Eclipses always happen in twos, with every lunar eclipse followed by a solar eclipse or vice versa. The time between each eclipse is known as an eclipse portal, a powerful time for manifesting your dream life into reality.

We're currently in the midst of an eclipse portal that culminates with the Aries solar eclipse on March 29, 2025, and according to astrologer Helena Hathor, during this eclipse portal "You can change your life dramatically."

While the lunar eclipse on March 14 brought about endings, "This new eclipse is a new moon solar eclipse in zodiac sign Aries, which Aries is the starter," Hathor explained. As a result, there's no more holding back or stagnation. Instead, new beginnings are on their way, depending on your zodiac sign.

Dramatic changes the eclipse portal brings into each zodiac sign's life by the end of March 2025:

1. Aries

Aries, with the solar eclipse happening in your sign, you're experiencing dramatic changes in your identity on your path to becoming the most powerful version of yourself.

"The way you present yourself to the world, the way that you approach life, your first impressions on people are gonna be absolutely magnetic," Hathor explained.

People will want to get closer to you as your bright energy fills the room that you're in, with everyone slowly noticing a difference in how you present yourself and approach life.

2. Taurus

Taurus, this eclipse portal promises healing and closure in your relationships as you finally move on to the next chapter of your life. While it may not be an easy journey, if you're committed to healing and evolving, these dramatic changes in your relationships will be for the better.

3. Gemini

Gemini, Hathor explained that you'll experience dramatic changes in your professional life.

“You might start to no longer want to pursue the work or career field that you were actively participating in,” Hathor explained, and with a new set of goals and aspirations, you'll find it much easier to find success and happiness.

4. Cancer

Cancer, "Your public image is gonna be completely transformed during this time," Hathor said.

On the inside, you might not feel like anything has changed much. However, your ability to attract others will hit an all-time high during this eclipse portal.

"You're very visible, and your image is very alluring," Hathor explained. "There's some masculine energy in it, and people want what you got."

That said, be careful with whom you give your time and energy. As much as your energy might be especially magnetic, surrounding yourself with negative influences can quickly drain your once bright light.

5. Leo

“Leo, the way you see the world is completely changing,” began Hathor, who explained that you're developing a new philosophy and vision for your life. “The visions, the way you see the world, your learning style is completely changing.”

As a result, you can expect your consciousness to expand as you finally gain a different perspective on life.

6. Virgo

Virgo, you already know how strict you are with money and stability. So, you’ll most likely be pleased to know that this eclipse portal offers even more financial opportunities as new money comes pouring in. Hathor explained that this could be due to a career change, however, you might also find unexpected cash through shared ventures you have with a partner.

7. Libra

Are you a Libra and in a relationship? Well, expect your love life to change dramatically during this eclipse portal. According to Hathor, "You might renew your vows or renew a contract of sorts with a partner."

Though these things might not seem all that pressing, renewing prior commitments with your partner will actually take Libra into a whole new era within your relationship. However, whether that happens or not is all dependent on you and your ability to commit to that agreement.

8. Scorpio

Scorpio, “Your work and service is gonna be completely renewed," Hathor said. "You may offer a new set of services completely with your work and career.”

But you're also taking a serious look at your physical health as you begin to think more about how you can glow from the inside out. And if you’re a Scorpio who’s been thinking about getting a pet, this eclipse portal is a great time to welcome a new pet or animal into your home or improve your everyday routine with your pet.

9. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, your typical joy and happiness is at an all-time high. Not only will you have an easier time expressing yourself during the eclipse portal, but your relationships improve as well.

According to Hathor, your increased optimism will also work wonders for any creative projects you're working on as your fun-natured spirit will be front and center through the end of the month.

10. Capricorn

If chaos or instability at home has likely caused you to feel on edge and unsure, this eclipse season changes all that.

"Capricorn, your home, family, and roots are up for a whole new change," Hathor said.

For some, this might look like implementing a whole new routine in their daily lives. For others, this might be in the way you communicate with your family members. Either way, this is the time to finally put an end to toxic cycles as they make way for healthier dynamics.

11. Aquarius

Aquarius, you're experiencing positive changes in finances as "Your money is about to no longer be diluted," Hathor said. From possible promotions and business proposals to other career opportunities, Neptune moving into the zodiac sign Aries will help you accelerate any financial endeavors.

However, that's not the only change you can expect. Hathor continued, "The way you think and communicate is absolutely changing, and you're really starting to create a new social circle now."

12. Pisces

“Pisces, your money, your possessions, your work ethic, your values are completely being restored in a new fashion," Hathor explained.

You're finally starting to believe in yourself and your abilities, Pisces. You've been going through a spiritual journey, and Hathor noted that "your core values have never been more important." Not only will these values help guide you, but they’ll also help bring more money to the table.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.