Sadness Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On April 12, 2025

On Saturday, April 12, 2025, sadness ends for three zodiac signs as Moon trine Jupiter has other things in store for us. Astrologically, this transit uplifts, and we may find that we no longer have the time to indulge in the sadness we've cultivated.

We will see that sadness is not only a burden, but an unnecessary hassle, and one that we ironically enough have some control over. Knowing this, we make our move; we end the sadness on April 12. We all think that sadness lingers forever, and while there may be some truth to that, we are also very focused on finding a way to let it go. It may still exist, but for three zodiac signs, it's on the back burner and no longer relevant.

Sadness ends for three zodiac signs on April 12, 2025:

1. Gemini

There are moments when you will literally fight for your right to be sad, as if you need to hold on to this to feel like you have an identity. Then, there are days when the last thing in the world that you'd want is to feel another day of sadness.

You just don't know, Gemini. You aren't sure what will happen to you if you give up your sadness, and on April 12, during the transit of Moon trine Jupiter, you'll get the chance to see what happens. Sadness wants to leave, and you're going to let it.

It may be unknown territory to you, but it sure is going to feel better than the constant weepy sadness that you have experienced for what feels like forever. Yes, sadness can leave, and with all of this positive Jupiter energy going for you, you'll be glad to kiss it goodbye.

2. Capricorn

There are moments in your life, Capricorn, when you start to feel so down on yourself that you know you have to find a way out of that darkness. You won't live there, but you can't help but feel that so much of this is just your karmic load in life.

You want very badly to be a happy person, and you absolutely know you can be. On April 12, during Moon trine Jupiter, you'll see that all it takes is for you to be brave enough to let go of the past. That's all.

Moon trine Jupiter is way too positive a transit to leave you all alone, Capricorn. So, if sadness is the issue here, the sadness is what must go. Your cosmic friend, Moon trine Jupiter, lights the way to a better day and life.

3. Aquarius

Sadness ends for you on this day, April 12, because you've come to realize something very important, and it coincides with the transit of Moon trine Jupiter making its way through the night sky. You are now starting to let go.

Yes, that's right, Aquarius. What you never thought was possible is now starting to look like more than a possibility; it's a probability, and you are going with it. Sadness has not only taken up too much of your life, it's become a crutch.

The second you realize that, you'll become so turned off by the idea that you will change. You'll change your life and give less credence to sadness. It has its place, but its place is not to fill your entire life.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.