An Incredibly Rare Astrological Transit Improves Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope On April 21, 2025

On Monday, April 21, Saturn works the North Node, cultivating growth in each zodiac sign's love horoscope and their relationships. Saturn and the North Node will meet at the twenty-sixth degree of Pisces, which signifies intuition and mystical influence. This is a rare occurrence and won’t occur again until 2082, so it’s an energy you want to work with. Everything in your life has led to this moment; be joyful. Divine inspiration will strike; sudden desires take hold, and you're ready to follow your intuition. You’ve been patiently waiting for this moment, and it has finally arrived.

Saturn is often feared in astrology; it brings lessons that feel challenging. However, astrology has no bad or negative planet; it depends on how you use it. Saturn is the planet of divine timing and karmic lessons, yet it also inspires dedication and success into your life. In Pisces, this energy has been amplified as Pisces is the sign of oneness and completion.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on April 21, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You are resilient, dear Aries. However, you’re also tired of being so resilient. This ability has allowed you to move through numerous karmic lessons in your past, yet that doesn’t mean it should continue.

Pisces rules over your house of intuition and healing, representing the need to focus on what you’ve been through before you can trust your ability to make decisions about the future. The energy of Saturn conjunct the North Node in Pisces may help you get over a past relationship, move through a phase of healing, or finally allow you to see what it means to truly follow your heart.

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Let go of trying to keep up appearances, beautiful Taurus. You don’t need to force yourself into anything, nor do you need to identify yourself through a relationship. As Saturn conjuncts the North Node in Pisces, you have changes in store.

This may feel like a sudden epiphany, during which you will gain clarity on the reasons behind your past romantic decisions.

Yet, it’s also a moment of liberation. You will know what you want, and who, which will allow you to finally choose yourself and the love you have always dreamed of.

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The lessons always serve a purpose, dearest Gemini. The energy of Saturn conjunct the North Node in Pisces will highlight themes around validation and recognition in your romantic life.

This may bring greater awareness involving how you’ve looked to your partner to fill your cup in ways you haven’t yet done for yourself. By allowing the magic of Pisces to wash through your life, you will finally see what a catch you are.

Don’t settle for less or continue to feel like you must prove just how amazing you are, as the right person will see that from the beginning.

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

A new beginning is on the horizon, Cancer. Pisces energy rules over your house of luck; however, it also affects themes surrounding new beginnings, travel, and spirituality.

This is a monumental period in your life, and it’s one that you must take advantage of. As Saturn conjuncts the North Node in Pisces, you may feel drawn to a new life path.

While this will positively affect your romantic relationship, it’s about tuning into your connection with spirit. When you are true to yourself, it’s easy to attract true love into your life.

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Everything does serve to make you better, dearest Leo. The energy of Saturn conjunct the North Node in Pisces will move through your house of rebirth and alchemy. This is the place of your life that can deepen romantic connections or help you embrace a new beginning after a break-up.

Set aside time to reflect on the karmic lessons you’ve learned recently, including your inner child healing. You must realize how much you've changed to let your past truly make you better. This will help you align with your romantic destiny, knowing that you are finally ready for a love that stays.

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Tread lightly today, sweet Virgo. You’ve recently seen a great deal of activity in Pisces with Mercury and Venus retrograde within this water sign. Pisces rules over your house of relationships and matters of the heart, so it’s likely that you’ve had to move through a challenging phase.

However, for the last few weeks, the North Node in Pisces has been uniting with Mercury, Venus, and Saturn in this area of your life. You are entering a pivotal moment in your romantic life that will determine the future of your relationship.

You must trust that it should be a no if it’s not a definite yes. Don’t give someone more chances to prove who they are, but don’t continue to pass by someone who truly sees and cares for you. It’s time to embrace a divine redirection.

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Dedicate yourself to your purpose, Libra. While you recently moved through a review period in your romantic life, you’ve also been focusing on your own purpose for this lifetime. This may feel foreign to you, as your relationship is usually your top priority. However, it’s exactly what you are meant to do.

The energy of Saturn conjunct the North Node in Pisces will help you align yourself with your divine purpose and take action to achieve it. If you’re single, it’s better to save romance for later in the month. And if you’re currently attached, ensure you’re not letting your partner affect your pursuit of your purpose.

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Dedicate yourself to making your dreams come true, Scorpio. As Saturn conjuncts the North Node in Pisces, it will heighten your creativity and intuition. However, it will also require that you dedicate yourself to making your dreams come true.

Pisces also rules over matters of marriage and commitment, so you may have to take action in your romantic life. The work that Saturn requires of you will be worth it once you see the rewards. Don’t disempower yourself or sit on the sidelines of life, as this is a time to go after what you most want.

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You will never need to talk yourself into your fate, Sagittarius. It won't feel like you're settling when something or someone is truly meant for you. You won’t have to talk yourself into it, nor will you have to feel like you’re giving up your dreams to make a relationship work.

You’ve been going through a deep period of review with the Piscean energy recently, which has caused you to want to make changes in your romantic and home life.

As Saturn conjuncts the North Node in Pisces, this is your chance to finally receive clarity and begin to move ahead toward the fate that genuinely is meant for you.

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

What you put out into the world will always come back, Capricorn. The energy of Saturn conjunct the North Node in Pisces will bring up themes related to conversations, understanding and truth.

This area of your life has recently encouraged you to shift your perceptions towards greater understanding and truth. By being vulnerable and transparent in how you communicate, you can always trust that is what you will receive.

You may have to finally deal with a misunderstanding today that is part of a larger lesson. Be open to what arises and approach this situation through your growth rather than your wounding.

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

There is no going back, Aquarius. You will never again be the version of yourself you were in the past. This is an amazing feat, but it’s also one that you must acknowledge and trust. You’ve still been trying to make certain aspects of your past fit into this new life that you’ve created. However, there is only the future now.

As Saturn conjuncts the North Node in Pisces, you will finally understand what it means to honor yourself and what you deserve. This will help you release trying to hold onto your past or fearing it could return. By embracing this energy, you will also unknowingly set the standards for a new beginning in your romantic life.

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Inspiration will strike, dear Pisces. Lucky for you the recent activity of Saturn conjunct the North Node in your sign is helping you to see beyond the current timeline in your life. You are one of the most mystical zodiac signs and because of that have a deep sense of intuition.

Inspiration will strike today, helping you take advantage of a new opportunity and relationship. This romantic connection will feel like part of your purpose, yet there’s no reason to rush anything. Instead, listen to divine guidance and trust you are ready to embrace your purpose.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.