uncertain about the future.

Work on yourself to explore your feelings; don't be afraid to share what's on your heart with whomever needs to know.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card of the week for Libra: King of Wands

Who inspires you? If you have felt less motivated lately, this week's message from the King of Wands tarot card is to find someone who emulates the traits and characteristics you desire to possess or see in others.

You don't have to know someone personally to admire them from afar. You can pick a historical figure or a person you once knew in the past. Observe what you like and see how to apply those same character traits in your own life.

You're on a new trajectory: onward and upward.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card of the week for Scorpio: The High Priestess

You can't help others if you don't understand things deeply. This week's message is to reflect and dig deep into your heart and soul to know what you have experienced. When you consider the various layers of your life's experiences, you start to see how complex life is.

When the timing feels right, you can use many truths and pieces of wisdom to help friends, family, and colleagues. Don't be afraid to ponder the past; it can be the key to your future and set a foundation for the present.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card of the week for Sagittarius: The Hierophant, reversed

Not everyone in power is meant to be there; sometimes, when a person has a lot of authority, they abuse it.

You may see a manager being overly assertive, perhaps even downright mean. It can cause you to feel like you have to change jobs or do something you prefer not to do to make the relationship less threatening.

There can be a lot of ways to approach a difficult situation where one person has more power than another. The message of The Hierophant, reversed, is to change the rules but to follow the right path to do so. Don't do anything drastic when hoping to prompt healthy change.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card of the week for Capricorn: Knight of Swords, reversed

Slow down, Capricorn. You are such a go-getter that sometimes you can be so busy you miss seeing the red flags flying in front of your eyes.

You may have someone revealing their true nature, and you miss it due to rushing through projects or refusing to pause and listen intently to what's being said in conversation.

This week's warning from the tarot is to be fully present in the moment. Even when dealing with time-sensitive issues, it's important not to lose sight of what's happening around you from others, especially if there's anything negative you need to know about.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card of the week for Aquarius: Queen of Wands, reversed

Life can rock your confidence, even if you're used to winning all the time; it can take one minor incident to cause you to feel inadequate or insecure.

This week, you may experience a setback, and feelings can cause you to question all your decisions and dreams. Remember that everyone experiences certain highs and lows when aiming for success. See a potential setback as an opportunity to grow.

Don't be afraid to look at mistakes and learn from them.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card of the week for Pisces: Three of Pentacles, reversed

You enjoy working in peaceful silence, Pisces, but there are also days you desire feedback from peers and want to know you're doing a good job. This week, you may need to hear positive words more than usual.

If you don't get them without asking, then request them. Just as you advocate for yourself when things are tough, do so when life is good. There's no shame in looking for opinions when trying to improve yourself.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.