The Love Horoscope For April 12 Is The Best We’ve Had In Awhile — Venus Retrograde Is Finally Over

The love horoscope for April 12, 2025, is the best we've had in a while as Venus turns direct on the same day of the Full Moon in Libra. On Saturday, each zodiac sign observes how the past has a funny way of resurfacing when you least expect it. This is a chance to bring closure to a relationship or overcome challenges you moved through with your partner while embracing a sense of peace and acceptance within yourself.

With the Libra Full Moon opposite the Sun in Aries, you will have a completely different outlook. Libra is the sign of relationships and ruled by Venus, which represents a romantic energy to this Full Moon. Yet, as it opposes the Aries Sun, there are themes of me versus we that will arise and may have you seeing that the one person you can never again abandon is yourself. Be mindful of what arises with the Libra Full Moon, knowing that peace and closure are a choice — yet often, it’s one that you must give to yourself.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on April 12, 2025:

Aries

Hold space for your process, dear Aries. The Full Moon in Libra won’t just close out a romantic cycle you’ve been in since last October, but it will also bring events from 2023 to fruition.

Whether this involves finding closure with an actual relationship in your life or a sense of acceptance, it offers you a unique chance for a new beginning.

Just because a relationship ends doesn’t mean that it has failed. Instead of looking back on all you would do differently, allow yourself to accept everything as it is, trusting that where you are headed is much better.

Taurus

Don’t try to force anything, Taurus. Libra is the sign of well-being for you, and while you may be looking at making changes in your romantic life, this isn’t a time when you want to force anything.

The Full Moon in Libra may invite you into a place of solitude. As much as you will crave the company of friends or a romantic partner, you need this time to reflect and take care of yourself. You won’t be able to hear your own voice if others and their opinions always surround you.

Instead of forcing yourself to make plans or meet up with people, give yourself a day of quiet and peace, because within the silence, you will finally receive the answers you’ve been seeking.

Gemini

You can’t hang onto the past, sweet Gemini. The Full Moon in Libra will bring a conclusion point to matters in your romantic life that first arose in 2023. Since that time, there has been a great focus on learning who is there for you and who isn’t.

Your relationship has gone through a massive transformation phase as part of this. However, you’ve had difficulty letting go of the past or fully trusting in your partner’s growth.

Growing together in a relationship isn’t just about communication but also about choosing to see your partner for who they are now rather than who they were before.

Cancer

Let out a sigh of relief, dearest Cancer. The Full Moon in Libra will greet you in a completely different place than you found three years ago. While you may have been the one to relocate, you also may have seen another move out.

Libra rules your home and family life, and with this Full Moon, you can finally sigh in relief knowing that you have emerged on the other side. Not only that, but you are better for what you’ve experienced.

Try to focus your time on your home, and your relationship if you have one, enjoying the small and simple pleasures of what life now entails.

Leo

You don’t need to have all the answers just yet, Leo. Although the Libra Full Moon will bring a sense of closure and peace for most, you may still need to practice patience with your process.

The Libra New Moon occurred on October 2, 2024, just a month before Mars first entered Leo before its retrograde. Mars isn’t set to reenter Leo until April 18 next week, so it’s important that you take your time and do not rush to find an answer to take action.

While it’s only a week away, you may feel different about your relationship after Mars reenters Leo. For now, try to continue practicing patience, trusting that the time for action is almost here.

Virgo

Honor what matters most, dear Virgo. Libra is the sign that rules over your house of self-worth, what you value, and matters surrounding finances.

This is also an area of your life you’ve seen quite actively since the eclipses in Aries and Libra began in 2023. Because of that, you may see a theme of finances or worth peak with the Full Moon in Libra.

Do not let financial matters deter you from a relationship you’ve worked hard to build. If this connection were meant to leave your life, it would already be part of your past. Instead, try to continue to honor what matters most, which shouldn’t be just money, but love.

Libra

And just like that, everything seems clear, like a beautiful Libra. The Full Moon in Libra will rise in your personal zodiac sign, helping to bring clarity and answers to your romantic life. It’s not that you haven’t been starting to heal or see matters as they are, but this lunation will allow you to move forward.

Give yourself time to embrace all that arises; endings can be sad and a reason to celebrate. But for you, the pieces of the puzzle that are finally coming together will bring not just a new relationship into your life but a new sense of self as well.

Scorpio

Heal so you can accept the love you deserve, Scorpio. Healing isn’t always fun work, nor is it something that you have control over. Instead, it comes from the willingness to look honestly at yourself and your relationships as you try to learn about who you are.

The Full Moon in Libra will occur in your house of subconscious, representing the end to a deep and pivotal journey into your healing.

Reflect on what first arose around October 2, 2024, and what has transpired. Let yourself heal from what you’ve been through, so you can receive what is meant for you.

Sagittarius

You are the truth seeker, Sagittarius. Yet, you can also run from it, especially if it feels uncomfortable and inconvenient. It is one of the great paradoxes of your sign; you want the truth, but you also must be ready to receive it.

The Libra Full Moon will occur in your house of relationships and social connections. This will reveal the power others have had over your life and the truth about a connection. You’ve already felt yourself being called in a different direction, so this energy shouldn’t be too much of a surprise, but you do want to ensure you’re ready to receive it.

Capricorn

Let yourself grow beyond your wounds, dear Capricorn. The Libra Full Moon will occur within your house of recognition and reputation, bringing closure to a chapter of redemption you’ve been through. The Libra Moon will oppose the Aries Sun, ruler of your home and family sector, so you may find a shift in how you think of yourself or what determines success.

You’ve moved through a great comeback during the last lunar cycle, allowing you to grow beyond your wounds and shed outdated visions of self. As it occurs, you will feel greater grounding in yourself and your life, letting you know in your heart that you deserve happiness.

Aquarius

You can’t escape what you are meant to go through, sweet Aquarius. The Libra Full Moon in your house of new beginnings and abundance will help you feel the past is truly behind you. This lunation does connect back to the solar eclipse in New Moon in Libra that occurred on April 2, when the South Node was in this air sign.

The South Node is the place of your soul’s undoing and represents generational karmic lessons. Yet, no matter what this growth phase brought, you have persevered. And now, you will understand that the greatest rewards require sacrifice, except now you can see it was all worth it.

Pisces

You don’t need to carry this burden any longer, dear Pisces. The Full Moon in Libra will bring closure to the lessons of the South Node that you’ve been moving through since 2023. This has brought shifts and hardships in your romantic life, yet you can now feel confident that you are moving in a different direction.

Pay attention to how you’ve viewed intimacy, which has evolved, along with greater awareness of the type of relationship you desire. This is a time to hold space and celebrate yourself for moving beyond your wounds into a place of unconditional love for yourself.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.