3 Zodiac Signs Experience A Total Relationship Reset On April 28, 2025

On Monday, April 28, 2025, three zodiac signs experience a total relationship reset. For those of us who feel as if love has forgotten us, we'll come to know on this day that it was really all about the timing. Astrologically, we've got the transit of the Moon conjunct Uranus to help us understand that love has indeed begun to focus on us NOW.

We come into this world knowing that at some point we're supposed to fall in love, have a family, etc, etc. And yet, not everyone falls into line — some of us don't care if we do or not. Still, for three zodiac signs, this day brings the love we suspected might be looking for us. And once we recognize the goodness of this love, we fall head over heels into it.

Advertisement

Love is always good, always refreshing; it has the power to renew, enliven, and inspire us. Here are the astrological signs experiencing a total relationship reset on April 28.

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You’ve always had that quiet hope that love would find you in some cinematic, unforgettable way. While real life doesn’t always work like a movie, on April 28, 2025, it might feel like the universe wrote a plot twist just for you.

Someone enters, or reenters your orbit, and they see you exactly as you wish to be seen. This isn’t just flattery or fun. It feels real, and it touches that soft, hidden part of you that is rarely exposed. There’s no need to perform or shine extra brightly to receive love. What’s unfolding feels electric, sincere, and strangely effortless.

Let yourself be surprised, Leo. You’re not used to love arriving without a grand chase, but this one wants you to simply be. Accept the attention, accept the warmth. You’ve earned every drop of it.

Advertisement

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

You’ve been focused, maybe even a little too focused, on responsibilities, routines, and emotional self-preservation. But love doesn’t care about your to-do list, Virgo. It slips in when you're not looking.

The Moon conjunct Uranus stirs up something unexpected, and yes, that flutter in your chest? That’s real. It might come through a random meeting, a comment that sticks with you, or a reconnection that feels warmer than expected. Whatever form it takes, it reminds you that you're still capable of deep feeling.

Advertisement

This is about more than romance; it’s about trust. Let your heart inch open just a little. The person reaching toward you may not be perfect, but their presence feels safe and gently exciting. That’s worth exploring.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Oh, Pisces. Your heart has been waiting, whether you've admitted it or not. And now, the universe responds. Moon conjunct Uranus brings something dreamy but grounded: a feeling that someone finally gets you. April 28 promises a beautiful day, where love is concerned.

You may feel it as a sudden emotional download, a mutual understanding in someone's eyes, or a spark during a random moment. This isn’t about chasing fantasy, however; it’s about encountering the kind of connection that feels fated, yet arrives with no strings attached.

Let yourself feel it without needing to define it right away. Let it flow, let it surprise you. Sometimes love arrives not to complete you, but to remind you that you're already whole and still entirely lovable. Very much so!

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.