Each Zodiac Sign's Daily Tarot Horoscope For April 22, 2025

On April 22, 2025, we get a beautiful beam of good luck courtesy of Jupiter trine the Moon, and we also see this goodwill happening in our tarot horoscope for the day. The Moon is in Aquarius, so our higher mind is activated. The Sun is in Taurus, so we enter the day with both feet on the ground.

However, we have one thing to be careful about: Uranus is squaring the Moon. This means our ideas may feel out of reach — radical even. When you have something you can visualize in your mind as clearly as possible, don't scratch it out totally. Let this turbulent energy pass and work on it later. Now, on to our tarot card for each zodiac sign, and some advice from life, a tarot card reader, and astrology!

What your zodiac sign needs to know about April 22, per a tarot card reader:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

The Seven of Wands is a card that tells you to stand your ground, Aries. It sounds so easy to do, but standing up for yourself often feels easier said than done, especially if your problem seems insurmountable.

It's funny how being afraid can become the dominant factor in your life, but when we face our problems directly even in the midst of fear, it starts becoming easier.

You realize that your will is stronger than any obstacle you face, and facing fear helps you see just how strong you are. So imagine you're the superhero of your own story.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

Today, you get the Tower tarot card, Taurus, which means you may experience a sudden twist of fate where things don't go how you want them to.

You won't have done anything wrong. You will not have been able to plan. You might see that there was no way you could have known this incident would happen, leaving you feeling confounded.

You can turn an inconvenient chapter around and make the most of it. Think positively when something you dislike transpires. See what unfolds.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

The Four of Cups is a sign to look within. You may think that self-reflection is something you do every day, already. You don't need a tarot card to invite you to do the inner work. You are fully invested in self-improvement and need something more substantial.

But today, you may see something you didn't recognize before because you're now looking for it with new eyes. When this happens, write about your discoveries. Give it more thought. Share your realizations with others.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

The Five of Pentacles is a great tarot card to get, Cancer. It means that whatever tough time you're going through, the worst is over.

You're about to enter a better phase in life where you take the lessons you've learned and use them empoweringly. So, when you go through something bad, don't let it keep you down for too long.

You may be on a journey where your life changes, in a good way. And you would not have found that path if you hadn't gone through your experiences.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Write these four words down, Leo: bold, brave, determined, and strong. These are the descriptive terms to use when referencing yourself. When you look in the mirror, you will be the emperor wearing radiant attire. You're making decisions and claiming your right to greatness.

An amazing thing happens when you decide to embody self-confidence whether or not you battle feelings of low self-worth, and it's that you attract people into your life. You project something that creates a magnet that draws other great minds into your sphere of influence.

We've heard about the law of attraction and the powers of manifestation. Imagine it in your mind and get clear about it. Feel the power of what you desire, and it will come into your kingdom.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

What would it feel like if your pockets were full of money and you had no financial worries? You might decide to travel or help others. You may decide to invest in people who are like yourself and want to level up.

Today's Ace of Pentacles offers a beautiful promise for the future: prosperity and security through wealth. Don't tell yourself that it can't or won't ever happen. Instead, believe that through hard work and luck, it can.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Life gives you a giant hug today, Libra. Today, you are going to feel surrounded by love and happiness.

If you can spend time with someone special, this is the perfect day for a romantic dinner date for two with candlelight and slow dancing or a slow walk with your pet under the stars.

If you prefer to spend the evening alone, don't spend time scrolling on social media. Instead, talk with a friend and reconnect about your week. Share positive feedback about your time.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

The Six of Wands often shows up when you're about to receive a promotion at work or when people start to recognize how much you do for them. It's the little things that count, Scorpio, and you may feel super happy to receive a compliment from a boss, supervisor or even a partner about your help today.

It really doesn't take too much effort to go above and beyond the usual when you have a moment to do so. How often do you allow small moments to slide where you could have given a compliment to yourself or helped even when you weren't asked to do so?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Love is so special. With the Ace of Cups, love is in the air. This tarot card often signals the spark of new love that doesn't have to be romantic. It often signifies a dream being born or a passion project that's about to start.

What have you been daydreaming about lately? Do you dream about owning your own home or falling in love with a soulmate who's crazy about you? You might dream of traveling to a new country? Or perhaps you want to go to outer space one day? Write that goal down. Who cares if it seems out of reach?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

We're all a little selfish from time to time. We want what we want, when we want it. And that may mean pushing away what is great for us, but we think we can do better.

The Four of Cups, reversed, is a warning card that warns against arrogant thinking or pride. You may not realize how valuable an experience is until you have hindsight, which is 20/20.

So, try to enjoy the moment as much as possible, and give yourself to it. Soon, you may see that you're in a great situation, much better than originally thought. You may even be glad that you didn't get your way.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You deserve to experience the perfect love and a relationship with balance, harmony and joy. Today, in your platonic or romantic relationships, you'll see how an opportunity to grow together exists.

Will the road to love be easy? Not always, but that's part of the beauty in this incredible journey. You discover what you have and learn something beautiful about yourself.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Keep your heart open and sensitive to love and all the beauty found in nature, pets, people, and little experiences where kindness happens. Today's unfolding is romantic and perfect for discovery.

The Knight of Cups indicates a period where your emotional energy guides you. You sense something, and you run with it. You want to enjoy the now and not want anything to go to waste.

This is the perfect energy for meeting someone new and learning about each other. You may learn that you are happy where you are and don't need to date anyone else in the future.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.