What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About April 12, Per A Tarot Card Reader

On April 12, 2025, the Full Moon is hard to ignore. Today's occurs in the sign of Libra, the symbol of balance, law and relationships. We see the energy of the relational Moon in our daily tarot card reading today. We may find new ways of relating to others. We may discover something new and interesting about ourselves that enhances our social experiences with others.

What might this day bring for you? You may need to work harder to create balance in your life. Perhaps a relationship beautifully experiences sudden growth. To see how you're uniquely positioned for great things, find out how, according to your tarot card reading.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for April 12, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

You love fresh stars, so when there's a Full Moon, you eagerly discard the old to make way for the new.

Every day is a new opportunity, Aries. However, you may notice a particular new chapter opening. Follow its lead; embrace the freedom of a fresh start, and be intentional about where you want to go. You don't have to wait for change; you can make it happen!

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

What do you want to do with your time? Time management is a big to-do for you today, and there may be something that pushes you to pay closer attention. Do you have too much on your plate right now, Taurus? Something in your life may be off, and it may be causing you to feel overwhelmed and stressed.

Take this as your sign to quickly assess things, considering if you're overextending yourself or need to put boundaries in place.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Magician

What talents do you love to share with others? Today, someone may ask to hire you for a job or ask you to show them how you do a particular skill.

You have more strength and ability than you realize, Gemini. You may feel as though life is happening to you, and you're growing tired of it. However, you have immense power for change. As you seize what is in your hands, you will see things turn around.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

Your emotions surface today and require you to address any positive or negative feelings that require closure.

How is your heart, Cancer? Have you had to show up for life constantly and left little room to think about soul care? It's time to reconnect with yourself and your intuition. This may look like checking in, processing emotions, and doing things purely for enjoyment. In doing so, you may rekindle your spark.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

You've been working hard to reach a certain goal. You may receive notice that something is coming to you as a reward for your efforts.

Things are about to turn up for you, Leo! Life is about to get that much better. This period may be marked by happiness, abundance, and self-love. To fully embrace this fertile period, choose habits that produce life and joy in you. This period has so much goodness possible, so intentionally align yourself with it.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

Journal. An insight you need to know is coming to you today through the power of words. You feel emotions deeply, Virgo.

This can be an incredible strength and asset; for example, you can experience things on a greater level than others. However, you want to make sure you nurture your emotions well.

This may mean ensuring that they don't overcome you and that you are led by wisdom rather than just emotion.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Try to avoid an argument since someone may try to push your buttons. You can stop a discussion if you don't want to have it now. Put it off for later. Are you experiencing a conflict, perhaps with someone you love, Libra?

Fighting with someone you love is never fun and can be stressful. While it may be uncomfortable, you may find it best to address the matter directly before it boils over. You can communicate how you value the relationship and want to pursue peace.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

Are you looking for a new adventure? An opportunity is opening, and the door is one you'll want to walk through.

The beautiful thing about life, Scorpio, is that you aren't confined to staying the same. When you realize you may be operating by an incorrect belief or mentality, you can change, bringing abundant joy and freedom to your life.

You may come to profound realizations about your relationship with yourself, and be able to move towards a brighter future, having learned those lessons.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Are you ready for an invite to a social event or networking function? An opportunity to grow in an area may come your way, Sagittarius, and it is wise to take it up!

You may have the chance to grow in a field you already have a degree of mastery in, or learn about something entirely new. Either way, don't be afraid to assume the position of a student, soaking up knowledge like a sponge. This period can bring about tremendous growth for you.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

Life can change quickly. Someone else's decision may affect you, and now you need to decide if you want to change.

Are you at a crossroads, Capricorn? You may feel decision fatigue or lack clarity. Consider an activity that will help you momentarily detach from the matter you are so deep in; as you zone out, you feel more connected to your values, and making a choice can feel easier. It may be a walk, meditation, or simply having fun.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed

You are a peacemaker, so when you realize that you need to let go of a problem, you're going to do so quickly. In fact, you prefer to let go of negative energy in order to make room for positive energy.

Good news, Aquarius! Peace is possible if you have been in conflict with someone or are dealing with a problem. The relational issue you encountered may have been an obstacle you both grew through, instead of one that led to parting ways.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

You have an incredible talent, and others are going to notice that in you today.

You are getting better and better at what you do, Pisces. You may find pride in your work and show great competence and excellence in your field. Additionally, this could be a prime time for collaboration. You may join forces with others to complete a project, and in doing so, multiply the possibilities.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.