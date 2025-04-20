Each Zodiac Sign's Daily Tarot Horoscope For April 21, 2025

On April 21, 2025, our tarot horoscope begins with a look at the Moon. The Moon spends the day with the eclectic energy of Aquarius. When the Moon is in the sign that rules science, astrology, social networks and humanism, it will connect with Pluto, a powerful energy force that pushes us to change and improve what we do now.

We feel our emotions strongly on days when the Moon and Pluto meet. We can be destructive if we let our deep emotions lead us instead of using our logic. Today can be a day when you feel empowered or weakened. Let's see what the tarot horoscope for each zodiac has to say.

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for April 21, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

Today, share what you know with others, and yes, you'll have lots of opportunities to do so. You are bold and bright, Aries, and the Sun is a positive omen of things to come. Whenever you get the Sun tarot card, it signals to be yourself and allow people to see you for who you are. Aim for authenticity.

Be vocal about the things that you believe in. What you don't want to do, Aries, is fly below the radar and hide from plain view. You want people to see you and recognize your talents.

They will learn from you and your vast knowledge and experience when you do. Don't be afraid to share this part of yourself; it's what makes you brilliant.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Not everyone will agree, so you have to explain the goal and work through communication issues. A conflict may be so complex that you must stop to catch up. When other people express confusion, could you not allow it to frustrate you?

Instead, be patient and use it as an opportunity to assess where everyone is and what needs to be expanded further. The smallest teachable moment can become the greatest opportunity for team growth. You learn by explaining, and they see why your leadership is so valuable to the overall goal — a double win.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

New or old love may feel like it's stagnant or entering a period where the spark is gone and there's a lull in the relationship's growth. This can happen in any partnership, and it's not meant for you to give up. It's a natural process that teaches you about intentional effort when you care about the other person.

Talk openly. Be willing to share what's on your heart or mind. Express your feelings and what might be done to make things feel fresh and new. You may have to put in some effort and do things you've not done before. Create new memories. Allow yourselves to discover life together.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Justice

You have an opportunity to show others the true meaning of integrity: honesty, truthfulness, and being who you say you are by your actions.

Today, you may have a chance to tell a lie where no one will know the difference, but you will know. So rather than being untruthful, you'll face a tough decision and choose to say what is real.

It's not easy admitting you are wrong or that you messed up. While admitting your fault doesn't change anything or remove the need to fix the problem, it demonstrates good character. You have it. Good for you, Cancer.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

You are independent, but that doesn't mean you don't get lonely at times. You may feel an overwhelming sense of longing for true companionship from someone who connects with you on many levels.

Being super self-sufficient and independent doesn't fill the gap that human connection brings. You can try to do hobbies and hang out in social settings, but try to make a connection that reminds you how much you value people. Needing people doesn't make you clingy, but it shows your humanity.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Delayed gratification sounds tough, but when you want something worthwhile, you know you need to take your time to earn it.

Today, you will have an opportunity to set a goal that requires dedication and commitment. This could be a passion project, a work choice, or a decision to love someone through thick and thin. You will want to understand that the road to greatness often seems barren and hard for a long time.

It may be a while before you see the final results you're working to achieve. You'll have to believe in what you're doing and decide it's what you want because of love.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

You're good at balancing things when necessary, and today you may experience harsh inner emotions that require some type of creative outlet. When not processed healthily, anger can come out in ways that do not reveal the true person you are.

You may be vulnerable to yelling or feeling ill due to your frustration. So, rather than let anger turn inwards, find some way to direct it productively outward. Turning to hobbies or work, or even exercise, can be a great way to channel tough emotions today.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

It's time to celebrate, even if your work is still unfinished. Too often, someone leaves honoring their efforts until the project is complete. Yet, the fact that you show up every day and are persistent is cause enough to pat yourself on the back and issue an award.

It's so easy to quit and decide something (or someone) isn't worth your time and energy. But when you find one cause that makes you want to commit, kudos. Acknowledge it and do something nice for yourself for seeing things through.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Spiritual accomplishments require a certain type of energy and effort, and then material things ask you to do something else. Your energy level and personal vibration may change today as you actively pursue a monetary goal.

You may need to do small things that help you focus on making money, that are a little less like your usual spiritual activities. Listen to speakers who talk about wealth and abundance. Read on the subject or do something small, like a ritual, to set your mind on acquiring it for yourself.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Star

The light in your eyes will soon return, and you'll regain a state of optimism about your life and the future. There can be so many things in the world that discourage you or make you feel like things aren't good right now.

But the soul replenishes itself, and today you'll get a fresh burst of new energy that is hopeful and filled with belief. When it happens, set your mind on higher things. Believe that goodness comes to you, because it can and will, Capricorn.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

A painful experience can define you, especially if you have been through a tough time for too long. You may feel like getting better and stronger is impossible.

While healing, view your experience as a stepping stone to a new beginning, not a final destination. You will eventually realize you are ready to outgrow this situation and move on to better things. Eventually, where you are now will even feel foreign to you. Imagine that!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Great news is coming to you, Pisces. Sweet victory, Pisces. A tough time is no longer holding you back from the future. You see a door opening that you can walk right through.

The new deal fits your needs, and it works in your favor. It's wonderful when you need something and the universe comes through for you.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.