3 Zodiac Signs Receive A Sign Of Hope For The Future On April 12, 2025

On Saturday, April 12, 2025, three zodiac signs receive a sign of hope for the future during Venus Direct. Astrologically, we have no obstacles in the way between ourselves and happiness. We attach ourselves to hope, and we decide that's the only way to go. This is a sign of greatness — this ability to rise above the nonstop noise of the world and everyone on it who is trying to get our attention. On April 12, during Venus Direct, we choose our own direction and turn away from the negativity and chatter.

Because it's Venus Direct, this sign of hope will definitely have something to do with beauty or love. We might begin a great art project during this time, or simply plan something super fun with a romantic partner. This one is up to us, zodiac signs.

Three zodiac signs receive a sign of hope for the future on April 12, 2025:

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

The sign will come on so strong that you won't know what hit you. The message of hope and light is so all-pervasive on this day, April 12, that you might find yourself giggling and not even knowing why you feel so giddy.

Because of Venus Direct, everything in your life suddenly takes on the tone of possibility. You have always been a very social person, and you truly do enjoy the company of others. You are also someone who falls in love very easily, and you might be doing so on this day.

So, go for it! You've got this one life to live, so you might as well have fun with it, which is very much the Taurus way. Venus Direct ensures that hope rules supreme and you are certainly ready to go with that flow all the way.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Signs of hope come to you in the form of communications with friends on this day, April 12. During Venus Direct, it's as if everyone in your life is suddenly in love with you. Well, maybe not "in love," but people are surely showing you love on this day, and you're OK with that.

Because Venus is no longer in retrograde, you don't have to read people, or try and figure them out. All the cards are now on the table; you know who is sincere, who is trustworthy, who's good to go, and who is just not on the VIP list of your life.

Venus Direct helps you get your mojo back, Leo, not that it was ever really gone. Still, you know that over the last few weeks, you feel you could have done better. Well, better is back and you are loving life.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Your sign of hope shows up early in the day and gradually morphs into an attitude that has you loving life and consciously saying NO to negativity. You are surrounded by endless complaining, endless opinions, endless pushiness — enough is enough.

Venus Direct works with you to help you get back on the Sagittarius track again, which is all about hope and striving for more. You aren't content to sit back and simply stew in the negativity that is all around you, but you are also aware that it's you who needs to save yourself.

And you do! It sure does come in handy to have Venus Direct happen at the same time, on this day, April 12. You'll do well and you will continue to do well. You are right to believe in hope, Sagittarius. That's your style.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.