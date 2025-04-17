Love Horoscopes For April 21 - 27 Are Here & The Universe Is Not Playing Games This Week

Weekly love horoscopes for April 21 - 27 show the universe is simply not playing games this week. This isn’t the greatest week for love and relationships as there are several transits indicative of upheaval. Of course, if a relationship is stable, it will weather the storm — but the same may not be able to be said for relationships that are tottering on the edge or brand new.

This week, the Sun squares Pluto on April 23, putting the spotlight on relationship issues. Pluto is obsessive and prone to control and change, so Wednesday is not the day for contentious conversation (or perhaps it is — but be prepared for pushback). The 24th isn’t much better with Venus conjunct Saturn, which can lean toward coldness and feelings of rejection. On April 27, the New Moon in Taurus wraps up the week squaring Pluto and Mars, which indicates change, control, obsessions, upsets, arguments, and burnout in some cases. Your energy or timing may be off, and this aspect can be prone to arguments and upsets. Weeks like this happen — just roll with things as best you can, and next week should bring improvement.

Each zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope for April 21 - 27, 2025:

Aries

Aries, this week you are at risk of getting into a serious argument or even ending a relationship that isn’t solid.

Mars is opposing Pluto from your fifth house of love, and this is a substantial transit. If you are financially connected with your partner, problems can arise in this area as well.

This week, take a break, give each other some space, and wait for the dawn, which in your case is next week. Utilizing some self-care this week isn’t a bad idea either.

Taurus

Taurus, conflict may arise this week between relationships and work.

Work may demand more than you are prepared to give, and the stress may translate into relationship issues if you don’t handle it carefully. You may feel a certain coldness or lack in your relationship, but don’t take this too seriously unless it is an ongoing problem.

If you share a home, expect problems to come up there. It could be anything from an argument to an issue in the home that causes stress.

Do your best to hear your partner out and avoid impulsive decisions that there's no turning back from. Things will smooth over by next week.

Gemini

Gemini, this week, clashes related to personal viewpoints, philosophies, and world views occur. One or both of you may be stuck on an opinion and not willing or able to budge on your opinion.

A far better use of the energy would be to use the week to concentrate on nurturing or deepening your connection, as the stars are projecting a difficult week.

The New Moon in your 12th house on Sunday may be a good time to spend alone, whether you are partnered or single, to shake the cobwebs out of your mind.

Cancer

Cancer, a problem could arise this week if you are in a long-distance relationship. Do you feel like your connection has gone cold?

If you aren’t in a relationship with someone at a distance, you could hear some gossip or a secret about a romantic interest in your life. What you hear may or may not be true, so avoid taking everything at face value until you know the facts.

If you share a home with someone, a money issue could surface this week. It's up to both of you to remember that you're a team — work together on a solution.

Leo

Leo, a power struggle could turn into something significant this week if you aren’t careful. The problem appears to come from a partner that you feel is projecting onto you. By week’s end, if you allow this to continue, it could be a real problem.

The more in tune with your lover you are, the better off you will be and can perhaps divert the energy. Don’t make mountains out of molehills and understand that almost everyone is under some kind of stress these days — you are far from alone.

Try and diffuse the energy if you can, and you have at least a chance of a better weekend. Remember: you can’t control others, only your own reactions.

Virgo

Saturn and Venus meet up in your house of partners this week, which could put a chill on your relationship if you have one. You or your other half may feel dejected or rejected in some way.

If you are single, you could experience these issues with someone you are close to.

There could be other problems connected to work. This could be feeling overworked and in a bad mood, or something else. Either way, do your best not to project these feelings onto others and you will be fine.

Libra

Around mid-week, you may experience a power struggle with a lover or romantic interest. Something you weren't expecting is revealed, leading to an argument.

This won’t be helped by Venus conjunct Saturn, which tends to turn love cold. Remember, like all things, this will pass. Unless you have an already fragile relationship, you will overcome this quickly.

Scorpio

You will experience some tension in your love life this week, or you may feel that your emotions are becoming colder. Alternatively, you could feel unappreciated or unwanted. This is the nature of Venus conjunct Saturn in your fifth house of love.

Mid-week, another challenging aspect is connected to your house of partnerships, so this may be quite a week.

Open communication, patience, and understanding are the keys to getting through the week without major fallout.

Sagittarius

Things don’t look too bad for your love life this week if you can deal with some of the harsh planetary energy that will affect all of us.

You have a difficult transit that seems to affect your home, so if you share a house with a partner, it could manifest as an issue here.

A work problem could derail things a little but, but everything should return to normal within a week or so.

Capricorn

A problem affecting a relationship shows up around mid-week. This could be you trying to convince someone of something, or it could work the other way around.

This problem results in hurt feelings, but if you can rein in the energy, this doesn’t have to happen. Watch contentious conversations this week and save any difficult conversations for next week.

If you don’t have a partner, these issues could manifest in a friendship.

Aquarius

Jupiter in your fifth house of love is a big help when it comes to relationships. It is possible you have already met someone special, and if not, there is a good chance you still will.

While you may fare better in love this week than some others, mid-week could bring some unexpected turbulence. The issue of finances enters the picture. Perhaps you need to reassess what you have been spending on entertainment and opt for a less expensive destination this week.

Pisces

Venus and Saturn are conjunct in your first house this week.

While Venus transits are generally pleasant, Venus’s energy may be a little stifled by Saturn. This aspect can have the effect of making you feel more reserved or awkward.

At worst, this can bring out insecurities, but don’t let this ruin a perfectly good time. Tap into the Venus energy as opposed to Saturn, and you can still have a pleasant week if you don’t make mountains out of molehills.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.